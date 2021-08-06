Cancel
Virgin Galactic lands on $450,000 as starting price for space tourism

By Claudia Assis
Posted by 
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
(FILES) In this file photo The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity and mothership separate as they fly way above Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico on July 11, 2021 on the way to the cosmos. - After years of waiting, Richard Branson's journey to space this month on a Virgin Galactic vessel was supposed to be a triumphant homecoming. Instead, the jaunt attracted significant criticism -- about its carbon footprint. With Jeff Bezos set to launch on a Blue Origin rocket on July 20,2021 and Elon Musk's SpaceX planning an all-civilian orbital mission in September, the nascent space tourism industry finds itself facing tough questions about its environmental impact.Right now, rocket launches as a whole don't happen often enough to pollute significantly. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) By patrick t. fallon/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images EARNINGS RESULTS.

NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Elon Musk wants to put billboards in space

The complete takeover of outer space from billionaires continues on. Though Elon Musk has not yet gone to space, as have his counterparts Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, the Tesla CEO is in talks to potentially sell advertising space...in outer space. The Canadian company Geometric Energy Corporation is teaming with...
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

This is probably why Blue Origin keeps protesting NASA’s lunar lander award

On Wednesday, the US Government Accountability Office released its full-but-redacted decision that ruled in favor of NASA's selection of a Human Landing System contractor. The document (see PDF) makes clear that SpaceX offered NASA the most technically ready, well-managed, lowest-cost option. Furthermore, the decision document says NASA was entirely justified...
IndustryBusiness Insider

Why Virgin Galactic's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares are trading lower after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight and announced a $25 price target. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag noted 'After the expected flight of Unity 23 in September 2021, the company’s sole mothership, Eve, will be grounded for...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

SpaceX and a Canadian Startup Will Turn Space Into a Billboard

Just as paid human spaceflights are about to begin, advertising is making a mark in space too. A Canadian startup called Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) has tied up with Elon Musk's SpaceX, taking advertising to space on a small satellite aboard the Falcon 9 rocket, Business Insider reported. However, the collaboration won't feature a classic advertising billboard that we are used to see around, the ads will run on a pixelated display screen on a satellite called a CubeSat.
Aerospace & DefenseBusiness Insider

Why This Virgin Galactic Analyst Has Turned Bearish On The Stock

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) shares picked up some momentum in the run-up to a successful manned spaceflight in mid-July. The Virgin Galactic Analyst: Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded the shares from Equal-weight to Underweight, with a $25 price target. The Virgin Galactic Thesis: Virgin Galactic is transitioning from...
IndustryInvestorPlace

Buying Virgin Galactic Stock Is a No-Brainer After Morgan Stanley’s Downgrade

Morgan Stanley has its reading glasses on and is stuck reading the fine print when it comes to Virgin Galactic’s (NYSE:SPCE) upcoming “downtime.” It recently downgraded SPCE stock to “Underweight” and maintained a $25 price target. But, when it comes to investing in revolutionary companies like Virgin Galactic, the usual...
Aerospace & DefenseSpace.com

Elon Musk's SpaceX may launch a tiny Canadian satellite that will livestream ads from space: report

SpaceX plans to launch a Canadian advertisement-beaming satellite into space that will eventually accept payments in Dogecoin, according to a media report. Canadian startup Geometric Energy Corp. plans to send the advertising system to orbit on a small cubesat in early 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that's bound for the moon, Business Insider reported Aug. 7. (The cryptocurrency-fueled mission was disclosed publicly in May, but not the advertising bit.)
Aerospace & DefenseStreetInsider.com

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Falls as Morgan Stanley Downgrades to 'Underweight' as Sole Mothership 'Eve' Will Be Grounded for 8-Months for Upgrades

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag downgraded (NYSE: SPCE) to "Underweight" from "Equal-weight" as the company's sole mothership Eve is grounded for enhancements for 8 months starting in September. Shares of the company...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Financial World

Branson’s Virgin Galactic plans London listing

Virgin Galactic, the Crawley, UK-based airline co-founded by billionaire business magnet Richard Branson, who had recently accomplished a successful mission into the earth’s orbit, had been brewing off an option to a public market floatation in London Stock Exchange (LSE), a Sky News report published late on Saturday had unveiled citing unnamed sources.
Aerospace & DefenseDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Billionaires advance the future of space travel

Billionaires Elon Musk with his Space-X, Jeff Bezos with his Blue Origin and Richard Branson with his Virgin Galactic have caused quite a stir with their recent space projects. These rich fellows quickly became the butt of many jokes, even of syndicated cartoons published in The Daily Progress. But wait...
Aerospace & DefenseThe Drum

Virgin’s Tamara Pickett on giving back in the pandemic & moving into spaceflight

The Drum Awards for PR recognizes excellence in the PR and communications industry, celebrating the professionals that guide the communications of companies, governments and organizations. Ahead of judging the 2021 awards, the chair of this year‘s jury, Tamara Pickett, group communications & external relations director at Virgin, spoke to The Drum about lessons from the pandemic, the biggest changes in the media landscape, and sending Richard Branson to space.
Aerospace & Defenseluxurylaunches.com

Going to space just got a lot more expensive – Virgin Galactic has doubled its ticket price to $450,000

Once you have tasted the taste of the sky, you will forever look up, said Leonardo Da Vinci. Now that the Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson has taken a supersonic joy ride aboard the space plane and tasted the sky, the one thing that’s looking up are the ticket sales, and for double the price! For the first time in years, anyone who can afford this chance to fly on Virgin Galactic rocket-powered suborbital space plane can reserve a seat for a ground-shaking $450,000. The extraterrestrial trip was always a luxury meant for the ultra-rich. Still, the price hike pinches the pockets, mainly because previously tickets were sold to about 600 people for $200,000 and $250,000.

