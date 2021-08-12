Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada Feds: Four MS-13 Members Indicted for 10 Murders, Kidnapping and Racketeering Charges

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbEtF_0bIufiiP00

Four alleged members of La Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) have been charged in a federal superseding indictment with a racketeering conspiracy involving multiple murders, kidnappings and burglaries, as well as drug trafficking.

The individuals charged in the superseding indictment are: Luis Reynaldo Reyes-Castillo, 27, aka Molesto; David Arturo Perez-Manchame, 22, aka Herbi, aka Walter Melendez; Joel Vargas-Escobar, 25, aka Mumia; and Alexander De Jesus Figueroa-Torres, 25.

According to court documents, MS-13 is a national and transnational gang composed largely of individuals of Salvadoran or other Central American descent. MS-13 has more than 10,000 members regularly conducting gang activities in at least 10 states and Washington, D.C., with thousands more conducting gang activities in Central America and Mexico. The purpose of the MS-13 enterprise includes preserving, promoting, and protecting the power, territory, and profits of the enterprise through the use of intimidation and violence, including murder, and enriching members and associates of the enterprise through criminal activities, including breaking into houses and stealing firearms, jewelry, cash, and other items of value, and selling narcotics. MS-13 is organized by subsets known as “cliques,” and each clique typically has one or more leaders, commonly referred to as “shot callers.”

The superseding indictment charges alleged members of the Parkview clique operating in Las Vegas, Nevada, with Racketeering (RICO) Conspiracy and multiple counts of murder and kidnapping in aid of racketeering, as well as firearms charges. More specifically, the indictment charges the following acts of violence occurring over an approximately 12-month period:

Date

Offense/Predicate Act

March 3, 2017

D.C. murdered

Dec. 31, 2017

R.G. murdered

Jan. 18, 2018

C.P. kidnapped and murdered

Jan. 21, 2018

A.S. kidnapped and murdered

Feb. 2, 2018

J.R. murdered

Feb. 6, 2018

J. H. murdered

Feb. 6, 2018

R.O. murdered

Feb. 6, 2018

J.C. shot and wounded

Mid-February, 2018

I.T. kidnapped and murdered

Mid-February, 2018

R.P. kidnapped and murdered

March 1, 2018

E.R. kidnapped and murdered

“The Criminal Division and our federal, state and local partners are committed to dismantling violent gangs like MS-13,” said Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite Jr. of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The violence alleged in the superseding indictment in this case is truly shocking. The murder spree carried out by MS-13 in Las Vegas clearly shows the danger posed by organized street gangs like MS-13.”

“By significantly undermining MS-13’s ability to engage in violence in Las Vegas, the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement partners have made our communities safer,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada. “Our office remains committed to protecting our neighborhoods against gang violence and other criminal activity by prosecuting dangerous transnational criminal organizations like MS-13.”

“Taking violent offenders off the street should send a message to MS-13 members and their associates that violence and murder will not be tolerated in Las Vegas,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI’s Las Vegas Field Office. “Working with our local partners, we are committed to staying in the fight until this plague is purged from our communities.”

Reyes-Castillo and Perez-Manchame are scheduled for their initial court appearance on Tuesday, Aug. 10 before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada. If convicted, they face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Comments / 12

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Racketeering#Ms 13#Salvadoran#Central American#C P#The Justice Department#Criminal Division#Special Agent#Fbi#Las Vegas Field Office#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
California Stategoldrushcam.com

San Diego, California Gang Member, With Ties to the Mexican Mafia Prison Gang, Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Dealing Methamphetamine and Heroin While Armed with Loaded Firearm

August 10, 2021 - SAN DIEGO – Jason John Clipper, aka “Smokey,” a member of the East Side San Diego criminal street gang with ties to the Mexican Mafia prison gang, was sentenced on Monday in federal court to 15. years in prison for unlawfully possessing a firearm, possessing methamphetamine...
Queens, NYwbrz.com

Actor who appeared in 'Power' and 'Law and Order' indicted for murder

QUEENS, New York - An actor known for appearing in several popular sitcoms and dramatic television series has been indicted for murder by a New York jury and now faces 25 years to life in prison, Variety reports. Isaiah Stokes, a 41-year-old television star who regularly appeared in television series...
Ohio Statesunny95.com

Feds outline prosecution of MS-13 gang killings in central Ohio

COLUMBUS —Federal and state authorities have outlined details of the long-running prosecution of an Ohio branch of the violent El Salvador-based MS-13 gang, which was responsible for a decade-long string of murders and other crimes. Vipal Patel, acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, and officials from the...
Aiken, SCWRDW-TV

3rd person charged in murder of kidnapped Aiken man

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken woman is now among two others charged with murdering a missing Aiken man. Sharla Hamilton was among two others- Dahkir “Doc” Anderson and Austin Martin- detained in late June during the investigation into the disappearance of 29-year-old Jhaz Allison. Hamilton was previously charged with...
Virginia StateRichmond.com

Virginia man sentenced to seven years in explosives case

A Richlands, Virginia, man, who authorities said was injured in 2020 by his own illegal explosives, will serve seven years in federal prison. Cole Carini, 24, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device. “When he stockpiled bomb-making materials and...
Miami, FLMy Fox 8

North Carolina men accused of drugging, raping tourist over spring break charged with murder, indicted in additional overdose death

MIAMI (AP) — Two North Carolina men accused of raping a tourist who died of an overdose during a spring break trip to Miami Beach are now facing first-degree murder charges. A grand jury in Miami-Dade County returned an indictment Wednesday finding Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor responsible for the fentanyl-induced death of 24-year-old Christine Englehardt.
Santa Barbara, CANBC San Diego

Federal Complaint Reveals Gruesome Details of Children's Killing in Rosarito, Mexico, Father Expected in Court Wednesday

Warning: graphic content; this article may be disturbing to some. Discretion is advised. A Santa Barbara man took his two toddler children to Rosarito, Mexico, where he shot a fishing spear into their chests and left them to die on a ranch 35 miles south of the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities Wednesday.
Virginia StateNBC12

Prisoner killed in cell was former Virginia businessman

LAWRENCEVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia prisoner killed in his cell during an apparent attack by another inmate has been identified as a former Suffolk businessman. The state Department of Corrections has confirmed that Mark A. Grethen was the victim of an apparent homicide late Tuesday at Lawrenceville Correctional Center. Grethen was about two decades into his 26-year sentence for sexually assaulting children when he was attacked.
Nassau County, NYNewsday

DA: MS-13 gang member sentenced in murders in Lawrence, Far Rockaway

A Nassau County judge sentenced a Valley Stream MS-13 gang member to 20 years to life in prison for orchestrating two murders, including the machete killing of a 17-year-old, prosecutors said. Elmer Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in June to second-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy for the killings of Harold Sermeno...
Public SafetyPosted by
CrimeOnline

Surf School Owner Dad Tells Feds He Slaughtered His 2 Children After ‘QAnon’ Enlightened Him: Court Docs

A Southern California surf school owner allegedly admitted to federal authorities that he took his two children to Mexico and killed him. As CrimeOnline previously reported, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detained 40-year-old Matthew Taylor Coleman, of Santa Barbara, as he attempted to cross the U.S./Mexico border on Monday. Earlier that morning, the bodies of Coleman’s two children, Kaleo, 3, and Roxy, 10 months, were found on a Mexico farm.
Law Enforcementwpde.com

Former prison guard admits role in major drug trafficking conspiracy

A former prison guard has admitted to participating in a South Georgia drug trafficking operation that included smuggling contraband to inmates. 41-year-old Jessica Burnett, also known as "The Madam", awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana, said David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.
Columbus, OHmercercountyoutlook.net

22 MS-13 Clique Defendants Convicted, 8 Murders Solved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (7-29-21) – A defendant responsible for murder as charged in the federal case against local members and associates of MS-13 was sentenced in U.S. District Court today. Juan Flores-Castro, 32, of Columbus, is the ninth defendant to be convicted and sentenced to at least 30 years in prison...

Comments / 12

Community Policy