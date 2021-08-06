Groupon stock rockets after upbeat earnings

The Dow's retail- and manufacturing-heavy makeup has it moving up on the latest economic news. Tech and healthcare stocks are today's Dow laggards. Another piece of positive economic data, and another record for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI). As of 2:01 p.m. EDT on Aug. 11, the index of 30 of the biggest U.S. companies is up 206 points to 35,470, putting it on track to close at another all-time high today. Today's move higher follows the release of the U.S. Department of Labor's Consumer Price Index Summary early this morning that showed a hot economy continues to drive prices higher.