Groupon stock rockets after upbeat earnings

By Emily Bary
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Shares of Groupon Inc. were up more than 12% in premarket trading Friday after the company easily exceeded earnings expectations. The company, which runs a platform for locating deals, reported a second-quarter net loss of $3.38 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with a loss of $72.12 million, or $2.53 a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 33 cents a share, whereas it posted an adjusted loss per share of 93 cents a year prior. Analysts tracked by FactSet were projecting 22 cents in adjusted earnings.

