Mike Tyson’s next fight: 3 fight options for the legendary ‘Iron Mike’

If you watched Mike Tyson at the height of his powers in the 1980s, and at his lowest lows following that, it’s wild to now see how “Iron Mike” has become a slice of Americana in 2021.

With the 55-year-old training like it’s the glory days and willing to compete once again, everyone wants to know: when is Mike Tyson’s next fight?

Who will Mike Tyson fight next?

Following his exhibition return against Roy Jones Jr . in November 2020, Tyson’s next opponent is still up for debate.

Three names to fuel the debate: When evaluating the best options for Tyson’s next post-retirement throwdown Logan Paul , Evander Holyfield , or Tyson Fury .

We are in some odd times in fight sports. While a bout between Tyson and Paul should be absurd, the industry has shifted to making fights between popular names and both fit that bill. Don't be surprised if this one becomes a reality after Paul got a fight with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. in 2021.

Real Deal: Holyfield has victories in the pair's two fights, but due to the ugly history between the two there will always be an interest in a third fight. Even with both in their 50s.

Gypsy King: Fury has suggested his next fight could be his last. But he would open to fun fights like a clash with UFC heavyweight king Ngannou. Nothing would be more fun than Fury facing the legendary Tyson in an exhibition clash of generations.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones, Jr. recap

Credit: Joe Scarnici/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

A heavily promoted bout from Triller Fight Club between two aging fighters didn’t seem like a worthwhile idea following its 2020 announcement. Yet, the battle of boxing greats was a massive success for the promotion and fight fans everywhere.

It’s a retirement community: As the fight neared and the training montages drew excitement, interest quickly built. To the surprise of many, the bout delivered an inspired and entertaining effort from the two former champions.

Tyson and Jones, Jr. put on a competitive fight for eight rounds. Without an official result, guest judges Chad Dawson, Christy Martin, and Vinny Pazienza scored the fight 76–76, 79–73 (Tyson), and 76–80 (Jones) for a draw.

With a PPV cost of $49.99, the fight generated 1.6 million buys and is in the top-10 of all-time buys for a combat sports event.

Since the bout, Tyson and Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh have verbally sparred about his future with the promotion. Those issues were taken to a court room in June , making Tyson’s fight future unclear at the moment.

What makes Mike Tyson so popular?

Sep 19, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Ex Heavyweight fighter Mike Tyson looks on prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tyson became an international star and an American sports icon by being the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, winning his first 37 fights.

Mike Tyson Record: 50-6 (44 knockouts)

Let the bad times roll: It wasn’t all good times with Tyson.

Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and served jail time.

Finally, the moment that signaled the end of Tyson’s reign at the top, biting Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 rematch.

Mike Tyson plane video became a popular search in 2022 after the Brooklyn native attacked a heckling fan on a JetBlue flight to Florida.

The Hangover: After retiring, Tyson has made significant changes.

He engages in in-depth interviews, documentaries, podcasts, cartoons, and serves as an ambassador for combat sports.

He revealed his personal struggles , including years of substance abuse , which influenced some of his behavior.

Mike Tyson net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2021, Tyson’s net worth is estimated to be between $3 and $10 million .

