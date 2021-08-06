Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

(FILES) In this file photo The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and mothership separate as they fly way above Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico on July 11, 2021 on the way to the cosmos. - After years of waiting, Richard Branson's journey to space this month on a Virgin Galactic vessel was supposed to be a triumphant homecoming. Instead, the jaunt attracted significant criticism -- about its carbon footprint. With Jeff Bezos set to launch on a Blue Origin rocket on July 20,2021 and Elon Musk's SpaceX planning an all-civilian orbital mission in September, the nascent space tourism industry finds itself facing tough questions about its environmental impact.Right now, rocket launches as a whole don't happen often enough to pollute significantly. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) By patrick t. fallon/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images EARNINGS RESULTS.