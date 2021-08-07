Compass Health partners with Lynnwood police, City of Mountlake Terrace to supply embedded social worker
Compass Health and the cities of Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace Thursday announced a partnership to implement Compass Health’s Community Transitions program, embedding a mental health professional with the Lynnwood Police Department Community Health and Safety Section. The program, funded by a grant from the Verdant Health Commission, aims to reduce high-frequency use of emergency services by responding to community members at risk in Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.lynnwoodtoday.com
