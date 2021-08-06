Cancel
Inogen stock suffers record plunge as chip shortage to hurt sales, margins for another year

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
 5 days ago
Shares of Inogen Inc. suffered a record selloff Thursday, after the portable oxygen container (POC) company reported a surprise second-quarter profit and a big revenue beat, but warned that the semiconductor shortage will likely keep hurting sales and margins for the next year.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gross Margin#Stock#Inogen Inc#Factset#Ingn#Keybanc Capital#Xlv#Spx
