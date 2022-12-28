ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPY

The Best Gold Chains for Stylish Men To Wear in 2023

By Jacorey Moon and Timothy Beck Werth
SPY
SPY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8PYR_0bJESCFz00

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links.

Gold chains are having a moment in the men’s fashion world. Now that jewelry for men isn’t so taboo, guys have started pairing the best gold chains for men with black turtlenecks or white t-shirts to create a classically handsome outfit. While these accessories have never gone out of style in some sub-cultures, they’ve attained a new mainstream appeal in recent years.

A handsome gold chain is a stylish piece of men’s jewelry that’s also completely timeless, and it’s a good foundation piece for men who are new to the world of jewelry. Depending on how you style them, they can be understated and elegant or bold statement pieces. So if you’re looking for an upgrade your current look, we highly recommend adding a gold chain for men to your wardrobe.

These chains are characterized by their typically simple design that allows them to mesh well with any outfit you’re wearing that day. The best gold chains for men are usually made out of real gold but are also offered in options that are more price-conscious (typically stainless steel plated with gold).

To help you find the best gold chains for sale online, we’ve gathered the top options for every sense of style (and budget). We’ve included some real gold chains for men, which typically cost at least $1,000, but we’ve also included gold-plated chains that look just like the real thing and can be purchased for under $100.

The Best Places To Buy Gold Chains for Men Online

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17uOtd_0bJESCFz00

There are a few retailers we recommend checking when shopping for gold chains online. The destination you choose is entirely dependent on your price range, as different retailers specialize in different qualities of jewelry for men . If you’re looking for a genuine gold chain, then stick with trusted retailers, well-known jewelry stores and department stores. However, you can find stylish gold-tone necklaces for men for well under $50 at retailers such as Amazon.

If you’re searching for the best gold chains for men, then here is where we would start:

  • Amazon: If you want to spend $10-$75 on a gold chain, then Amazon has a wide range of styles, although don’t expect to find genuine gold.
  • Jewelry Stores: If you want to spend $100-$500 on a gold chain, then jewelry stores such as Zales, Jareds and Kay Jewelers have a great selection. You can find genuine gold jewelry as well as gold-plated jewelry at these types of online stores.
  • Department Stores: If you want to spend $400-$10,000 on real gold chains, then we recommend shopping at department stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales and Saks Fifth Avenue. The latter option has an especially huge selection of gold chains for men.
  • Online Boutiques: Clotheshorses can shop for men’s fashion and accessories from retailers and department stores like Mr Porter, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, but there are also a growing number of independent jewelry stores making trendy and stylish jewelry for men, women and gender-neutral customers. Brands like Jaxxon and Mister have plenty of attractive men’s jewelry in the $30-$200 price range.

How To Style a Gold Chain

For men that aren’t afraid to rock a little bit of bling, gold chains for men are a must-have. And for men who want to rock as much bling as possible, these necklaces can be combined with pendants and charms to make a major fashion statement. Personally, we prefer the minimalist style of a gold chain worn on its own, preferably with a dark-colored shirt or sweater.

Think in Black and White

Gold chains are a simple closet essential that pair well with just about anything, but these necklaces really pop when worn against certain colors. SPY’s style editors believe that gold chains look especially stylish when worth with white, black or grey t-shirts and sweaters. For instance, simply throw on a gold chain with a white t-shirt and jeans for an elevated yet casual look, and for a more dressy look, wear one with a button-down and slacks for a chic and sleek look.

Layer Gold Chains Together

When it comes to wearing jewelry, layering is an essential tip that never goes out of style. Pair a wider, shorter chain with a longer, skinnier chain for a look that plays with proportions and contrasts. Or, maybe wear a lot of gold chains with varying sizes and dimensions at one time with a slightly unbuttoned button-down — you may look like a rock star from the 80s, but like, that’s totally “in” right now, just take a scroll on Instagram for proof.

Keep It Simple With Pendants

If you’re wearing a charm or pendant, then we recommend keeping it simple and choosing something that’s meaningful to you, such as a cross or saint’s medallion.

Chain-Links Are In

In 2022, bold and thick chains are especially popular, and chain-link-style necklaces and bracelets are all over the runways. However, you should pick a style that speaks to your personality, and Cuban-style and Figaro chains are also popular right now.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best gold chains for men you can buy online right now. Check them out and find the piece of jewelry that will make your eyes, and outfits, twinkle.

1. 14K Gold Chain for Men

BEST OVERALL

If you aren’t willing to settle for anything less than the real thing, then you’ll need to spend more on genuine 14K gold chains for men. Frost NYC is a jewelry store specializing in hip-hop jewelry, and we love this handsome Cuban chain necklace, which comes in both gold and white gold. If you want to stay on trend, then we recommend opting for their white gold chains for men.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bgiKm_0bJESCFz00

14K Yellow Cold Cuban Chain Necklace

$2,963.00 $4,237.00 30% off
Buy Now

2. Jaxxon Cuban Link Chain – 5mm

SPONSORED

Jaxxon is an up-and-coming men’s jewelry brand making stylish necklaces for men , as well as bracelets, earrings and other accessories. The brand’s #1 best-selling piece is this 5mm Cuban Link Chain necklace. The company crafts these chains using pure 925 sterling silver, which is then coated three times using the same gold used for Jaxxon’s solid gold pieces. The end result is the best gold chain for men under $200 that we’ve found yet. The 5mm width is the perfect chain size for most outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FAoId_0bJESCFz00

Cuban Link Chain – 5mm

Price: $159.00

Buy Now

3. 14K Gold Over Silver Chain Cuban Necklace

CONTENDER

We’ve shared this shopping tip with SPY readers before, and we’ll share it again here. You can find truly shocking discounts on gold and diamond jewelry at JCPenney . It may not be your first thought when shopping for stylish accessories, but trust us when we say this department store has incredible deals on jewelry. Just check out this 14K Gold Chain Necklace, with yellow gold over silver and a stylish Cuban chain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QiI0_0bJESCFz00

JCPenney 14K Gold Chain Necklace for Men

$183.74 $424.98
Buy Now

4. Men’s Figaro Link Chain 14K Yellow Gold 20″

BEST FIGARO LINK

This option from Kay Jewelers is a little pricey, but the quality is worth the price. It features a mix of medium and long oval shapes links that gives the chain a distinct and sleek look. It also features a lobster clasp and has a polished finish. Also, the 14k gold isn’t a bad touch either. If you like this style but are looking for something a little more substantial, then Saks Fifth Avenue has a similar Figaro Link Chain Gold Necklace for sale as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzDxG_0bJESCFz00

Buy Men's Figaro Link Chain 14K Yellow Gold 20

$349.99 $499.99
Buy Now

5. ChainsPro Men Chunky Cuban Chain Necklace

BUDGET BUY

Unless you’re buying a genuine gold chain (and you’ll find a few on this list), then you don’t actually need to spend very much money to get a good-looking chain. This Cuban-style chain necklace for men comes in a variety of sizes and styles, all of which feature a durable lobster clasp. These chains have more than 19,000 ratings from Amazon customers, which makes it one of the most popular options available at the mega retailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWbmr_0bJESCFz00

Buy: ChainsPro Men Chunky Cuban Chain Necklace $13.49

6. David Yurman 18K Rose Gold Box Chain Necklace

BEST BOX CHAIN

Forget 14K gold. For his latest collection of jewelry, designer David Yurman is using 18K gold. This David Yurman chain necklace for men uses 18K rose gold and a box chain link (and a lobster clasp in the back). The chain itself is 2.7mm thick, which is big enough to draw the eye but not so big as to distract from your overall outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ygTS_0bJESCFz00

David Yurman 18K Rose Gold Box Chain Necklace

$2,750.00
Buy Now

7. Macy’s Cuban Link 22″ Chain in Yellow IP Plated Stainless Steel

ALSO CONSIDER

Although this chain looks like it’s real gold, it’s actually stainless steel and plated with a gold-like resin. It has a lobster clasp and comes in three colors. It is 22″ long and is a good length to lay at a low enough spot to see the chain without being too low. This necklace also comes with a warranty from Macy’s that guarantees that your product gets fixed if need be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WD8RZ_0bJESCFz00

Cuban Link 22-Inch Chain in Yellow IP Plated Stainless Steel

$200.00
Buy Now

8. Bloomingdale’s Diamond Cut Rope Chain Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

BEST DIAMOND CUT DESIGN

This gold chain for men boasts a diamond cut and will definitely catch a few eyes. Crafted from 14k yellow gold, this rope chain is an efficient and sleek option that isn’t too gaudy. It comes from Bloomingdale’s and is a simple option that’s timeless and effortless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wS0w2_0bJESCFz00

Buy Diamond Cut Rope Chain Necklace in 14K Yellow Gold

$1,105.00
Buy Now

9. Mister Micro Snake Chain Necklace

BEST STARTER CHAIN

We previously covered Mister jewelry in our guide to the best dangle earrings for men , and this modern jewelry brand is making fashion-forward jewelry for men, especially young men in the Gen Z cohort. For guys looking for a genuine gold necklace, this isn’t it. For everyone else, this is a great starter piece that would also be a great gift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJBYq_0bJESCFz00

Mister Micro Snake Chain

$16.99
Buy Now

10. Zales Men’s Franco Snake Chain Necklace in Stainless Steel

BEST STAINLESS STEEL

This extra-long snake chain from Zales is an affordable option that offers a little something extra. Thanks to the snake chain link design, the chain looks a little heavier and more fashion-forward. It’s essentially a stainless steel chain with a polished appearance. It clocks in at 24″ long and has a lobster clasp for easy accessibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2761CD_0bJESCFz00

Zales Men's Franco Snake Chain Necklace

$69.99 $89.00 21% off
Buy Now

11. Jared Men’s Curb Chain Necklace Gold Ion-Plated Stainless Steel

BEST CURB CHAIN DESIGN

This option is a stainless steel curb chain with gold ion-plating that looks very real. It’s one of the more affordable options on our list and it packs a punch like the pricier options on our list. It has a classic yet casual feel and will definitely relax a look or dress it up, depending on your style.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Xk09_0bJESCFz00

Jared Men's Curb Chain Necklace Gold Ion-Plated Stainless Steel

$99.99
Buy Now

12. Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Rose Gold Cuban Chain Necklace

BEST SPLURGE

If money is no object and you’re looking for the best gold necklaces for men, then head to Saks Fifth Avenue, where you’ll find this gorgeous rose gold Cuban chain necklace. Saks has one of the biggest selections of gold chains for men, like this piece made from 14K rose gold that’s polished until it shines. This is the kind of jewelry that’s as much of a status symbol as it is a fashion statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41R3vj_0bJESCFz00

Saks Fifth Avenue 14K Rose Gold Cuban Chain Necklace

$8,001.00
Buy Now

13. Balenciaga Gold Chain Nameplate Necklace

DESIGNER PICK

This Balenciaga necklace is for sale via Saks Fifth Avenue, which is one of the best places to buy gold chains for men online. This particular chain isn’t made with real gold, but rather gold-tone metal. However, the “Balenciaga” nameplate will add designer flair to any outfit, which is worth at least as much as gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYs5c_0bJESCFz00

Balenciaga Gold Nameplate Chain for Men

$550.00
Buy Now

More from SPY Best of SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

Jaxxon Is Our New Go-To Brand for Guys Looking to Experiment With Jewelry

Guys, if you’ve been wanting to experiment with jewelry but are unsure about adding something shiny to your wardrobe, we’ve got a brand you must check out. We get it, a lot of guys are skeptical of any accessory that doesn’t serve a practical purpose like telling time or protecting your eyes. But jewelry doesn’t have to be intimidating, as long as you know the right place to start. That place is Jaxxon, a sleek men’s jewelry brand that’s caught SPY’s eye. Jaxxon is an up-and-coming LA-based jewelry label that makes everything from bracelets to rings to earrings, and they’re...
SPY

