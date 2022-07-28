ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

These Disney Advent Calendars Include Collectibles Like Cinderella’s Slipper & Elsa Keychains—Get Them Before They’re Gone

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

There are a lot of Disney advent calendars out there, but these calendars—which include never-before-told stories about princesses like Moana and Ariel and ornaments like Cinderella’s slipper and Rapunzel’s pan—are some of the best.

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

If you’ve never got an advent calendar before, here’s a word to the wise. They go on pre-sale months before the holidays and are known to sell out well before their official release. And if these Disney advent calendars are anything like other pop culture advent calendars —such as Friends , Harry Potter , Star Wars Marvel and Batman —we suspect that they’ll go fast.

From storybook advent calendars with never-before-tales about Disney characters like Alice and Peter Pan to a pop-up advent calendar complete with its own Christmas tree and ornaments like the Beast’s enchanted rose, these are the Disney advent calendars that you need in your homes now.

Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Buy: Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $31.99

Re-live your favorite Disney movies like it’s the first time with the Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar . The calendar includes 24 doors that open up to 24 magical Disney Princess stories fans can read from December 1st to December 24th. Each book has 24 pages and is individually wrapped with a special Disney Princess Christmas story inside,. The calendar itself is decorated with some of Disney’s most popular princesses and characters, including Belle from Beauty and the Beast , Moana, Rapunzel from Tangled , Jasmine from Aladdin , Aurora from Sleeping Beauty , Mulan, Merida from Brave , Pocahontas, Snow White, Tiana from Princess and the Frog , and Ariel from The Little Mermaid .

The Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available at Amazon .

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Buy: Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $31.99

Want to know how your favorite Disney and Pixar characters celebrate the holidays? Learn that and more with this Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar . The calendar is filled with 24, 24-page books, each individually wrapped with a special story about a Disney character’s epic holiday. The calendar itself is decorated with fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters like Dory from Finding Nemo , Mickey Mouse, Lady and Tramp, Dumbo, Pinocchio, Simba from The Lion King , Mowgli and Baloo from The Jungle Book, Woody from Toy Story , and Wendy from Peter Pan .

The Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available at Amazon .

Spanish Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Buy: Spanish Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $31.99

Disney Calendario de Adviento: Colección de Cuentos: La Cuenta Atrás en 24 Libros is the Spanish edition of the Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar with 24, 24-page books featuring holiday stories about characters like Belle from Beauty and the Beast , Mike from Monsters Inc. , Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story , Dumbo , Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Frozen , Pinocchio , WALL-E , Ian and Barley Lightfoot from Onward , and Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph .

The Spanish Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available at Amazon .

Disney Princess: Enchanted Christmas: Official Pop-Up Advent Calendar

Buy: Disney Princess: Enchanted Christmas: Official Pop-Up Advent Calendar $35.99

This Disney princess advent calendar includes 25 compartments that fans can open as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are ornaments of iconic Disney items such as Cinderella’s glass slipper, Tiana’s water lily, Rapunzel’s frying pan, the Beast’s enchanted rose and Ariel’s shell. Other ornaments include Cinderella’s midnight clock and the Fairy Godmother’s carriage. Along with the ornaments, the calendar also comes with a pop-up Christmas tree and a 28-page book of Disney secrets and trivia to quiz even the most passionate fans. The calendar itself is decorated with the snowy silhouettes of iconic Disney princesses such as Rapunzel, Ariel and Cinderella.

Disney Princess: Enchanted Christmas: Official Pop-Up Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Frozen Advent Calendar

Buy: ‘Frozen’ Advent Calendar $25.99

What better way to count down to Christmas than with a Frozen advent calendar ? This 24-day calendar includes more than a dozen mini Frozen -themed ornaments, such as Anna, Elsa and Olaf pendants, Elsa’s crown, and snowflakes. The calendar also includes a bracelet that fans can clip their mini ornaments on like charms. The calendar itself is decorated with an illustration of Anna and Elsa from Frozen in Santa hats, along with the words, “Merry Christmas,” in gold.

The Frozen advent calendar is available on Amazon .

