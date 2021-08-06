Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Young people are missing the office – here’s how they can thrive in a post-pandemic workplace

By Become an author
Posted by 
The Conversation UK
The Conversation UK
 5 days ago

When asked about the government’s position on remote working in the long-term, UK chancellor Rishi Sunak recently said that young people in particular would benefit from physically being in the office. “It was really beneficial to me,” he said in the interview with LinkedIn News, “when I was starting out in my career.” Referring to mentors he met then, to whom he still talks now, he said he doubted he would have met them had he done his first internship over chat and Zoom. This was widely reported as a warning that remote working may hurt nascent careers.

Young people, as Sunak rightly points out, have been the hardest hit by the pandemic, with 88% of job losses affecting employees under 35 years old. Their experiences of remote working have borne important differences to workers older than them too.

Since July 2020, we have been collecting survey and case-study data from UK-based individuals, law firms and local authorities, to gauge the impact of lockdown on white-collar jobs. These represent one in seven of all UK jobs. In the first stage of our research in late 2020, our analysis was based on 1,085 survey responses and 38 qualitative interviews.

We have found that lockdown has, in many ways, built more mature workforces. It has challenged the logic of why workplaces are organised in particular ways and accelerated conversations about how to improve them that could otherwise have taken decades. Businesses need to take heed of these lessons - and listen to their employees, young and old, alike - if their COVID-recovery plans are to be successful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uGL1x_0bJ1EMkt00
Remote working has seen employees be both more productive and more isolated. Andriy Popov / Alamy Stock Photo

Lockdown experience

Our research has found that during lockdown, young people in particular missed workplace connections. They have keenly felt the absence of friendships and networks, as well as the mentorships and training. Many are keen to get back to offices, particularly those who moved to cities for jobs away from friends and families, or those who have not had suitable home working spaces.

They have naturally been concerned, too, about how extended working from home might damage their careers in comparison to older colleagues who are more embedded into workforces.

Equally, though, many young people have thrived in more autonomous working conditions. And arguably, their youth has better equipped them to adapt to the digital communication needed to make a success out of working from home.

This is not just an issue about whether people are based in or out of offices. One of our key findings is that, as you might expect, people’s management experiences amid lockdown-induced working from home have been very mixed.

Some managers have risen impressively to the challenge, learning quickly how to manage complicated workforces in nuanced ways and foster productivity. They have enabled parents to work more flexible hours and developed real-time learning experiences for trainees.

Other managers, meanwhile, have overlooked the extra support that employees needed amid the complicated circumstances of lockdown.

Organisational developments

We cannot really talk about what is best for young people’s careers without considering how they are managed. And we cannot plan for young people’s return to the office without thinking about who needs to be in offices at the same time as them.

There is now overwhelming support from both employees and employers for a hybrid model which plays to the strengths of both home and workplace-based spaces of work. The Institute of Directors’ recent survey found that over 60% of its members anticipated moving to hybrid forms of working.

On equity grounds, there is a strong argument for giving young people priority access to office spaces where they are requesting this. The return to offices is likely to be most successful where managers listen to employees and respond accordingly, interweaving individual, team and business needs.

Our research has gathered evidence on huge gains that have been made in terms of managers trusting their teams working from home. Organisations have seen hard evidence that employees have managed their time well and remained productive. In a worker wellbeing survey we conducted late in 2020 nine out of ten respondents reported feeling that they got at least as much, if not more, done at home as in the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sWvw5_0bJ1EMkt00
As COVID has disrupted working lives, some managers have been supportive of their employees’ needs. Anna Kraynova / Alamy Stock Photo

The trust invested in employees works both ways, providing a shift in the employment contract. It will be essential that choice is not lost in decisions about staffing location. There is little to be gained from managers returning to a more directive approach when being flexible has served organisations so well during lockdown.

One of our primary insights has been just how valued learning is at the start of careers in terms of building professional confidence and competence. As workforces adapt to more hybrid organisational structures - part-remote, part-in-office - we have a huge opportunity to build this kind of learning into new patterns of working.

Of course businesses will always want to make themselves stand out. Goldman Sachs, for example, has been keen to position itself as an office-based company. As a former analyst at the investment bank, it makes sense that Sunak would align himself with this approach.

Conversely, digital companies like Twitter and Google have been vocal in establishing themselves as remote-working proponents. As ever, traditional and innovative styles of working will coexist in the future. But broadly speaking, in a competitive market for the most talented staff, employers are increasingly recognising that one size no longer fits all.

If the UK government is serious about not harming young people’s labour-market prospects, now is the time to invest in measures to counter the career-scarring potential of the pandemic. Meaningful training for those at the start of careers along with policy that ensures more secure employment is key.

Comments / 0

The Conversation UK

The Conversation UK

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from British experts for the public. The Conversation U.K. finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Linkedin News#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Related
TechnologyZDNet

Need developers? Solving the tech skills shortage means looking beyond hiring

With demand rapidly outstripping supply, simply trying to hire more tech workers onto organizational teams is no longer viable. As such, reskilling, upskilling and training employees is more crucial than ever for companies hoping to build digital-ready workforces that can carry their businesses into the future. One example of this...
Public Healthmorningbrew.com

The Biggest Changes To the Post-Pandemic Workplace Will Be Invisible

It’s March 2022. You arrive at the office and get your temperature checked, then ride up the elevator with one other masked coworker. You swing by the hand sanitizer station to sap all moisture from your palms before heading to your plexiglass cube, which is spaced roughly six feet apart from your neighbor’s, and say good morning to the office’s framed picture of Tom Hanks before getting to work.
EconomyTimes Union

After Premiums Dip in 2020, UK Insurance Market Seeks to Drive Recovery with Innovative Products, Digital Experiences-Everest Group

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 09, 2021. After experiencing a dip in premiums in 2020 on the back of Brexit and COVID-19 induced uncertainties, UK insurance carriers hope to arrest the decline by offering compelling customer experiences and new risk protection products and services for the new digital economy. According to Everest Group, UK insurers and brokers are focusing on transformation with investments in data, cloud, platforms and digital solutions. As a result, technology vendors and IT service providers have a unique opportunity to serve the needs of London market participants.
Personal Financetheface.com

Why young people are giving up saving post-pandemic

The pandemic has made Thomas Jepsen, 29, believe saving money is pointless. ​“I used to be very frugal, but my spending habits have come round 180 degrees and I started thinking that we could all be dead in 15 years.” His goals are now for the short term only, based on the fact that he reckons we’ll all be wiped out by a new variant or another pandemic-causing disease in the near future. ​“I have decided not to have a pension and am budgeting for just 25 years more additional living,” he says. ​“I’ve upgraded my car, to enjoy the time that we do have.”
EducationWorld Economic Forum

We asked young people about work and skills. Here's what they told us

We polled 11,000 young people around the world and spoke to a small group of them about the future of work and skills. Almost two-thirds are optimistic they will get the job they want. They say the pandemic has bolstered their resilience, but that today's education system is not giving...
Public HealthTechRepublic

Here's how the Delta variant is impacting office reentry plans

After a year of remote work, companies are starting to usher employees back to the office with varying degrees of workforce enthusiasm and the Delta variant is only complicating workplace reentry. After more than one year of remote work, companies are starting to usher employees back to the office with...
Businessthehighlandsun.com

Secrets of Success: Simon Philips, CEO of ScaleUp Capital

Simon believes the UK is missing out on some great tech success stories because of a structural failing in the venture capital and private equity model that has resulted in a “scale up funding gap”. ScaleUp Capital is a hybrid operating and investment fund that specialises in scaling small tech...
BusinessPosted by
The Conversation UK

Record numbers of UK firms are being swallowed by private equity – should we be worried?

Two big takeover battles in the UK are a sign of the times: supermarket chain Wm Morrisons and respiratory medicines group Vectura are both the subject of bids in the billions of pounds by private equity firms. In the case of Vectura, Carlyle Group is battling it out with Marlboro cigarettes giant Altria, while different private equity suitors are competing to land Morrisons.
Public HealthMySanAntonio

How to Prevent a Toxic Post-Pandemic Workplace

We’ve emerged from this tunnel of darkness wiser about ordinary, everyday life habits, but we’ve also distanced ourselves from others. This distancing is both physical and emotional. One unfortunate consequence of the pandemic is the division in beliefs. First, there was the controversy over wearing masks, with some people adamantly resisting. And more recently, the vaccine has caused its fair share of conflict, specifically, the tension between anti-vaxxers and those who have embraced the drug.
AnimalsPosted by
The Conversation UK

Animal sentience bill is necessary for the UK to be a true world leader in animal welfare

The UK has a proud history as a leader in animal welfare, passing one of the world’s first animal protection laws in 1822, to prevent the cruel treatment of cattle. While such laws have continued to improve – the Animal Welfare Act 2006 introduced a requirement to provide for the welfare needs of animals, not just prevent unnecessary suffering – the UK now needs specific animal sentience legislation.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy