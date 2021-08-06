Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Supervillain task force 'The Suicide Squad' brings all-star ensemble cast to DC Comics world

Posted by 
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q8Vih_0bJHuyFq00

In "The Suicide Squad," several supervillains join a special task force for a dangerous search-and-destroy mission to do what they must, which is, of course, try to save the world.

Margot Robbie, Idris Elba and John Cena are just a part of this violent, comical and very visual R-rated world. All from the mind of director James Gunn.

"This movie is the biggest movie I've ever worked on. I mean, the sets were huge and it's ambitious in what it was trying to achieve," said Robbie.

"We had the biggest sets ever in a Warner Brothers movie in the history of the studio, and we got to build them all and it makes the moviemaking process so much more enjoyable and so much more real than just doing everything CGI all the time. And it really isn't any more expensive so it's great to be able to use practical sets. It just takes planning," said Gunn.

"He's incredibly prepared that it's kind of like doing a high wire act but knowing that there's a safety net there. So if you fall, he's totally going to catch you. And he's also going to make the fall look amazing."

"His vision is ferocious. The guy has an imagination that is literally from another galaxy and yet he's one of the most decent, generous, you know, beautiful souls that I've ever known," said co-star David Dastmalchian.

Gunn is best known for writing and directing Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise. For this film, he got permission to use every DC Comics character he wanted.

"It's vibrantly gritty. It's like--and it's, it's so fast and slow at the same time," said Cena. "But it does give you that experience. And I think that's that sense of wonder and mysticism that you have when you see it because it does have the grit of a '70s war epic but it has the vibrancy of an animated spectacle."

"I just wanted to make the biggest action-adventure movie that I could make," said Gunn.

You can see "The Suicide Squad" in theatres and on HBO Max.

Comments / 1

ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
53K+
Followers
6K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
David Dastmalchian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supervillains#Warner Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Dwayne Johnson issues warning to fellow DC stars after completing Black Adam shoot

Dwayne Johnson has issued a warning to his fellow DC stars after completing work on Black Adam.The Hollywood star has finished work on the superhero film. He was originally set to be introduced as the antagonist in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but will now make his debut in the standalone.Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who also directs Johnson in new Disney film Jungle Cruise, Black Adam has completed filming, with the wrestler-turned-actor announcing the news on Twitter.“That a wrap on BLACK ADAM,” he wrote, adding: “Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless...
Moviesepicstream.com

The Suicide Squad Director Rejects John Cena's Plans of Wearing Peacemaker Suit at Premiere

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's quite evident that John Cena had the time of his life playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad, so much so that James Gunn revealed back in April while they were working on HBO Max's standalone Peacemaker series that the WWE megastar took one of the costumes home just to see what it was like taking a nap while wearing it.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena weigh in on David Ayer's cut of 'Suicide Squad'

After Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League,” fans are rallying for the company to release David Ayer’s cut of his 2016 supervillain team-up movie “Suicide Squad” after he confirmed its existence in an emotional letter last week. The stars of “Suicide Squad” weighed in on the Ayer cut at the premiere of “The Suicide Squad,” the follow-up by director James Gunn, on Monday.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”] Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one (in this case, Disney and Marvel) you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his DCEU film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small...
MoviesCollider

Who Is Taika Waititi’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Character?

Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow below. When the casting was being announced for James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad, fans were eager to find out just which characters the members of this robust ensemble would be playing. And while a lot of answers came when the first teaser trailer was released, one actor’s role was obscured: Taika Waititi. Indeed, the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker and What We Do in the Shadows director/star was enlisted for a mystery role in The Suicide Squad, one that was kept under wraps until the film was finally released.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

Harley Quinn Star Margot Robbie Comments On The David Ayer Cut Of ‘Suicide Squad’

Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie has commented on the David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad and whether or not she wants to see it. By now it is well known that something went very wrong during the productions of the early installments of the DC Extended Universe, specifically after the release of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It is also well known by now that the theatrical release of Suicide Squad was not the film that director David Ayer intended for audiences to see. The release of Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League on HBO Max, however, has given fans and the director hope that audiences may see the cut the director wanted to be released.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Original Suicide Squad Star Shows Support For David Ayer After The Director's Emotional Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As soon as Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would finally be released via HBO Max, some fans immediately began calling for the studio to do the same with David Ayer’s 2017 Suicide Squad movie. Both blockbusters suffered from studio interference, and Ayer recently shared an emotional post further explaining his feelings about the movie. And now original Suicide Squad star Jay Hernandez has shared his support for the director.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
MoviesKATU.com

"The Suicide Squad" actress Mayling Ng!

Today Kara talked with one of the stars of the super hero action film "The Suicide Squad", Mayling Ng! Mayling is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been said she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of Warworld ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn and Javelin in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants To Star In An R-Rated Comic Book Movie

Dave Bautista may be gearing up for his retirement as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Drax the Destroyer when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s planning on stepping away from the world of comic book adaptations altogether. Despite admitting that...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Margot Robbie claims the Suicide Squad is the best comic book movie

Margot Robbie, who will play Harley Quinn again in The Suicide Squad, was confident and optimistic about the level of the film. In less than a week it will be released The Suicide Squad, the next big bet of DC Extended Universe. Thus, awaiting its launch, both the members of the production and the actors set the mood and increase the hype.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad Star Reveals They've Been Doing Interviews Without Pants

One star in The Suicide Squad has been doing interviews without pants this entire time. During a post on his Instagram Stories, Flula Borg revealed that he’s been putting on shirts and sometimes jackets for media interviews, but going commando down low. The unveiling had some of his followers on social media very confused. No matter what you think, there’s no denying those images down below. For the most part, it looks like the conversation was a blast, but in no way shape, or form normal. From John Cena stealing his costume to go home and pull pranks to this, it seems like The Suicide Squad cast has some kind of vendetta against the wardrobe department in some form or fashion. Check out the pictures for yourself down below:
Moviesheadstuff.org

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad | A Super-Villain Ensemble that is Locked, Loaded and More Than Hits its Mark

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad may have killed it at the box office when it was released in the summer of 2016, but let’s just say its critical reception was a different story altogether. What could have been a compelling cinematic introduction for some of DC comics’ most despicable foes was heavily affected by studio interference in a last-minute effort to alter the film’s initial gloomy tone. This resulted in a poor imitation of the light-hearted vibe that Marvel had captured so well with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 & 2. So who have Warner Bros enlisted to help bring Task Force X to life on the big screen for a second attempt? The creative mastermind who brought the Guardians of the Galaxy to life for Marvel: James Gunn.
Moviesepicstream.com

Original Suicide Squad Film Reportedly Was A 'Troubled Production'

It's no secret that 2016's Suicide Squad didn't turn out as most fans expected. This had a lot to do with speculations that Warner Bros. tried to get director David Ayer to change too many things in the film. Not surprisingly, the producer of the upcoming Suicide Squad movie has pointed out that the movie did suffer from "a troubled production."
MoviesNewsweek

Can 'The Suicide Squad,' Out August 6, Top The Original Movie?

The Suicide Squad, which opens in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6 features some of the same actors and characters, the same premise (a group of C-list comic book bad guys are brought together by a mysterious government agency) and almost the same name as 2016's Suicide Squad. So is it a sequel or a remake?
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

James Gunn wrote The Suicide Squad role Bloodsport for Idris Elba

When James Gunn got the job of making a new Suicide Squad movie, he was given carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to with the film. He could use whatever characters he liked in the DCEU movie, film however he wanted, and cast whichever actor took his fancy. This must have been music to Gunn’s ears as he admitted that he’d always wanted to work with Idris Elba at a press conference attended by The Digital Fix.

Comments / 1

Community Policy