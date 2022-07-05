ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna’s Staggering Net Worth Proves She Definitely Knows How to ~Work~

It's pretty hard to believe Rihanna has only been in the spotlight since dropping "Pon de Replay" in 2005. After all, in less than two decades, the Saint Michael, Barbados, native has officially earned her billionaire status. Today, Rihanna is worth an estimated $1.4 billion, according to Forbes . To learn more about her net worth and how she became the richest female musician in the world, keep reading!

Rihanna is the youngest self-made billionaire in 2022:

Forbes named the national hero of Barbados the youngest female self-made billionaire in 2022. She was the only billionaire under 40 to make the annual and prestigious list, while knocking Kim Kardashian out of the top spot.

Rihanna is an entertainer:

To date, the artist, who welcomed baby No. 1 with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, has eight studio albums under her belt: Music of the Sun , A Girl like Me , Good Girl Gone Bad , Rated R , Loud , Talk That Talk , Unapologetic and Anti . In addition to countless other accolades, Rihanna has been nominated for 33 Grammy Awards with nine wins.

Her last album, Anti , was released in 2016 and she's ultimately been taking a hiatus from music ever since. "I can't say when I'm going to drop," Rihanna told British Vogue in March 2020. "But I am very aggressively working on music."

Rihanna co-owns her own companies:

In partnership with LVMH (a French luxury goods company), Rihanna co-owns Fenty Beauty. The cosmetics line generated $550 million in revenue in 2020, per Forbes .

Additionally, the financial outlet reports that Rihanna has a 30 percent stake in her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, which was evaluated at $1 billion in February 2021. RiRi's stake in Savage x Fenty is estimated to be $270 million.

As a result of her unparalleled success, Rihanna now holds the title of the wealthiest female musician in the world.

Rihanna is an actress:

(Is there anything she can't do?) You may recognize RiRi from films like Guava Island and Ocean's Eight , as well as two episodes of the series Bates Motel in 2017. Additionally, Rihanna voiced Gratuity 'Tip' Tucci in the 2015 animated picture Home .

Despite her many projects, Rihanna knows when it's time to take a break. "I never used to be this way. It's only the last couple years that I started to realize that you need to make time for yourself, because your mental health depends on it. If you're not happy, you're not going to be happy even doing things that you love doing," she told her Ocean's Eight costar Sarah Paulson via Interview magazine in June 2019.

"It'd feel like a chore. I never want work to feel like a chore," Rihanna added. "My career is my purpose, and it should never feel like anything other than a happy place."

