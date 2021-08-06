Ryan Shea ft. Hunter Roberts at Blue Ridge Comedy Club

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Mo Amer is an Arab American stand-up comedian and writer of Palestinian descent, known for his iconic work with the comedy troupe “Allah Made Me Funny,” the longest running artistic collective of Muslim comic performers in the world. Amer debuted his first stand-up special on Netflix, entitled The Vagabond, in 2018, which was filmed at the Paramount.