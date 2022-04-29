ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Joy! The Sweetest Photos of Halsey and Boyfriend Alev Aydin’s Son Ender So Far

Their greatest joy! Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first baby together , son Ender Ridley , on July 14, 2021, and from the looks of it, have been relishing in parenthood ever since.

"We arrived just in time," the "I'm Not Mad" artist, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, captioned a photo of themself breast-feeding Ender in honor of National Breast-Feeding Week in August 2021. Of course, it didn't take long before Halsey's fans began to gush over the precious bonding moment.

Baby Joy! These Celebrities Have Announced Pregnancies in 2022

"Mommy Halsey is the cutest thing I've ever seen," one user added. "You're such a beautiful mama!" added another. "Gorgeous! Thank you for using your platform to normalize breast-feeding in public," a third person chimed in.

Since announcing their pregnancy in January 2021, Halsey has been incredibly open about what motherhood means to them — and how her expectations didn't always align with reality. "When this pregnancy started, I was like, ‘You’re going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate and f--king journal every single day,'" the New Jersey native previously told Allure magazine . "I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy."

Moreover, Halsey revealed that she was unable to take prenatal vitamins. “I took them the first two months, and then, the vomiting got really bad, and I had to make a choice between taking my prenatals and throwing up or maintaining the nutrients I did manage to eat that day,” they recalled.

Halsey's Baby Ender's Nursery Is a Colorful Rainbow Dream: Peek Inside!

“I was on so many medications — Diclegis and Zofran and all these anti-nausea, anti-vomiting medications. I went to my doctor, crying my eyes out, and I was like, ‘I haven’t taken my prenatals in six weeks. Is my baby OK?’ I was so angry with myself," Halsey said. "You have one f--king job! One job! Take your prenatals! Your body’s doing everything else, you can’t even do that. I felt like such a failure.”

Despite her pregnancy going differently than they planned, motherhood suits her!

Scroll through the gallery below to see the sweetest photos of Halsey and Alev Aydin's newborn, Ender, so far.

Ken ♊
08-05

couldn't find any photos of the newborn, however I'm sure they were cute. Halsey is beautiful just the same. She's going to be a great mom I'm sure.💓🕊️

