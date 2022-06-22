Top 2022 NBA free agents: Bradley Beal, Zach LaVine poised to cash in this summer

It’s now time to look at the top NBA free agents of 2022 with the season over. Multiple future star players are set to hit the open market with one of them potentially coming from the Brooklyn Nets.

Meanwhile, rising NBA stars such as Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine could hit the market. Bookmark. Save. Do your thing. Here’s our ever-evolving NBA free agent list for the summer of 2022.

NBA free agents: Future Hall of Famers, young All-Stars

1. Bradley Beal, guard, Washington Wizards (player option)

Beal has reportedly made his free-agent decision , but has not let the Wizards or any other team know. There’s been a lot of talk about him returning to D.C.

With that said, Washington’s lack of succes with Beal in the mix could lead to him testing the open waters. The Portland Trail Blazers have come up as a recent potential landing spot for the star guard. Since the start of the 2019-20 campaign , Beal is averaging 29.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists on 47% shooting. He’s an elite scorer.

2. Kyrie Irving, guard, Brooklyn Nets (player option)

The Brooklyn Nets finally caved, allowing Kyrie Irving to be a part of the team after he pushed back against getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Once he returned, Irving played extremely well for an otherwise disappointing Nets squad.

With a $36.5 million player option for the 2022-23 season, it stands to reason that Irving will opt out and sign a max contract. Whether that’s with the Nets remains to be seen. He seems to be leaning in that direction.

“In terms of my extension, I don’t really plan on going anywhere,” Irving told reporters after Brooklyn’s first-round exit . “Like I said, this is added motivation for our franchise to be at the top of the league for the next few years. Just looking forward to the summer and just building with our guys here.”

As for the Nets, rumors had previously suggested they were not interested in signing Irving to an extension due to this drama. That’s been magnified more recently with reports indicating that the two sides have seen talks break down . A sign-and-trade could also be in the cards here.

3. Zach LaVine, guard, Chicago Bulls

Chicago is obviously in win-now mode after adding the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, Nikola Vučević and Alex Caruso to pair with this high-scoring wing. It’s paid off big time with LaVine now looking to cash in this summer. This past regular season saw LaVine average 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 48% shooting en route to leading Chicago to the playoffs.

He’s morphed into a tremendous all-around player and is a huge reason why the Bulls were playoff team. Interestingly enough, recent reports indicae that LaVine is not a lock to re-sign with the Bulls and could head to this Western Conference team .

4. Deandre Ayton, center, Phoenix Suns (restricted)

Many figured Ayton would be in line for a max-level rookie extension ahead of the Oct. 18 deadline. That did not come to fruition . Instead, the 23-year-old star center will hit the restricted free-agent market later this summer. This will make Ayton the most sought-after restricted free agent on the market. Ayton continued to play at a high level this past regular season, averaging 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds on 63% shooting.

He’s an integral part of the Suns’ success, but other NBA teams are already going to make a run at him this summer. Meanwhile, it’s looking more and more like Ayton has played his final game in Phoenix .

5. Miles Bridges, forward, Charlotte Hornets (restricted)

Bridges, 24, might not have a ton of name recognition. But the former Michigan State star has proven himself to be a solid two-way forward. He’s took that to a whole new level this past regular season, breaking out in a big way. Bridges averaged 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 49% shooting.

Considering his age, it should come as no surprise he’ll be one of the most coveted NBA free agents and should land a max contract offer . Whether that’s with the Hornets depends heavily on their ability to trade high-priced wing Gordon Hayward .

6. James Harden, guard, Philadelphia 76ers (player option)

There was an expectation that Harden promised Philadelphia he’d pick up his player option of $47.37 million for next season when it acquired him from the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons . That’s no longer the case.

It’ll be interesting to see what comes of this given Harden’s regression this past season and the amount of money the 76ers would have to pay to an aging guard down the road. Recent reports suggest that Harden simply might sign a two-year extension to give himself some flexibility moving forward.

NBA free agents: Rising stars, veteran presences

7. Jalen Brunson, guard, Dallas Mavericks

It’s time for Jalen Brunson to get paid. The 25-year-old guard will be hitting NBA free agency at the perfect moment. He set career-highs in scoring (16.3 points) and dimes (4.8 assists), further solidying himself as an integral part of the Mavericks’ success this past season. He’s also a reliable defender with the effort to match it on both ends of the floor. Keep an eye on him to get a hefty contract this summer . One team back east could make sense after a recent coaching move .

8. Collin Sexton, guard, Cleveland Cavaliers (restricted)

Having missed all but 11 games this past season to a torn meniscus in his knee, Sexton’s value on the NBA free agent market this summer would normally be impacted big time. With that said, the 23-year-old guard is coming off a 2020-21 campaign that saw him average an eye-opening 24.3 points on 48% shooting.

Considering there are teams that wanted to acquire Sexton during February’s NBA trade deadline just to obtain his Bird Rights, it’s a safe bet that he’ll land a lucrative contract this summer. It’s in this that a potential sign-and-trade could be in the cards with Sexton receiving a huge deal.

9. Anfernee Simons, guard, Portland Trail Blazers (restricted)

Injuries opened the door for Anfernee Simons this past season before he went down to injury himself. After averaging under 18 minutes per game a year prior, Simons took on a featured role in Portland’s rotation.

Turning 23 in June, the former 24th overall pick blossomed into one of the NBA’s breakout players this year. While a left knee issue ended things prematurely, Simons finished averaging 17.3 points per contest. Assuming his medicals check out, teams will make it tough on Portland to re-sign him.

10. Jusuf Nurkic, center, Portland Trail Blazers

Nurkic’s value as an NBA free agent this summer will be dicated by his injury history. The big man has played in a grand total of 101 games since the start of the 2019-20 season. When on the court, he’s proven to be a starter-caliber center. The dude is averaging 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds on 50% shooting during his seven-year career.

11. Marvin Bagley III, forward, Detroit Pistons

Enigmatic. Unhappy. Whatever term we want to use to describe Bagley’s three-year tenure in California’s capital city, it came to an end during the NBA trade deadline. He turned things around in Detroit after the deadline, averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds on 56% shooting. Look for Detroit to attempt to re-sign him.

12. Russell Westbrook, guard, Los Angeles Lakers (player option)

There’s now a good chance that Westbrook picks up his $47.06 million option for the 2022-23 season given just how poorly he played with the Lakers in his first season in Southern California. In fact, the former NBA MVP put up his worst statistical season since his rookie campaign back in 2008-09.

The focus now turns to whether the Lakers will be able to trade Westbrook or have to waive the struggling veteran. The recent hiring of Darvin Ham as the Lakers’ new head coach and Westbrook’s presence at his press conference suggests he’s returning for another season in Southern California .

NBA free agents: Those underrated

13. Gary Harris, guard, Orlando Magic

It remains to be seen how long Harris will be a member of the rebuilding Magic after being part of the blockbuster Aaron Gordon trade back in March of 2021. What we do know is that the 27-year-old shooting guard can be a nice complementary piece. He’s shooting 36% from distance throughout his career and averaged a career-high 17.5 points back in 2017-18.

14. Tyus Jones, guard, Memphis Grizzlies

At 26 years old, it took some time for Jones to get a footing in the NBA. He struggled in his first four seasons with the Timberwolves after being a first-round pick in 2015. However, the point guard has turned it around in Memphis. He’s done well in Ja Morant’ stead when the guard has been injured . This past regular season saw Jones average 8.7 points and 4.4 assists on 39% shooting from distance. There’s going to be a market for him as a starter this summer.

15. Gary Payton II, guard, Golden State Warriors

It’s rather interesting to look at. GPII was placed on waivers ahead of the season because the Warriors didn’t have a roster spot. No team claimed him before he returned to Golden State. All the former undrafted free agent did prior to suffering an elbow injury in the playoffs was act as one of the best perimeter defenders in the game. He returned to help Golden State to its fourth NBA title in eight years.

The 29-year-old guard also averaged 7.1 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 62% from the field in a reserve role. He might have priced himself out of the Warriors’ range, and will be one of the most-intriguing NBA free agents of the cycle.

16. Victor Oladipo, guard, Miami Heat

Injuries on top of injuries. That’s defined Oladipo’s career since he earned consecutive All-Star appearances with the Indiana Pacers back in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He’s played a total of 60 games over the past three seasons. With that said, we saw signs of Oladipo returning to pre-injury form during Miami’s playoff run. It should lead to somewhat of an interesting market for his services.

17. Malik Monk, guard, Los Angeles Lakers

Monk, 24, signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles last summer. It was a way to prove himself. Despite the team’s overall struggles, he did just that. The former Kentucky star averaged 13.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 assists on 39% shooting from distance. It might have earned him a long-term pay day this summer.

18. Mitchell Robinson, center, New York Knicks

A second-round pick back in 2018, injuries have obviously had an impact on Robinson. He’s played all of 230 games in four seasons. With that said, the big man is coming off a career-best 2021-22 campaign that saw him averaged 8.5 points and 8.6 rebounds on 76% shooting in 72 games.

19. Mo Bamba, center, Orlando Magic (restricted)

Previously seen as a bust after the Magic made him the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bamba was great this past season — averaging 10.6 points and 8.1 rebounds on 48% shooting. He also expanded his game to the three-point line (38%) and played well down the stretch. Still only 24,, he’ll be one of the top restricted NBA free agents this summer.

20. Thomas Bryant, center, Washington Wizards

Yet another center to make our list of the top-20 NBA free agents of 2022, Bryant offers some nice upside for teams interested in a young big man. He’s just 24 years old and averaged 11.6 points to go with 6.7 rebounds from 2018-20. Unfotunately, injuries have impacted Bryant over the past two seasons (37 combined games). That will certainly impact his market.

2022 NBA free agents by position

Point guard

Delon Wright, Atlanta Hawks

Goran Dragic, Houston Rockets

Ricky Rubio, Indiana Pacers

Aaron Holiday, Phoenix Suns (restricted)

Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets (player option)

Kemba Walker, New York Knicks

Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets

Dennis Schroder, Houston Rockets

Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks

Frank Ntilikina, Dallas Mavericks

Rajon Rondo, Atlanta Hawks

Michael Carter-Williams, Orlando Magic

Facundo Campazzo, Denver Nuggets (restricted)

Shooting guard

Tomas Satoransky, Portland Trail Blazers

Donte DiVincenzo, Sacramento Kings (restricted)

Bruce Brown, Brooklyn Nets

Bryn Forbes, Denver Nuggets

Tony Snell, New Orleans Pelicans

Lonnie Walker, San Antonio Spurs (restricted)

Damion Lee, Golden State Warriors

Lance Stephenson, Indiana Pacers

Hamidou Diallo, Detroit Pistons (team option)

Wesley Matthews, Milwaukee Bucks

Rodney Hood, Los Angeles Clippers

Jeremy Lamb, Sacramento Kings

Lou Williams, Atlanta Hawks

Small Forward

Trevor Ariza, Los Angeles Lakers

Otto Porter Jr., Golden State Warriors

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies

Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors

Joe Ingles, Portland Trail Blazers

Cody Martin, Charlotte Hornets (restricted)

Kevin Knox, Atlanta Hawks (restricted)

T.J. Warren, Indiana Pacers

Danuel House, Utah Jazz

Caleb Martin, Miami Heat (restricted)

Rudy Gay, Utah Jazz

Stanley Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers (team option)

Amir Coffey, Los Angeles Clippers (restricted)

Troy Brown, Chicago Bulls (restricted)

Derrick Jones Jr., Chicago Bulls

Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors (restricted)

Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves (restricted)

Kent Bazemore, Los Angeles Lakers

Power forward

Taurean Prince, Minnesota Timberwolves

Thaddeus Young, Toronto Rapors

Nemanja Bjelica, Golden State Warriors

Paul Millsap, Philadelphia 76ers

Blake Griffin, Brooklyn Nets

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors

Nicolas Batum, Los Angeles Clippers

P.J. Tucker, Miami Heat

Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers

Markieff Morris, Miami Heat

Taj Gibson, New York Knicks

James Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Center

Cody Zeller, Free agent

Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

Kevon Looney, Golden State Warriors

JaVale McGee, Phoenix Suns

Gorgui Dieng, Atlanta Hawks

Montrezl Harrell, Charlotte Hornets

Dewayne Dedmon, Miami Heat

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks

Isaiah Hartenstein, Los Angeles Clippers

Robin Lopez, Orlando Magic

DeMarcus Cousins, Denver Nuggets

Serge Ibaka, Milwaukee Bucks

Aron Baynes, Toronto Raptors

Nicolas Claxton, Brooklyn Nets (restricted)

Andre Drummond, Brooklyn Nets

Hassan Whiteside, Utah Jazz

