Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corvallis, OR

3 Bedroom Home in Corvallis - $471,070

Corvallis Gazette-Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttractive Paired Home welcomes you through a covered front porch entry into the open great room with fireplace, kitchen & dining area. The gourmet kitchen features an eat-in bar and pantry closet, as well as access to a conveniently located outdoor deck and/or patio. Upstairs you’ll find a grand mstr suite/bath with double vanity, spacious shower and cedar-lined closet. Two additional bdrms, a full bthrm, & laundry room with folding table and linen closet complete the upper level. Completion TBD.

www.gazettetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
Local
Oregon Business
City
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
Business
Corvallis, OR
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laundry Room#Great Room#Gourmet#Vanity#Linen Closet#Bedroom Home#Paired Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy