Top 2022 NBA free agents: Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine poised to cash in this summer

By Vincent Frank
 19 hours ago

It’s now time to look at the top NBA free agents of 2022 with the season over. Multiple future star players are set to hit the open market with one of them potentially coming from the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, rising NBA stars such as Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine could hit the market. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. Here’s our ever-evolving NBA free agent list for the summer of 2022.

2022-23 NBA salary cap number set: A look at all 30 teams

NBA free agents: Future Hall of Famers, young All-Stars

1. Bradley Beal, guard, Washington Wizards (player option)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Beal has reportedly made his free-agent decision , but has not let the Wizards or any other team know. There’s been a lot of talk about him returning to D.C.

With that said, Washington’s lack of succes with Beal in the mix could lead to him testing the open waters. The Portland Trail Blazers have come up as a recent potential landing spot for the star guard. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign , Beal is averaging 29.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 47% shooting. He’s an elite scorer.

2. Kyrie Irving, guard, Brooklyn Nets (player option)

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets finally caved, allowing Kyrie Irving to be a part of the team after he pushed back against getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Once he returned, Irving played extremely well for an otherwise disappointing Nets squad.

With a $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season, it stands to reason that Irving will opt out and sign a max contract. Whether that’s with the Nets remains to be seen. He seems to be leaning in that direction.

“In terms of my extension, I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” Irving told reporters after Brooklyn’s first-round exit . “Like I said, this is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years. Just looking forward to the summer and just building with our guys here.”

As for the Nets, rumors had previously suggested they were not interested in signing Irving to an extension due to this drama. That’s been magnified more recently with reports indicating that the two sides have seen talks break down . A sign-and-trade could also be in the cards here.

3. Zach LaVine, guard, Chicago Bulls

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago is obviously in win-now mode after adding the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso to pair with this high-scoring wing. It’s paid off big time with LaVine now looking to cash in this summer. This past regular season saw LaVine average 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 48% shooting en route to leading Chicago to the playoffs.

He’s morphed into a tremendous all-around player and is a huge reason why the Bulls were playoff team. Interestingly enough, recent reports indicae that LaVine is not a lock to re-sign with the Bulls and could head to this Western Conference team .

4. Deandre Ayton, center, Phoenix Suns (restricted)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Many figured Ayton would be in line for a max-level rookie extension ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline. That did not come to fruition . Instead, the 23-year-old star center will hit the restricted free-agent market later this summer. This will make Ayton the most sought-after restricted free agent on the market. Ayton continued to play at a high level this past regular season, averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds on 63% shooting.

He’s an integral part of the Suns’ success, but other NBA teams are already going to make a run at him this summer. Meanwhile, it’s looking more and more like Ayton has played his final game in Phoenix .

3 ideal Deandre Ayton landing spots in NBA free agency

5. Miles Bridges, forward, Charlotte Hornets (restricted)

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Bridges, 24, might not have a ton of name recognition. But the former Michigan State star has proven himself to be a solid two-way forward. He’s took that to a whole new level this past regular season, breaking out in a big way. Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 49% shooting.

Considering his age, it should come as no surprise he’ll be one of the most coveted NBA free agents and should land a max contract offer . Whether that’s with the Hornets depends heavily on their ability to trade high-priced wing Gordon Hayward .

6. James Harden, guard, Philadelphia 76ers (player option)

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

There was an expectation that Harden promised Philadelphia he’d pick up his player option of $47.37 million for next season when it acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons . That’s no longer the case.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this given Harden’s regression this past season and the amount of money the 76ers would have to pay to an aging guard down the road. Recent reports suggest that Harden simply might sign a two-year extension to give himself some flexibility moving forward.

NBA trade rumors: Latest buzz before busy 2022 offseason

NBA free agents: Rising stars, veteran presences

7. Jalen Brunson, guard, Dallas Mavericks

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time for Jalen Brunson to get paid. The 25-year-old guard will be hitting NBA free agency at the perfect moment. He set career-highs in scoring (16.3 points) and dimes (4.8 assists), further solidying himself as an integral part of the Mavericks’ success this past season. He’s also a reliable defender with the effort to match it on both ends of the floor. Keep an eye on him to get a hefty contract this summer . One team back east could make sense after a recent coaching move .

8. Collin Sexton, guard, Cleveland Cavaliers (restricted)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Having missed all but 11 games this past season to a torn meniscus in his knee, Sexton’s value on the NBA free agent market this summer would normally be impacted big time. With that said, the 23-year-old guard is coming off a 2020-21 campaign that saw him average an eye-opening 24.3 points on 48% shooting.

Considering there are teams that wanted to acquire Sexton during February’s NBA trade deadline just to obtain his Bird Rights, it’s a safe bet that he’ll land a lucrative contract this summer. It’s in this that a potential sign-and-trade could be in the cards with Sexton receiving a huge deal.

5 NBA Draft trades we could see during the 2022 event

9. Anfernee Simons, guard, Portland Trail Blazers (restricted)

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries opened the door for Anfernee Simons this past season before he went down to injury himself. After averaging under 18 minutes per game a year prior, Simons took on a featured role in Portland’s rotation.

Turning 23 in June, the former 24th overall pick blossomed into one of the NBA’s breakout players this year. While a left knee issue ended things prematurely, Simons finished averaging 17.3 points per contest. Assuming his medicals check out, teams will make it tough on Portland to re-sign him.

10. Jusuf Nurkic, center, Portland Trail Blazers

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Nurkic’s value as an NBA free agent this summer will be dicated by his injury history. The big man has played in a grand total of 101 games since the start of the 2019-20 season. When on the court, he’s proven to be a starter-caliber center. The dude is averaging 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds on 50% shooting during his seven-year career.

50 Best NBA players of 2022: Stephen Curry leads the charge after brilliant season

11. Marvin Bagley III, forward, Detroit Pistons

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Enigmatic. Unhappy. Whatever term we want to use to describe Bagley’s three-year tenure in California’s capital city, it came to an end during the NBA trade deadline. He turned things around in Detroit after the deadline, averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds on 56% shooting. Look for Detroit to attempt to re-sign him.

12. Russell Westbrook, guard, Los Angeles Lakers (player option)

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

There’s now a good chance that Westbrook picks up his $47.06 million option for the 2022-23 season given just how poorly he played with the Lakers in his first season in Southern California. In fact, the former NBA MVP put up his worst statistical season since his rookie campaign back in 2008-09.

The focus now turns to whether the Lakers will be able to trade Westbrook or have to waive the struggling veteran. The recent hiring of Darvin Ham as the Lakers’ new head coach and Westbrook’s presence at his press conference suggests he’s returning for another season in Southern California .

Charles Barkley blasts the Los Angeles Lakers’ hiring of Darvin Ham

NBA free agents: Those underrated

13. Gary Harris, guard, Orlando Magic

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen how long Harris will be a member of the rebuilding Magic after being part of the blockbuster Aaron Gordon trade back in March of 2021. What we do know is that the 27-year-old shooting guard can be a nice complementary piece. He’s shooting 36% from distance throughout his career and averaged a career-high 17.5 points back in 2017-18.

14. Tyus Jones, guard, Memphis Grizzlies

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

At 26 years old, it took some time for Jones to get a footing in the NBA. He struggled in his first four seasons with the Timberwolves after being a first-round pick in 2015. However, the point guard has turned it around in Memphis. He’s done well in Ja Morant’ stead when the guard has been injured . This past regular season saw Jones average 8.7 points and 4.4 assists on 39% shooting from distance. There’s going to be a market for him as a starter this summer.

15. Gary Payton II, guard, Golden State Warriors

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

It’s rather interesting to look at. GPII was placed on waivers ahead of the season because the Warriors didn’t have a roster spot. No team claimed him before he returned to Golden State. All the former undrafted free agent did prior to suffering an elbow injury in the playoffs was act as one of the best perimeter defenders in the game. He returned to help Golden State to its fourth NBA title in eight years.

The 29-year-old guard also averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field in a reserve role. He might have priced himself out of the Warriors’ range, and will be one of the most-intriguing NBA free agents of the cycle.

3 moves the Miami Heat must make this summer to return to NBA title contention

16. Victor Oladipo, guard, Miami Heat

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries on top of injuries. That’s defined Oladipo’s career since he earned consecutive All-Star appearances with the Indiana Pacers back in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He’s played a total of 60 games over the past three seasons. With that said, we saw signs of Oladipo returning to pre-injury form during Miami’s playoff run. It should lead to somewhat of an interesting market for his services.