Disney Charm Advent Calendar

Buy: Disney Charm Advent Calendar $32.99

This Disney charm advent calendar is filled with 25 charms and jewelry pieces themed after iconic Disney Characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The calendar includes a bracelet, a necklace, hairpins, rings and DIY charms in the shape of Mickey and Minnie that fans can clip onto the jewelry of their choice.

The Disney charm advent calendar is available on Amazon .

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Buy: Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $25.49

If you’re curious about what happens during the holidays of your favorite Disney movies, this Disney storybook advent calendar is for you. The calendar includes 24 paper sleeves that fans can open as they count down the 24 days to Christmas Eve. In the sleeves are 24 different paperback books about how Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Belle, Mulan, Aurora and Elastigirl spend the holidays. Each 24-page book tells a different never-before-told story of what Christmas Eve would look like in various movies such as Lilo & Stitch and Princess and the Frog .

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Disney 7 Days ’til Christmas: With 7 Storybooks & Letter to Santa

Buy: Disney 7 Days ’til Christmas: With 7 Storybooks & Letter to Santa $14.99

If you want a more affordable option, this seven-day Disney advent calendar may be for you. The calendar includes eight die-cut pockets that fans can open as they count down the week to Christmas. Inside the the first seven pockets are miniature paperback storybooks about how beloved Disney and Pixar characters like Moana, Anna and Elsa, Timon and Pumba, and Jasmine spend the holidays. The eighth pocket is a blank Disney-themed letter and envelope for one to write a letter to Santa. The letter is decorated with Disney characters like Lumiere, Miss Potts and Chip from Beauty and the Beast. The calendar also includes exclusive stories about characters from Toy Story , The Jungle Book and other Disney favorites.

Disney 7 Days ’til Christmas: With 7 Storybooks & Letter to Santa is available on Amazon .

Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar

Buy: Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021 $25.49

Sign us up for a month of Disney princesses. This Disney princesses advent calendar includes 24 compartments that fans open as they count down the 24 days to Christmas Eve. Inside the compartments are 24 paperback books about how Disney princesses like Belle, Mulan, Pocahontas, Jasmine, Merida and Tiana spend the holidays. The books, which are 24 pages each and are individually wrapped in paper sleeves, also feature stories about princesses like Rapunzel, Cinderella, Snow White and Aurora. The front of the advent calendar is decorated with illustrations of the princesses, while the back features other signature characters from their Disney movies like Beast, the Fairy Godmother and King Triton.

Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021 is available on Amazon .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0bJBDxuM00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

These Pokémon Advent Calendars Are Selling Out—Get Ornaments of Pikachu, Charmander, Bulbsaur & More

Click here to read the full article. Gotta catch ’em all. These Pokémon advent calendars include a sleigh for Pikachu and Funko Pop version of more pocket monsters. Pokémon, an acronym for Pocket Monsters, released its first games in 1996 with Pokémon Red and Blue for the Nintendo Game Boy. The franchise has since released more than 120 games and sold more than 300 million copies across the world. There are eight generations of Pokémon and more than 890 Pokémon, including fan favorites like Pikachu, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle. The most recent original Pokémon game was 2019’s Pokémon Sword...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

These ‘Star Wars’ Advent Calendars Include Wookiee Pop-Ups & Candy Cane Lightsabers—Get Them Before They Sell Out

Click here to read the full article. May the force be strong with you this holiday season. Therse Star Wars advent calendars include dozens movie-themed surprises—such as a candy cane lightsaber, a LEGO Baby Yoda and much, much more. The Star Wars franchise, which was created by George Lucas and has been described as an epic space opera, started in 1977 with the first movie Star Wars (now titled Episode IV: A New Hope.) The film was a smash and led to two sequels, Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back in 1980 and Episode VI: Return of the Jedi in 1983. But that...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

These Marvel Calendars Include Collectibles of Loki, Wanda & More Heroes—Get Them Before They Sell Out

