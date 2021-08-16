Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts MindMed (MNMD) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio initiates coverage on MindMed (NASDAQ: MNMD) with a Buy rating and a price target of $10.00. The analyst commented, "Mind Medicine (MindMed), founded in 2019, is a clinical stage neuro-pharmaceutical drug development company focused on hallucinogenic and non-hallucinogenic approaches to treating disease in psychiatry and pain. We are most intrigued by 18-MC, an ibogaine derivative, which has anti-addictive properties and potential to alleviate America's addiction crisis, which kills more than 250 people each day. We also believe LSD-enhanced therapy for anxiety disorders has multi-blockbuster potential. Perhaps as important as the lead programs, a plethora of studies are underway in a collaboration with the UHB Liechti Lab in Switzerland with multiple outcomes in early-stage studies possible over the next year that could expand the pipeline with shorter duration psychedelics, combination treatments, and more. We believe investor excitement around the MindMed platform could increase with each update, peaking with the Phase 2a outcome on 18-MC expected in early 2023 that should help MindMed maintain its leadership position in the psychedelics space, in our view. For this reason, we initiate coverage with a Buy and $10 price target."

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mindmed#Mnmd#The Uhb Liechti Lab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Switzerland
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Trims American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Target Price to $4.00

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Shares of American Resources stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. American Resources has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -0.76.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

SVB Leerink Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

RCKT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.
Industrymodernreaders.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VYNE. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

H.C. Wainwright Stick to Their Buy Rating for Revolution Medicines

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Revolution Medicines on Tuesday, setting a price target of $31, which is approximately 21.05% above the present share price of $25.61. Burns expects Revolution Medicines to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.53 for the third quarter of 2021. The...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BTIG Starts Sharecare inc. (SHCR) at Buy, $15 PT

BTIG analyst David Larsen initiates coverage on Sharecare inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $15.00. The analyst commented, "We are initiating coverage of Sharecare, Inc. (SHCR) with a Buy rating. Sharecare is the industry's solution to "digital health overload." The company brings to its clients an effective way to manage health and wellness of employees and members, deliver medical-record and value-based-care solutions to providers, and enhance the efficacy of focused communications, and sales efforts, from bio-pharma to members and patients. The company operates 3 divisions including (1) Enterprise, (2) Provider and (3) Consumer. Within Enterprise, the company services 8.8M lives, 9+ large plans, 27 direct-large employers, and 10 public sector clients. We like how SHCR integrates a wide array of solutions into a single platform that helps benefits managers create a portfolio of digital-health solutionsfor membersthat can drive health and wellness, as well as more effective episodic care. As the market 'overloads' on digital-health apps, SHCR brings a "one-stop-shop" to customers that want "menu access" to one of the most comprehensive suite of solutions available in the market. Products and services include health and benefits navigation, digital therapeutics, chronic condition programs, measurable outcomes and rewards, and more. We estimate that with just ~3 clients, SHCR has access to ~80M+ additional lives that can roll onto the platform, which is up from ~9-10M currently. SHCR has several key clients with good traction, including Anthem (ANTM, NR), Centene (CNC, NR), Humana (HUM, NR), and Walmart (WMT, NR). We like how 'Enterprise' is ~60% of revenue, recurring, PMPM based, and growing. The 'Provider' division generates ~25% oftotalrevenue, and servicesmainly hospitalsystems and plans. Solutions within Provider include medical record retrieval, value-based-care, payment integrity, remote patient monitoring, and patient engagement. We like how COVID will likely turn into a tailwind for the Provider segment, the medical record retrieval business seems stable, and SHCR brings a comprehensive solution to providers that enables them to win in risk-bearing deals. Within the Consumer division, SHCR works with Life Sciences to implement 'campaigns' that introduce members and patients to pharmaceutical products that can treat certain conditions. These campaigns are focused and specific. We like how SHCR serves multiple key sectors of the healthcare industry, the revenue stream is mainly recurring or highly visible, the management team has delivered positive adjusted EBITDA, and we expectthe firm's earningsmarginsto expand through 2023E. While many health-tech companies can promise high-revenue growth rates, SHCR also delivers earnings. We initiate on SHCR with a Buy rating and PT of $15."
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Cuts MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Price Target to $6.50

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MediWound currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

OCDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.36.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

PTGX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.25.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Issue Forecasts for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.31. Curis shares last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 10,070 shares changing hands. A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRIS. TheStreet downgraded Curis...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Up 13.2% in July

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 8,260,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2021 EPS Estimates for Liminal BioSciences Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Liminal BioSciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.39). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

NexImmune, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.57) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for NexImmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.57) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.86). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Files Up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The widespread availability of approved targeted oncology treatments, such as kinase inhibitors, has transformed the cancer treatment landscape. Despite the therapeutic benefit that targeted oncology treatments have created for some patients, the response rate and duration of efficacy is often limited by acquired drug resistance and other shortcomings of existing therapies. We are using our proprietary SNÃ…P platform, which is optimized to enable rapid and precise refinement of structural design through iterative molecular SNÃ…Pshots, in order to generate next-generation product candidates that are specifically designed to address acquired drug resistance and provide alternative treatment options. We are initially focused on developing a pipeline of selective inhibitors of the Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor, or FGFR, family, which are altered in approximately 7% of all cancers. Our lead product candidate, TYRA-300, is designed to selectively inhibit FGFR3, with an initial focus on patients with bladder cancer. We anticipate filing an Investigational New Drug application, or IND, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the FDA, for TYRA-300 in mid-2022. In addition, we have pipeline development programs targeting FGFR2-related cancers, FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during Transfection kinase, or RET, and FGFR4-related cancers."
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Roth Capital Starts Unicycive Therapeutics (UNCY) at Buy

Roth Capital analyst Elemer Piros initiates coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UNCY) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.50. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Unicycive Therapeutics click here. For more ratings news on Unicycive Therapeutics click here. Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics closed at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy