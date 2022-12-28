The Best Gold Chains for Stylish Men To Wear in 2023

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Gold chains are having a moment in the men’s fashion world. Now that jewelry for men isn’t so taboo, guys have started pairing the best gold chains for men with black turtlenecks or white t-shirts to create a classically handsome outfit. While these accessories have never gone out of style in some sub-cultures, they’ve attained a new mainstream appeal in recent years.

A handsome gold chain is a stylish piece of men’s jewelry that’s also completely timeless, and it’s a good foundation piece for men who are new to the world of jewelry. Depending on how you style them, they can be understated and elegant or bold statement pieces. So if you’re looking for an upgrade your current look, we highly recommend adding a gold chain for men to your wardrobe.

These chains are characterized by their typically simple design that allows them to mesh well with any outfit you’re wearing that day. The best gold chains for men are usually made out of real gold but are also offered in options that are more price-conscious (typically stainless steel plated with gold).

To help you find the best gold chains for sale online, we’ve gathered the top options for every sense of style (and budget). We’ve included some real gold chains for men, which typically cost at least $1,000, but we’ve also included gold-plated chains that look just like the real thing and can be purchased for under $100.

The Best Places To Buy Gold Chains for Men Online

There are a few retailers we recommend checking when shopping for gold chains online. The destination you choose is entirely dependent on your price range, as different retailers specialize in different qualities of jewelry for men . If you’re looking for a genuine gold chain, then stick with trusted retailers, well-known jewelry stores and department stores. However, you can find stylish gold-tone necklaces for men for well under $50 at retailers such as Amazon.

If you’re searching for the best gold chains for men, then here is where we would start:

Amazon: If you want to spend $10-$75 on a gold chain, then Amazon has a wide range of styles, although don’t expect to find genuine gold.

If you want to spend $10-$75 on a gold chain, then Amazon has a wide range of styles, although don’t expect to find genuine gold. Jewelry Stores: If you want to spend $100-$500 on a gold chain, then jewelry stores such as Zales, Jareds and Kay Jewelers have a great selection. You can find genuine gold jewelry as well as gold-plated jewelry at these types of online stores.

If you want to spend $100-$500 on a gold chain, then jewelry stores such as Zales, Jareds and Kay Jewelers have a great selection. You can find genuine gold jewelry as well as gold-plated jewelry at these types of online stores. Department Stores: If you want to spend $400-$10,000 on real gold chains, then we recommend shopping at department stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue. The latter option has an especially huge selection of gold chains for men.

If you want to spend $400-$10,000 on real gold chains, then we recommend shopping at department stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue. The latter option has an especially huge selection of gold chains for men. Online Boutiques: Clotheshorses can shop for men’s fashion and accessories from retailers and department stores like Mr Porter, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, but there are also a growing number of independent jewelry stores making trendy and stylish jewelry for men, women and gender-neutral customers. Brands like Jaxxon and Mister have plenty of attractive men’s jewelry in the $30-$200 price range.

How To Style a Gold Chain

For men that aren’t afraid to rock a little bit of bling, gold chains for men are a must-have. And for men who want to rock as much bling as possible, these necklaces can be combined with pendants and charms to make a major fashion statement. Personally, we prefer the minimalist style of a gold chain worn on its own, preferably with a dark-colored shirt or sweater.

Think in Black and White

Gold chains are a simple closet essential that pair well with just about anything, but these necklaces really pop when worn against certain colors. SPY’s style editors believe that gold chains look especially stylish when worth with white, black or grey t-shirts and sweaters. For instance, simply throw on a gold chain with a white t-shirt and jeans for an elevated yet casual look, and for a more dressy look, wear one with a button-down and slacks for a chic and sleek look.

Layer Gold Chains Together

When it comes to wearing jewelry, layering is an essential tip that never goes out of style. Pair a wider, shorter chain with a longer, skinnier chain for a look that plays with proportions and contrasts. Or, maybe wear a lot of gold chains with varying sizes and dimensions at one time with a slightly unbuttoned button-down — you may look like a rock star from the 80s, but like, that’s totally “in” right now, just take a scroll on Instagram for proof.

Keep It Simple With Pendants

If you’re wearing a charm or pendant, then we recommend keeping it simple and choosing something that’s meaningful to you, such as a cross or saint’s medallion.

Chain-Links Are In

In 2022, bold and thick chains are especially popular, and chain-link-style necklaces and bracelets are all over the runways. However, you should pick a style that speaks to your personality, and Cuban-style and Figaro chains are also popular right now.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best gold chains for men you can buy online right now. Check them out and find the piece of jewelry that will make your eyes, and outfits, twinkle.

1. 14K Gold Chain for Men

BEST OVERALL

If you aren’t willing to settle for anything less than the real thing, then you’ll need to spend more on genuine 14K gold chains for men. Frost NYC is a jewelry store specializing in hip-hop jewelry, and we love this handsome Cuban chain necklace, which comes in both gold and white gold. If you want to stay on trend, then we recommend opting for their white gold chains for men.

14K Yellow Cold Cuban Chain Necklace

$2,963.00 $4,237.00 30% off

2. Jaxxon Cuban Link Chain – 5mm

SPONSORED

Jaxxon is an up-and-coming men’s jewelry brand making stylish necklaces for men , as well as bracelets, earrings and other accessories. The brand’s #1 best-selling piece is this 5mm Cuban Link Chain necklace. The company crafts these chains using pure 925 sterling silver, which is then coated three times using the same gold used for Jaxxon’s solid gold pieces. The end result is the best gold chain for men under $200 that we’ve found yet. The 5mm width is the perfect chain size for most outfits.

Cuban Link Chain – 5mm

Price: $159.00

Buy Now

3. 14K Gold Over Silver Chain Cuban Necklace

We’ve shared this shopping tip with SPY readers before, and we’ll share it again here. You can find truly shocking discounts on gold and diamond jewelry at JCPenney . It may not be your first thought when shopping for stylish accessories, but trust us when we say this department store has incredible deals on jewelry. Just check out this 14K Gold Chain Necklace, with yellow gold over silver and a stylish Cuban chain.

JCPenney 14K Gold Chain Necklace for Men

$183.74 $424.98

4. Men’s Figaro Link Chain 14K Yellow Gold 20″

BEST FIGARO LINK

This option from Kay Jewelers is a little pricey, but the quality is worth the price. It features a mix of medium and long oval shapes links that gives the chain a distinct and sleek look. It also features a lobster clasp and has a polished finish. Also, the 14k gold isn’t a bad touch either. If you like this style but are looking for something a little more substantial, then Saks Fifth Avenue has a similar Figaro Link Chain Gold Necklace for sale as well.

Buy Men's Figaro Link Chain 14K Yellow Gold 20

$349.99 $499.99

5. ChainsPro Men Chunky Cuban Chain Necklace

BUDGET BUY

Unless you’re buying a genuine gold chain (and you’ll find a few on this list), then you don’t actually need to spend very much money to get a good-looking chain. This Cuban-style chain necklace for men comes in a variety of sizes and styles, all of which feature a durable lobster clasp. These chains have more than 19,000 ratings from Amazon customers, which makes it one of the most popular options available at the mega retailer.

Buy: ChainsPro Men Chunky Cuban Chain Necklace $13.49

6. David Yurman 18K Rose Gold Box Chain Necklace

BEST BOX CHAIN

Forget 14K gold. For his latest collection of jewelry, designer David Yurman is using 18K gold. This David Yurman chain necklace for men uses 18K rose gold and a box chain link (and a lobster clasp in the back). The chain itself is 2.7mm thick, which is big enough to draw the eye but not so big as to distract from your overall outfit.

David Yurman 18K Rose Gold Box Chain Necklace

$2,750.00

7. Macy’s Cuban Link 22″ Chain in Yellow IP Plated Stainless Steel

ALSO CONSIDER

Although this chain looks like it’s real gold, it’s actually stainless steel and plated with a gold-like resin. It has a lobster clasp and comes in three colors. It is 22″ long and is a good length to lay at a low enough spot to see the chain without being too low. This necklace also comes with a warranty from Macy’s that guarantees that your product gets fixed if need be.

Cuban Link 22-Inch Chain in Yellow IP Plated Stainless Steel

$200.00

8. Bloomingdale’s Diamond Cut Rope Chain Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

BEST DIAMOND CUT DESIGN

This gold chain for men boasts a diamond cut and will definitely catch a few eyes. Crafted from 14k yellow gold, this rope chain is an efficient and sleek option that isn’t too gaudy. It comes from Bloomingdale’s and is a simple option that’s timeless and effortless.

Buy Diamond Cut Rope Chain Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

$1,105.00

9. Mister Micro Snake Chain Necklace

BEST STARTER CHAIN

We previously covered Mister jewelry in our guide to the best dangle earrings for men , and this modern jewelry brand is making fashion-forward jewelry for men, especially young men in the Gen Z cohort. For guys looking for a genuine gold necklace, this isn’t it. For everyone else, this is a great starter piece that would also be a great gift.

Mister Micro Snake Chain

$16.99

10. Zales Men’s Franco Snake Chain Necklace in Stainless Steel

BEST STAINLESS STEEL

This extra-long snake chain from Zales is an affordable option that offers a little something extra. Thanks to the snake chain link design, the chain looks a little heavier and more fashion-forward. It’s essentially a stainless steel chain with a polished appearance. It clocks in at 24″ long and has a lobster clasp for easy accessibility.

Zales Men's Franco Snake Chain Necklace

$69.99 $89.00 21% off

11. Jared Men’s Curb Chain Necklace Gold Ion-Plated Stainless Steel

BEST CURB CHAIN DESIGN

This option is a stainless steel curb chain with gold ion-plating that looks very real. It’s one of the more affordable options on our list and it packs a punch like the pricier options on our list. It has a classic yet casual feel and will definitely relax a look or dress it up, depending on your style.

Jared Men's Curb Chain Necklace Gold Ion-Plated Stainless Steel

$99.99

12. Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Rose Gold Cuban Chain Necklace

BEST SPLURGE

If money is no object and you’re looking for the best gold necklaces for men, then head to Saks Fifth Avenue, where you’ll find this gorgeous rose gold Cuban chain necklace. Saks has one of the biggest selections of gold chains for men, like this piece made from 14K rose gold that’s polished until it shines. This is the kind of jewelry that’s as much of a status symbol as it is a fashion statement.

Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Rose Gold Cuban Chain Necklace

$8,001.00

13. Balenciaga Gold Chain Nameplate Necklace

DESIGNER PICK

This Balenciaga necklace is for sale via Saks Fifth Avenue, which is one of the best places to buy gold chains for men online. This particular chain isn’t made with real gold, but rather gold-tone metal. However, the “Balenciaga” nameplate will add designer flair to any outfit, which is worth at least as much as gold.

Balenciaga Gold Nameplate Chain for Men

$550.00