Click here to read the full article. Action-packed. Therese Marvel advent calendars and it include holiday surprises like Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy ornaments and a LEGO version of The Avengers tower. The Marvel Comics, which started in 1961 with publishers Stan Lee, John Nee and C. B. Cebulski, is the home of hundreds of iconic superheroes including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Thor, Wolverine, Ant-Man, the Wasp, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch, as well as superhero teams like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Most modern Marvel fans, however, know...
SHOPPING
StyleCaster

Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner

Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
StyleCaster

Will Just Revealed Chris Rejected His Apology For Slapping Him Because He’s ‘Not Ready to Talk’ Yet

Click here to read the full article. Still healing. According to Will Smith’s apology video, Chris Rock isn’t ready to make amends after Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. Four months after Smith slapped Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards for a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum shared a video on his YouTube, Instagram and Facebook accounts with a public apology to Rock for his behavior. In the video, Smith revealed that he’s reached out to Rock, who rejected his request to talk because he’s just “not ready” yet. “I’m here whenever...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

August 2022 Will Be The Worst Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It’s Paving The Way For So Much Growth

Click here to read the full article. Brace yourselves, because you’re turning the page and starting a new chapter. Even though change is a part of life, the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2022 might have a bit more trouble settling in. Getting used to your new normal is never easy! If you’re having a hard time, be patient, because it’s all leading you somewhere significant. You’re jumping right in to a new era, because on August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with Uranus—planet of innovation and rebellion—in Taurus. This could lead to a major...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

August 2022 Will Be The Best Month For These 4 Zodiac Signs (& They Have Every Reason To Celebrate)

Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because August is full of intriguing twists and turns. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the best month of August 2022, you’re at the center of the limelight, so revel in how exhilarating it feels to be in the middle of all the commotion. Astrology is getting wilder and wilder, paving the way for a Leo season that is creative, romantic and larger-than-life! If you were hoping for a peaceful and relaxing transition into August, think again. On August 1, passionate Mars will join forces with erratic and...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Pippa Middleton Just Revealed the Name of Her 3rd Baby—& It’s Connected to Lillibet

Family tradition. Pippa Middleton’s baby’s name is very special. The sister of Kate Middleton gave birth to her third child sometime in June. According to People, Pippa and her husband James Matthews named their daughter Rose. The couple also hare two kids named Arthur, 3, and Grace, 1. The name Rose is ranked in the 61st spot of baby girl names of 2020 in England, according to NameBerry. The floral name connects to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s child Lilibet, who is named after her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as well as the dainty flower, lily.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Disney Collection#Calendars#Disney Character#Friends
StyleCaster

Sagittarius—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Ignore The Haters, Because You’re On Fire

Click here to read the full article. Prepare for disruptions and disturbances, Sagittarius! After all, your Sagittarius August 2022 horoscope says you might be feeling incredibly disorganized as the month begins. You may even be feeling tired and more scatterbrained than usual. Blame it on the fact that driven Mars will join forces with unpredictable Uranus in your sixth house of day-to-day activities on August 1, which could force you to throw away your whole routine and start from scratch. However, change isn’t always a bad thing. In fact, as seductive Venus forms an opposition with Pluto in your second house...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Leo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Go All Out & Celebrate Your Solar Return In Style

Click here to read the full article. You’re the star of the show and one of the most famous zodiac signs of all time, Leo. Everyone wants to know how you’re celebrating your solar return, so let your Leo August 2022 horoscope be your guide to success this month. And even though challenges lie ahead, remember that diamonds are only produced under pressure! As passionate Mars joins forces with innovative Uranus on August 1, it will send electricity straight through your 10th house of career and public image. This will inspire you to make a drastic change to your overall brand,...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Contains An Important Clue About Your Future, So Pay Attention

Click here to read the full article. Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of August 1 to August 7 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Own Your Power & Let Go Of Your Need For Perfection

Click here to read the full article. You’re making waves this month, Virgo! Open your heart and embrace all the new experiences you’re being given, because your Virgo August 2022 horoscope wants you to see something from a completely different angle. As driven Mars joins forces with free-thinking Uranus in your ninth house of wisdom and expansion on August 1, you’re starting the month off with a whole new understanding of the world. Embrace it, because you’re shaking up the foundation of your belief systems! When Mercury—your ruling planet—enters Virgo on August 4, it will be an incredibly rejuvenating experience. The...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your August Horoscope Predicts A Wild & Unexpected Shift In Your Love Life

Click here to read the full article. If you’re dealing with ups and downs in your relationships, it’s no wonder. After all, your Capricorn August 2022 horoscope is filled with opportunities for your love life to evolve. Even though you’re an earth sign who loves stability and predictability, these unexpected shifts are about to make things *much* more exciting. As the month begins, you may feel overwhelmed by the changing tides (at least when it comes to your romantic affairs). When passionate Mars forms a conjunction with erratic Uranus in your fifth house of lust and love, you may discover that...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio—Your August Horoscope Wants To Show You Who You Can Trust & Who You Should Avoid

Click here to read the full article. You’re going through a lot right now, Scorpio! Trust your gut, because if something feels off, it probably is. Your Scorpio August 2022 horoscope begins on a rough note, because you’re still dealing with shakeups, breakups and makeups. Not every relationship is meant to last forever, so settle for nothing less than what you deserve. As Mars—your ruling planet—joins forces with erratic Uranus in your seventh house of partnerships on August 1, you’re beginning the month knowing that some of your relationships may not be on sturdy ground. Chances are, you’re sick of being...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your August Horoscope Is Reminding You That Communication Is Key, So Be Honest

Click here to read the full article. If you’re getting into more arguments than you can count this month, you can blame it on astrology. After all, your Pisces August 2022 horoscope indicates that you may find yourself all wrapped up in a feisty quarrel, especially when it comes to your friends, siblings and neighbors. Take harsh words with a grain of salt, because apologies are already in the works. On August 1, Mars—planet of conflict—will join forces with erratic Uranus in your third house of communication, which could lead to a rude encounter that triggers your defense mechanism. Remember—words are...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Libra—Your August Horoscope Says You’re Undergoing A Metamorphosis, So Spread Your Wings

Click here to read the full article. If you’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed as this month begins, don’t let it bring you down, Libra. Even though your Libra August 2022 horoscope is filled with complications that needs solving, it’s only paving the way for so much greatness! On August 1, aggressive Mars will join forces with erratic Uranus in your eighth house of transformation, which bring something to an abrupt and unexpected end. Karma is well on its way to being delivered, so if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the truths that are now arising, know that justice is being served....
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Protect Your Energy & Love Yourself First

Click here to read the full article. You might be dealing with ups and downs in your relationship this month, Cancer. After all, your Cancer August 2022 horoscope begins with a major shift in the way you participate in social settings and the way you make friends. As passionate Mars joins forces with unpredictable Uranus in your 11th houser of community on August 1, brace yourself for some shakeups in your friend group! Hidden tensions are revealing themselves, so remember—when people tell you who they are, make sure you listen. By August 9, you might be delving even deeper into your...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Here’s How Travis’ ‘Life-Threatening’ Illness Is Affecting Him Having a Baby With Kourtney—It’s a ‘Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Wishing all the best. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are trying really hard for a baby. The Poosh founder and the Blink-182 drummer had several obstacles in their way on the journey of trying to have a little one of their own. A source close to Kourtney revealed to UsWeekly on July 25, 2022, that Travis’ latest scare with pancreatitis put a long pause on the baby journey. “Their pregnancy story is going to unfold more on the next season of The Kardashians,” the source confirmed. “They both want another child and want to expand...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Aries—Your August Horoscope Wants You To Let Loose & Have Fun, Because Life Is Short

Click here to read the full article. If you’re hoping for smooth sailing and lazy summer vibes, think again. Your Aries August 2022 horoscope kicks off with a bang, so brace yourself for a moment of unpredictability. Because Mars—your ruling planet—is joining forces with unpredictable Uranus on August 1, you may start the month off with an unexpected shift in your financial status. You might even make a snap decision to purchase something exciting, but impractical. Remember—buyer’s remorse is real! By August 7, you might feel as though you don’t access to the resources you need, especially when it comes to...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

60K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy