These Disney Advent Calendars Include Collectibles Like Cinderella’s Slipper & Elsa Keychains—Get Them Before They’re Gone

Click here to read the full article.

There are a lot of Disney advent calendars out there, but these calendars—which include never-before-told stories about princesses like Moana and Ariel and ornaments like Cinderella’s slipper and Rapunzel’s pan—are some of the best.

If you’ve never used an advent calendar before, here’s how it works: Each calendar has about 25 paper compartments that fans can open up as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are festive surprises like ornaments, mini Christmas books and other holiday-themed trinkets. If you’re someone who can’t wait until December 25, advent calendars are an excellent way to scratch that gift-opening itch and unwrap a new present each day.

If you’ve never got an advent calendar before, here’s a word to the wise. They go on pre-sale months before the holidays and are known to sell out well before their official release. And if these Disney advent calendars are anything like other pop culture advent calendars —such as Friends , Harry Potter , Star Wars Marvel and Batman —we suspect that they’ll go fast.

From storybook advent calendars with never-before-tales about Disney characters like Alice and Peter Pan to a pop-up advent calendar complete with its own Christmas tree and ornaments like the Beast’s enchanted rose, these are the Disney advent calendars that you need in your homes now.

Buy: Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $31.99

Re-live your favorite Disney movies like it’s the first time with the Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar . The calendar includes 24 doors that open up to 24 magical Disney Princess stories fans can read from December 1st to December 24th. Each book has 24 pages and is individually wrapped with a special Disney Princess Christmas story inside,. The calendar itself is decorated with some of Disney’s most popular princesses and characters, including Belle from Beauty and the Beast , Moana, Rapunzel from Tangled , Jasmine from Aladdin , Aurora from Sleeping Beauty , Mulan, Merida from Brave , Pocahontas, Snow White, Tiana from Princess and the Frog , and Ariel from The Little Mermaid .

The Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available at Amazon .

Buy: Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $31.99

Want to know how your favorite Disney and Pixar characters celebrate the holidays? Learn that and more with this Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar . The calendar is filled with 24, 24-page books, each individually wrapped with a special story about a Disney character’s epic holiday. The calendar itself is decorated with fan-favorite Disney and Pixar characters like Dory from Finding Nemo , Mickey Mouse, Lady and Tramp, Dumbo, Pinocchio, Simba from The Lion King , Mowgli and Baloo from The Jungle Book, Woody from Toy Story , and Wendy from Peter Pan .

The Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available at Amazon .

Buy: Spanish Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $31.99

Disney Calendario de Adviento: Colección de Cuentos: La Cuenta Atrás en 24 Libros is the Spanish edition of the Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar with 24, 24-page books featuring holiday stories about characters like Belle from Beauty and the Beast , Mike from Monsters Inc. , Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story , Dumbo , Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Frozen , Pinocchio , WALL-E , Ian and Barley Lightfoot from Onward , and Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph .

The Spanish Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available at Amazon .

Buy: Disney Princess: Enchanted Christmas: Official Pop-Up Advent Calendar $35.99

This Disney princess advent calendar includes 25 compartments that fans can open as they count down the 25 days to Christmas. Inside the compartments are ornaments of iconic Disney items such as Cinderella’s glass slipper, Tiana’s water lily, Rapunzel’s frying pan, the Beast’s enchanted rose and Ariel’s shell. Other ornaments include Cinderella’s midnight clock and the Fairy Godmother’s carriage. Along with the ornaments, the calendar also comes with a pop-up Christmas tree and a 28-page book of Disney secrets and trivia to quiz even the most passionate fans. The calendar itself is decorated with the snowy silhouettes of iconic Disney princesses such as Rapunzel, Ariel and Cinderella.

Disney Princess: Enchanted Christmas: Official Pop-Up Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Buy: ‘Frozen’ Advent Calendar $25.99

What better way to count down to Christmas than with a Frozen advent calendar ? This 24-day calendar includes more than a dozen mini Frozen -themed ornaments, such as Anna, Elsa and Olaf pendants, Elsa’s crown, and snowflakes. The calendar also includes a bracelet that fans can clip their mini ornaments on like charms. The calendar itself is decorated with an illustration of Anna and Elsa from Frozen in Santa hats, along with the words, “Merry Christmas,” in gold.

The Frozen advent calendar is available on Amazon .

Buy: Disney Charm Advent Calendar $32.99

This Disney charm advent calendar is filled with 25 charms and jewelry pieces themed after iconic Disney Characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The calendar includes a bracelet, a necklace, hairpins, rings and DIY charms in the shape of Mickey and Minnie that fans can clip onto the jewelry of their choice.

The Disney charm advent calendar is available on Amazon .

Buy: Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar $25.49

If you’re curious about what happens during the holidays of your favorite Disney movies, this Disney storybook advent calendar is for you. The calendar includes 24 paper sleeves that fans can open as they count down the 24 days to Christmas Eve. In the sleeves are 24 different paperback books about how Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Belle, Mulan, Aurora and Elastigirl spend the holidays. Each 24-page book tells a different never-before-told story of what Christmas Eve would look like in various movies such as Lilo & Stitch and Princess and the Frog .

Disney: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar is available on Amazon .

Buy: Disney 7 Days ’til Christmas: With 7 Storybooks & Letter to Santa $14.99

If you want a more affordable option, this seven-day Disney advent calendar may be for you. The calendar includes eight die-cut pockets that fans can open as they count down the week to Christmas. Inside the the first seven pockets are miniature paperback storybooks about how beloved Disney and Pixar characters like Moana, Anna and Elsa, Timon and Pumba, and Jasmine spend the holidays. The eighth pocket is a blank Disney-themed letter and envelope for one to write a letter to Santa. The letter is decorated with Disney characters like Lumiere, Miss Potts and Chip from Beauty and the Beast. The calendar also includes exclusive stories about characters from Toy Story , The Jungle Book and other Disney favorites.

Disney 7 Days ’til Christmas: With 7 Storybooks & Letter to Santa is available on Amazon .

Buy: Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021 $25.49

Sign us up for a month of Disney princesses. This Disney princesses advent calendar includes 24 compartments that fans open as they count down the 24 days to Christmas Eve. Inside the compartments are 24 paperback books about how Disney princesses like Belle, Mulan, Pocahontas, Jasmine, Merida and Tiana spend the holidays. The books, which are 24 pages each and are individually wrapped in paper sleeves, also feature stories about princesses like Rapunzel, Cinderella, Snow White and Aurora. The front of the advent calendar is decorated with illustrations of the princesses, while the back features other signature characters from their Disney movies like Beast, the Fairy Godmother and King Triton.

Disney Princess: Storybook Collection Advent Calendar 2021 is available on Amazon .

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.