SoCal weather: Sunshine, slight cooling expected Friday

Southern California will see temperatures dip just a little on Friday, with some clouds forming in the morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see morning clouds with a high of 84 degrees by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for the next few days.

The Inland Empire and valleys will be sunny with a high of 95 Friday, staying in the 90s past the weekend.

Deserts will see highs over 100 degrees Friday, but no excessive heat warning has been issued.

