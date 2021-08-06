GoPro stock gains as subscription momentum drives big earnings beat

The FTSE 100 index rallied after the relatively strong results from some leading UK companies. In a statement, Deliveroo, the food delivery company, said that its orders more than doubled in the first half of the year. In the same period, Spirax-Sarco Engineering said that its revenue grew by 13% in the first half of the year. Admiral shares jumped after the company reported a 75% increase of its half-year results. The company was boosted by low motor vehicle claims as people remained at home. Meanwhile, shares of Avast jumped after NortonLifeLock said it will buy the firm for 6 billion pounds. The key laggards in London were Flutter Entertainment and Quilter, the wealth management company.