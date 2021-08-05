Cancel
A jailed priest's death sends a message about India's crackdown

By Akanksha Singh
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On July 5, Stan Swamy, an 84-year-old priest passed away in a hospital in a suburb of Mumbai. He spent nearly nine months in jail, without trial, under an Indian anti-terrorism law. The case calls attention to a crackdown on activists.

