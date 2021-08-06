GoPro stock gains as subscription momentum drives big earnings beat
Shares of GoPro Inc. rose 7% in premarket trading Friday after the maker of action cameras delivered upbeat profits and revenue. The company posted second-quarter net income of $17.0 million, or 10 cents a share, versus a loss of $51.0 million, or 34 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. On an adjusted basis, GoPro (GPRO) earned 12 cents a share, whereas it lost 20 cents per share a year prior. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting 4 cents in adjusted earnings per share.www.marketwatch.com
