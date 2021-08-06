Wenatchee Valley College to require vaccinations for students

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley College will require vaccines for students enrolled in in-person classes, according to a Thursday news release.

Fall classes at WVC begin on Sept. 27. Students are expected to be fully vaccinated prior to the first day of school. Students will be required to document their vaccination status by that date using WVC’s free online documentation tool, which will be available Aug. 16.

The majority of community colleges in the state are now requiring students to be vaccinated, according to Laura McDowell, director of communications, Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges.

McDowell said 27 of the 34 state’s community and technical colleges have decided to require vaccination as a condition of coming to work and learn on campus. One college is still undecided, she said, while the remaining colleges have decided not to require vaccinations.

Waivers are available for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.

“If a student claims an exemption from the requirement, they are going to have to attest they are going to follow masking rules and any other rules required of unvaccinated people out in the general public,” McDowell said. “There is the expectation that students that claim exemption meet a higher threshold in terms of masking and other things.”

The decision was made, the news release said, in light of the governor’s higher education proclamation last month, and in response to new information surrounding the COVID-19 delta variant.

“We don’t make these decisions lightly,” WVC President Jim Richardson wrote in an email to students. “Throughout the entire pandemic, our goal has always been to put the safety and health of our students and employees first.”

The Running Start Program, which allows high school students to earn college credits by attending community college, is affected by this announcement. McDowell said Running Start students recognize when they are on college campuses, they are held to the standards of college students, which in this case includes vaccinations.

WVC spokeswoman Libby Siebens said Friday that staff are not currently required to be vaccinated, however, they must attest to their vaccination status.

It’s hard to say what the vaccination requirement will do to college enrollment, McDowell said. Some people will feel reassured about going back to school because there are vaccination requirements, she said, while other people may view that as a hurdle they have to go through, but one they are not ready for.

“I think colleges are making a decision on how they can best serve the health and safety of their local college and not necessarily based on the enrollment aspect of it,” McDowell said.

Kristen Housey, former director of the nursing program at the college, was the co-vaccine coordinator for the Chelan Douglas Health District for many months.

College age students are one of least vaccinated populations statewide. Housey said some of that is apathy and some of that just feeling that you are healthy and don’t need it.

Will the vaccination requirement to attend college push more of this population to get vaccinated?

“If not one of your friends is vaccinated, then why do I need it? Especially when you are younger and feel healthy. I hear that a lot. I’m really fit and healthy and not worried about getting sick,” Housey said. “Anytime you want someone to do something new, there is always a little pushback. This is a conservation they’ll have with their friends and parents — is it worth it?”

Both WVC campuses, in Wenatchee and Omak, will be reopening fully this September before the start of fall quarter, with all on-campus services and programs resuming normal business hours.

WVC & CDHD offers vaccine clinics

Wenatchee Valley College will be partnering with the Chelan-Douglas Health District (CDHD) for walk-in vaccine clinics on the Wenatchee and Omak campuses.

The clinics are open to WVC students, employees and the public.