Los Angeles, CA

SoCal weather: Sunshine, slight cooling expected Friday

ABC7
 5 days ago

Southern California will see temperatures dip just a little on Friday, with some clouds forming in the morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see morning clouds with a high of 84 degrees by Friday afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s for the next few days.

The Inland Empire and valleys will be sunny with a high of 95 Friday, staying in the 90s past the weekend.

Deserts will see highs over 100 degrees Friday, but no excessive heat warning has been issued.

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