I’m Gifting This Oprah-Approved iPhone Accessory to Every Busy Mom I Know This Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Finding a gift for mom should be easy, after all she did birth you! But sometimes it can be hard to push through the cliché barrage of gifts that normally serve as go-to’s for matriarchs during the holiday season: massages, candles, gift certificates for hugs. Let’s sideswipe the junk and get mom something she’ll actually use, shall we? Oprah included a crossbody iPhone case bag on her list of favorite things for 2022, and we’re officially endorsing this idea as a perfect...
SPY

I Promise, Your Family Will Love Finding This $13 Gadget in Their Stockings This Christmas

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. As SPY’s Tech Editor, a lot of products come across my desk in a given year, but the TOZO W1 Wireless Charger instantly caught my attention. The TOZO W1 is an ultra-thin charging pad made from aircraft grade aluminum, which is why it’s so much thinner and lightweight compared to most charging pads. I’ll admit I was skeptical at first, but SPY put this charger to the test to make sure it delivered on its promises, and we found that it definitely...
Hypebae

Take an Exclusive First Look at HEAT's New Mugler Mystery Box

Luxury mystery box platform HEAT has announced its first-ever womenswear partnership with a brand that’s made for party season: Mugler. The new release marks the first time that HEAT has featured an official women’s partner for its cult-loved boxes, since its inception in 2019. The first menswear partnership came about in 2020, through a collaborative drop with designer Haider Ackermann.
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Elie Saab Teams With Aubade for Capsule Collection

PARIS — French lingerie label Aubade has called on Elie Saab for a capsule collection playing on the couturier’s sense for luxurious materials and red carpet glamour. The 17-piece line will span lingerie and nightwear, respectively titled “My Desire” and “Whimsical Affair,” with four bra styles, four bottoms as well as suspenders, bodies, long silk pants and a kimono.More from WWDSpring 2023 Trends: LingerieThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of the Emi Jay and Djerf Avenue Collaboration This marks the first time that the couturier has worked on lingerie, a “very personal and intimate item” that he had never worked as a...
Footwear News

Rihanna Amps Up Sheer Dress & Padlock Sandals With 14K Gold Chain & Y2K-Inspired Eyeshadow for Miami Night Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna put her own stylish spin on evening attire during her latest outing. The “Lift Me Up” singer was spotted dining at Carbone restaurant in Miami on Dec. 3. Riri amped up a monochromatic style moment while several statement accessories. The fashion icon and beauty mogul stepped out in a sheer chiffon gown by Christopher Esber. To take things up a notch, she accessorized with a 14K gold chain from Vintage by Misty and carried her essentials in a vintage...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris

Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPY

End of the Year Closeout Sale: Amazon’s Practically Giving Away These Amazon Basics Brand Accessories

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. We’re in the home stretch of the holiday season. If you’ve been procrastinating, you might still find some stuff you can order and have arrive before Christmas, but don’t be too surprised if they don’t. We’ve seen lots of great deals this holiday season from big companies, like Walmart’s last-minute Christmas deals, so don’t fret if you missed the discounts on Cyber Monday because you can still snag incredible deals on some of the best Christmas gift. However, it looks like Amazon’s having an...
SPY

Review: The Best Men’s Tote Bags for Work, for Play, and for Carrying Life On the Go

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The tote is the junk drawer of bags. While the best backpacks have plenty of pockets for organizing your essentials and duffle bags are built for travel and road trips, totes are ideal for just throwing some stuff in and heading out the door. If you don’t know what your day will bring, carry a tote. The best tote bags for men are the perfect companion for grocery runs and bookstore visits, but they can also make great work bags and travel...
SPY

Skip the Holiday Hangover and Jump On These Post-Christmas Tech Deals From Amazon, Best Buy, and More

