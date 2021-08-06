Hot Friday then some weekend changes. Here's the forecast

Hot Friday with some serious heat by the end of the weekend. We're also dodging showers for Saturday. A heatwave impacts the DMV all of next week.

Quick Forecast:

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy and hot. High: 91.

Friday Night: Becoming cloudy. Low: 72.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and just warm. High: 85.



Forecast Discussion:

Hot again Friday but not that humid. Overall a nice and still comfortable summer day, with high clouds building during the afternoon. Our sky becomes cloudy overnight with a cloudy Saturday headed our way.



Saturday rain showers are light and scattered in the afternoon. While it won't be a soaking for most of the metro, areas south and east of Washington are likely to see more rain. High temperatures will only rise into the upper 70s and lower 80s.



Detailed Forecast:

Friday: Afternoon clouds, hot but not that humid. Highs: 90-92. Winds: S 5-15.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 63-72. Winds: S 10-15.

Saturday: Cloudy, a few afternoon showers. Highs: 77-84. Winds: SE 5-10.





Extended Forecast:

Plan for a hot, dry, and at times humid Sunday for Washington and the rest of the DMV. Temperatures will stay hot into next week, with building heat from Monday through the following weekend. Rain chances are low Monday and Tuesday, followed by isolated thunderstorms mid-week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s.





Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 88-91.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs: 91-93.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, p.m. storm possible. Highs: 91-95.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid, afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: low to mid-90s.