17. Malik Monk, guard, Los Angeles Lakers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Monk, 24, signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles last summer. It was a way to prove himself. Despite the team’s overall struggles, he did just that. The former Kentucky star averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 39% shooting from distance. It might have earned him a long-term pay day this summer.

18. Mitchell Robinson, center, New York Knicks

Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick back in 2018, injuries have obviously had an impact on Robinson. He’s played all of 230 games in four seasons. With that said, the big man is coming off a career-best 2021-22 campaign that saw him averaged 8.5 points and 8.6 rebounds on 76% shooting in 72 games.

New York Knicks offseason preview: 4 moves to make after a disappointing season

19. Mo Bamba, center, Orlando Magic (restricted)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Previously seen as a bust after the Magic made him the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bamba was great this past season — averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds on 48% shooting. He also expanded his game to the three-point line (38%) and played well down the stretch. Still only 24,, he’ll be one of the top restricted NBA free agents this summer.

20. Thomas Bryant, center, Washington Wizards

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Yet another center to make our list of the top-20 NBA free agents of 2022, Bryant offers some nice upside for teams interested in a young big man. He’s just 24 years old and averaged 11.6 points to go with 6.7 rebounds from 2018-20. Unfotunately, injuries have impacted Bryant over the past two seasons (37 combined games). That will certainly impact his market.

20 highest paid NBA players

2022 NBA free agents by position

Point guard

  • Delon Wright, Atlanta Hawks
  • Goran Dragic, Houston Rockets
  • Ricky Rubio, Indiana Pacers
  • Aaron Holiday, Phoenix Suns (restricted)
  • Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets (player option)
  • Kemba Walker, New York Knicks
  • Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets
  • Dennis Schroder, Houston Rockets
  • Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Frank Ntilikina, Dallas Mavericks
  • Rajon Rondo, Atlanta Hawks
  • Michael Carter-Williams, Orlando Magic
  • Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets (restricted)

Shooting guard

  • Tomas Satoransky, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Donte DiVincenzo, Sacramento Kings (restricted)
  • Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets
  • Bryn Forbes, Denver Nuggets
  • Tony Snell, New Orleans Pelicans
  • Lonnie Walker, San Antonio Spurs (restricted)
  • Damion Lee, Golden State Warriors
  • Lance Stephenson, Indiana Pacers
  • Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons (team option)
  • Wesley Matthews, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Rodney Hood, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Jeremy Lamb, Sacramento Kings
  • Lou Williams, Atlanta Hawks

Small Forward

  • Trevor Ariza, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors
  • Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies
  • Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors
  • Joe Ingles, Portland Trail Blazers
  • Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets (restricted)
  • Kevin Knox, Atlanta Hawks (restricted)
  • T.J. Warren, Indiana Pacers
  • Danuel House, Utah Jazz
  • Caleb Martin, Miami Heat (restricted)
  • Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz
  • Stanley Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers (team option)
  • Amir Coffey, Los Angeles Clippers (restricted)
  • Troy Brown, Chicago Bulls (restricted)
  • Derrick Jones Jr., Chicago Bulls
  • Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors (restricted)
  • Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves (restricted)
  • Kent Bazemore, Los Angeles Lakers

Power forward

  • Taurean Prince, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Thaddeus Young, Toronto Rapors
  • Nemanja Bjelica, Golden State Warriors
  • Paul Millsap, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Blake Griffin, Brooklyn Nets
  • Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors
  • Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers
  • P.J. Tucker, Miami Heat
  • Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Markieff Morris, Miami Heat
  • Taj Gibson, New York Knicks
  • James Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Center

  • Cody Zeller, Free agent
  • Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors
  • JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns
  • Gorgui Dieng, Atlanta Hawks
  • Montrezl Harrell, Charlotte Hornets
  • Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat
  • Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks
  • Isaiah Hartenstein, Los Angeles Clippers
  • Robin Lopez, Orlando Magic
  • DeMarcus Cousins, Denver Nuggets
  • Serge Ibaka, Milwaukee Bucks
  • Aron Baynes, Toronto Raptors
  • Nicolas Claxton, Brooklyn Nets (restricted)
  • Andre Drummond, Brooklyn Nets
  • Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz

