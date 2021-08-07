Man shot and killed by Seattle police after allegedly firing shots at officers in White Center

Seattle police shot and killed a 22-year-old man after he allegedly fired shots at officers in a White Center neighborhood Thursday evening.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of 21st Ave. Southwest and Southwest 100th St., near North Shorewood Park.

Seattle police and SWAT officers were at a home serving a warrant for a suspect they believed was involved in a homicide case that happened earlier this year, according to Seattle Police Assistant Chief Deanna Nollette.

Nollette said officers used a loudspeaker to tell the suspect to come out of the house so they could take him into custody. When the suspect came out, he allegedly fired a gun at officers. Three officers returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect, Nollette said in a press conference Thursday evening.

Witnesses told KING 5 they heard police on a loudspeaker speaking to someone inside a house in that area, followed by flash bangs and the crackle of gunfire.

The suspect's identity has not been released. No officers were injured in the incident.

Seattle police did not provide more details about the homicide case that the suspect was allegedly involved in.

On Friday, the police department released body-worn camera video from the officers who were attempting to serve the arrest warrant. The video shows the suspect come out of the house with a handgun and fire at officers, who then returned fire.

King County Sheriff deputies also responded to the scene because the location is in White Center, an unincorporated area of King County.

The shooting will be investigated by the Seattle Police Department's Force Investigations Team, with oversight from The Office of Police Accountability, and the Office of the Inspector General. The officers involved will be on paid administrative leave during the investigation.