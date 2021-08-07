Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flowery Branch, GA

The latest on townhome proposal on McEver Road

By Jeff Gill
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14A0DH_0bJOAakD00
People gather for the Flowery Branch City Council meeting Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. - photo by Jeff Gill

A vote on a McEver Road townhome development was put off Thursday night to give the developer more time to tweak the proposal.

The 167-unit development at 6495 McEver Road and 6509 McEver Road came close to denial Aug. 5 by the Flowery Branch City Council, as an initial motion to reject the project failed to pass. The council then voted to postpone the vote to Sept. 2.

Council members expressed concerns about incomplete plans concerning the development and its density.

“We need more clarity on this (proposal),” Councilman Joe Anglin said.

Fall Leaf is seeking annexation of parcels totaling 25 acres and rezoning from Hall County agricultural and highway business to Flowery Branch multi-family residential.

The project is resurfacing after the developer had pulled the project earlier this summer in the wake of Hall County’s objection to the annexation request.

At one point, the matter was to go before an arbitration panel, where an agreement between Hall and the developer was “anticipated,” Flowery Branch City Attorney Ron Bennett said in June.

But then, Fall Leaf pulled the proposal, only to resubmit it in July.

“The site plan is pretty much the same,” said Tommy Barnes, representing applicant Fall Leaf Residential LLC, of the new proposal. “We did reduce the number of lots from 173 to 167. Also, we are leaving a strip of land along the railroad in the county so that our annexation will not create an island of county land across the railroad.”

A few residents spoke against the project Thursday night, saying they were concerned about traffic, especially with the development so close to a busy intersection with Gaines Ferry Road.

Comments / 0

The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
4K+
Followers
194
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Government
City
Flowery Branch, GA
County
Hall County, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Barnes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhome#Mcever Road#Fall Leaf Residential Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

How Hall will encourage workers to get coronavirus vaccination

Hall County is the latest government entity in the area to start offering incentives for its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The Hall County Board of Commissioners approved a program Thursday Aug. 12 to give $500 to employees who are fully vaccinated by Sep. 30. This includes employees who received their vaccine before the program’s start. The incentive will be paid for using American Rescue Plan funds, according to a county press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy