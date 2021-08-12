Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Killed During Crash in Glen Burnie

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qhehm_0bIs4lHk00

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Glen Burnie.


Shortly before 1:55 a.m., on August 5, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a crash at northbound I-97 just south of I-695 in Glen Burnie, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a black 2015 Honda Civic, driven by Viraj Kishore Raiker, 32, of Ellicott City, Maryland, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-97 when the vehicle collided head-on with a 2015 Acura TL. It is unknown where the Honda began driving in the wrong direction.


Raiker was trapped in his vehicle, which was located in the grass off the highway. He was declared deceased at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Acura, both males, were transported to the R.A. Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of their injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, impaired driving has not been ruled out as a factor in this crash. I-97 was closed for around three hours because of the crash.


The Maryland State Police Crash Team is continuing to investigate this crash.

Comments / 1

Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glen Burnie, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Traffic
Glen Burnie, MD
Crime & Safety
Ellicott City, MD
Crime & Safety
Glen Burnie, MD
Traffic
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Ellicott City, MD
City
Accident, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Ellicott City, MD
Traffic
City
Glen Burnie, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Traffic Accident#Acura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Related
Huntingtown, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Robin Young, 57 of Glen Burnie, Killed During Single Vehicle Crash in Huntingtown

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office identified a Glen Burnie woman as the victim to a single-vehicle crash which took place in Huntingtown. On July 26, 2021 at approximately 6:42 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to a serious motor vehicle accident along Rt. 4 near the intersection of Huntingtown High School in Huntingtown, MD.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Severn Man Arrested Following Seizure of Cocaine, Xanax and Suboxone on Route 97

A Severn man was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police officers following a drug seizure on Route 97. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a Maroon Ford Taurus in the area of Crain Highway and Route 97 in Glen Burnie for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers received information that led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of 10.7 grams of suspected Cocaine, 61 Xanax bars, several Suboxone strips, THC wax, and $880.00 U.S. currency.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Harwood Shooting Leaves Female Victim, Male Suspect Dead

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Woman Robbed at Gunpoint in Glen Burnie After Driving Two Men, One Juvenile From Baltimore

Two men and a juvenile were arrested after allegedly robbing a woman who had driven them from Baltimore to Glen Burnie. On August 8, 2021, at approximately 9:15 a.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Burton Court for an armed robbery of a citizen that just occurred. The victim advised that she had given three males a ride to the location from Baltimore City for cash. When they arrived at the destination, she asked for her fare and one of the men pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at her.
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Prince George’s County

(LAUREL, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred in Prince George’s County. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 23, 2021, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to Baltimore Avenue (U.S. Route 1) at Mulberry Street in Laurel, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a man wearing all dark clothing was walking on the double yellow line of Baltimore Avenue with his back toward oncoming traffic when he was struck by a Volkswagen Jetta.
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police Investigates Same Day Shootings in Severn, Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has launched an investigation into same day shootings which occured in Pasadena and Severn. On August 6, 2021 at approximately 3:43 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One victim has serious critical injuries and the other is stable with non-life threatening injuries.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Glen Burnie Teen, Mother of Abandoned Newborn Arrested by Anne Arundel County Police

Anne Arundel County Police has arrested a Glen Burnie teen after recently leaving her newborn baby abandoned in a wooded area. On July 14, 2021 at approximately 6:15 a.m. officers responded for report of an abandoned newborn female infant found in a wooded area in the 600 block of Greenway Road in Glen Burnie. Several officers along with Anne Arundel County Fire Department Medic Unit responded. The newborn infant was transported to an area hospital for care.
Brooklyn Park, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Bail Denied For Severn Man Accused of Crashing Into Brooklyn Park Home, Killing One Person

Bail has been denied for the man accused of driving his vehicle into a family home in Brooklyn Park, and subsequently killing one person. Christopher Davis, 49, of Deerfield Way in Severn, appeared before Annapolis District Court Judge Megan Johnson on charges related to the impaired driving crash that killed 68 year old Gerald Patrick Keogh, Jr. Her honor ordered Davis to remain held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail.
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Baltimore County Man Sentence For Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Rasheed Mickens, age 35, of Catonsville, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Elderly Man Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle During Parking Dispute in Annapolis

An elderly man sustained injuries after being struck by a vehicle during a parking dispute in Annapolis. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m., officers responded to an assault at Wayman Avenue and Douglass Avenue. The 67-year-old male victim advised that he approached a gray Nissan sedan parked on the grass along the roadway to confront the occupants regarding how they were parked.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Police Search For Masked-Men Who Robbed Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

Authorities are looking to identify the suspects involved in the robbery of a Glen Burnie area 7-Eleven store. At around midnight on August 10, 2021, officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7243 Furnace Branch Road East for a hold-up alarm. Upon arrival, the officer learned that two men robbed the business for cash and property. Officers searched the area with the assistance of the canine unit but were unable to locate the suspects.
Lanham, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Fire Department Volunteers Injured During Crash in Lanham

Volunteers with the Anne Arundel County Police Department were injured in a Prince George County crash. On Friday, August 6, 2021, fire officals said the Anne Arundel Alarmers vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 50 near Lottsford Vista Road in Lanham. Two volunteers, a 77 year old male and a 55 year old male, were transported to Capital Region Trauma Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

At least One Person Injured After Vehicle Leaves Road, Hits Tree on Generals Highway

At least one person was injured in an accident that occured on Generals Highway in Annapolis. At about 1:20pm on July 21, 2021, emergency vehicles responded to the 1800 block of Generals Highway following the report of a single-vehicle crash. Preliminary information indicates a white ford truck was traveling on Generals Highway near Corbin Parkway when it, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a tree.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Overnight Harwood Shooting Leaves Two Dead in Apparent Domestic Related Murder-Suicide

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Comments / 1

Community Policy