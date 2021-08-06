Supervillain task force 'The Suicide Squad' brings all-star ensemble cast to DC Comics world

In "The Suicide Squad," several supervillains join a special task force for a dangerous search-and-destroy mission to do what they must, which is, of course, try to save the world.

Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena are just a part of this violent, comical and very visual R-rated world. All from the mind of director James Gunn.

"This movie is the biggest movie I've ever worked on. I mean, the sets were huge and it's ambitious in what it was trying to achieve," said Robbie.

"We had the biggest sets ever in a Warner Brothers movie in the history of the studio, and we got to build them all and it makes the moviemaking process so much more enjoyable and so much more real than just doing everything CGI all the time. And it really isn't any more expensive so it's great to be able to use practical sets. It just takes planning," said Gunn.

"He's incredibly prepared that it's kind of like doing a high wire act but knowing that there's a safety net there. So if you fall, he's totally going to catch you. And he's also going to make the fall look amazing."

"His vision is ferocious. The guy has an imagination that is literally from another galaxy and yet he's one of the most decent, generous, you know, beautiful souls that I've ever known," said co-star David Dastmalchian.

Gunn is best known for writing and directing Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. For this film, he got permission to use every DC Comics character he wanted.

"It's vibrantly gritty. It's like--and it's, it's so fast and slow at the same time," said Cena. "But it does give you that experience. And I think that's that sense of wonder and mysticism that you have when you see it because it does have the grit of a '70s war epic but it has the vibrancy of an animated spectacle."

"I just wanted to make the biggest action-adventure movie that I could make," said Gunn.

You can see "The Suicide Squad" in theatres and on HBO Max.