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Go ahead and leave the wrapping paper and tinsel on the floor — it’ll be there tomorrow. The same, however, cannot be said for some of these awesome post-Christmas tech deals. Even if your wallet is still smarting from holiday shopping, you’ll definitely want to check these out. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, HP, and more are bringing out the big Boxing Day deals — no pugilism required — on tech items and small appliances. Many of them may vanish just as quickly as...
SPY

This Ridiculous Hack Will Stop Guests From Bringing Dirt Into Your Home — & It Costs Just 12 Cents

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. One thing every homeowner can agree on is that nobody wants a dirty floor. One thing every homeowner can also agree on? How awkward it feels to tell your guests to take off their shoes before entering. I am the type of person that hosts a lot, but I’m also the type of person that tells his friends to ditch their shoes prior to entering my living space. It makes me uncomfortable, it makes them uncomfortable, but it keeps my floors clean. A lot...
Footwear News

Willow Smith Channels ‘Alien Goddess’ in Cutout Bodysuit & Square-Toe Sandals for Mugler’s Perfume Campaign

Willow Smith served up glamorous fashion for Mugler‘s “Alien Goddess Intense” perfume campaign. An image of Smith, which was posted to Mugler’s Instagram account yesterday, saw the star sprawled out in a Mugler bodysuit and open-toed boots, posing next to an enlarged perfume bottle. Smith’s bodysuit was a black bodycon style featuring matte black paneling that gave way to angular cutouts, a miniskirt, and wide and thin mate stripes that wrapped around her arms and up her hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by MUGLER (@muglerofficial) The ensemble was completed with chrome stiletto-style nails and an edgy black winged...
SPY

In-Store Pickup: The Genius Hack For Last-Second Holiday Shopping

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. ‘Twas the morning before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring — except the spouse! They were frantically looking for the best gifts to buy because they let the date slip their mind (for the tenth year in a row). But fear not, frantic friend, because the little elves at SPY have you covered with the perfect solution — buying online for in-store pickup. BOPIS, also known as BOPUS, refers to the practice of “buy online, pick up in-store.” And...
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Gets Casual in Flannel, Ripped Denim & Clogs for Walk With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum took a stab at double denim. The supermodel posted an adorable video with her husband to her Instagram on Sunday. In the post, which she simply captioned with a red heart emoji, Klum and Tom Kaulitz, her husband since 2019, strolled down the streets of Los Angeles. They did so in coordinated style. Klum went with a cool and casual look for the outing. She paired a light-wash denim jacket over a flannel shirt, which featured shades of light blue, dark blue and white. Klum added baggy jeans to the look, complete with large rips throughout the pants. Though pairing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SPY

There’s Still Time: 30 Watches for Everyone on Your Holiday Gift Giving List

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. ‘Tis the season of giving and all that conveys. When you’re looking for a meaningful gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list, you can never go wrong with a watch. Watches for Christmas or Hannukah or Kwanza are, pardon the pun, a time honored gift. When you give someone a watch, they’ll use it throughout the year. And every time they strap it on their wrist or look at the dial, they’ll think of you. Beautiful watches are an exquisite combination...
SPY

Good Snow Day Movies to Snuggle in With This Winter

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Winter is coming, so it’s time to prepare. Sure, that means practical preparedness, like stocking up on supplies and ensuring you have ample snacks and toilet paper. But it also means knowing what you’ll cue up on TV the next time a massive snowstorm hits. Everyone loves going out in the fresh snow and building a snowman or a fort. Still, with dropping temperatures and long days ahead, you need some indoor activities to occupy yourself (and maybe even the family with). That’s...
SPY

Dear Procrastinators, Walmart Has the Best Last-Minute Shipping Policy & Christmas Gift Deals (Thank Me Later)

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Fellow procrastinators, get in here. I just found out that Walmart is offering free shipping before Christmas if you order before 2 PM on December 21, and I can now officially stop panicking about not getting all of my Christmas gifts on time. With perks like rapid shipping and in-store pickups, Walmart has undoubtedly become the champion of this holiday season. The retailer certainly gave Amazon a run for its money when it came to the best Cyber Week deals last month, and...
SPY

SPY

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy