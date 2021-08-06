Cancel
Cambria County, PA

Mask-wearing now recommended for most of region, state adds 1,731 new COVID-19 cases

By Randy Griffith rgriffith@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 6 days ago
With the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases, mask-wearing is now recommended for public indoor settings almost everywhere in the region, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Only Blair County remains solidly in the CDC’s range of moderate community transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties have all moved into the elevated range, where masking is recommended, even for fully vaccinated individuals. Recommendations that those unvaccinated should wear masks in public settings anywhere remain in place.

Centre County remains at the cusp between moderate and elevated spread.

Low spread is fewer than 15 new cases per 100,000 people or less than 5% positivity. Moderate spread is 15 to 50 new cases per 100,000 people or 5 to 8% positivity. Substantial spread is 50 to 100 new cases per 100,000 people or 8 to 10% positivity. High spread is more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people or more than 10% positivity.

Centre County has had 49.9 cases per 100,000 for seven days. Blair County has had 27.9 cases per 100,000.

The region’s other counties range from 55.9 cases per 100,000 in Indiana County to 75.7 cases per 100,000 in Clearfield County.

Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health added 1,731 new positives and seven addition- al deaths, bringing the state totals to 1,232,185 cases and 27,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There were no additional deaths in the eight-county region.

Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties each added 10 cases; Indiana County added nine; Clearfield County added 11; Centre County added 14 and Westmoreland added 34.

Combining Thursday’s reports from the state health department and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health shows vaccine providers have administered 13,539,673 doses and 6,591,887 people are fully vaccinated.

The CDC reports 63.3% of all Pennsylvania adults are now fully vaccinated.

