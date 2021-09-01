Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch deals 2021: The best discounts on consoles and bundles right now

By Eleanor Jones and Daisy Lester
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a2E4Z_0bIijyjB00

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.

With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.

But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic , it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions. And be warned – when a discount does drop, Switches tend to sell out fast.

However, if you’ve got your heart set on a Nintendo Switch (£274.98, Amazon.co.uk ) or a Nintendo Switch lite (£189.95, Amazon.co.uk ) and you want to save some cash wherever you can, we’ve managed to find some savings on the consoles, accessories and games that are well worth having on your radar.

Here’s everything you need to know about choosing the right option for you and our pick of the best Nintendo Switch deals to shop now.

Read more:

The best Nintendo Switch deals for September are:

  • Nintendo Switch neon red and blue : Was £299.99, now £274.98, Amazon.co.uk
  • Nintendo Switch lite grey : Was £199.99, now £189.95, Amazon.co.uk
  • Nintendo Switch lite turquoise : Was £199.99, now £193.99, Amazon.co.uk
  • Nintendo Switch lite coral: Was £209.99, now £191, Amazon.co.uk
  • Nintendo Switch lite yellow : Was £238.99, now £219, Currys.co.uk
  • Nintendo Switch lite and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle : Was £238.99, now £209, Currys.co.uk
  • Nintendo Switch lite, ‘Minecraft’ and ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ bundle – grey : Was £258.96, now £239, Currys.co.uk

Nintendo Switch neon red and blue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxEJ2_0bIijyjB00

One of the most recognisable games consoles out there, this package includes the device and Switch dock in black and the contrasting Joy-Con controllers that allow for individual or two-player action. From long car journeys to commuting, play on-the-go with up to nine hours of battery life. In a price unmatched anywhere else, you can enjoy 10 per cent off the device on Amazon right now.

Buy now £274.98, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo Switch lite grey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Rr3Z_0bIijyjB00

Dedicated to handheld play wherever you are, the Nintendo Switch lite is a more affordable and lightweight console. With its 5.5in touch screen and up to seven hours battery life, it’s perfect for gaming on the go. The resolution is even the same as larger versions.

Buy now £189.95, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo Switch lite turquoise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TccYP_0bIijyjB00

If you’re after a console that’s a bit brighter and bolder, the Switch lite in turquoise is a great option. Slightly cheaper at £193.99, Amazon is home to the most competitive price on the device right now.

Buy now £193.99, Amazon.co.uk

Nintendo Switch lite coral

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2peq_0bIijyjB00

One of the cheapest colourways you can buy, Amazon has the best price on the coral Switch lite right now. Enjoy built-in controllers, compatibility with any Switch game and both multiplayer and individual modes. Like the other lites, it weighs just 276g, meaning it’s super lightweight.

Buy now £191.00, Amazon

Nintendo Switch lite yellow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OYPlD_0bIijyjB00

One of the brightest Switch lites available, this yellow colourway is reduced by £20 on Amazon right now. Compact and lightweight, it’s ideal for gaming on-the-go.

Buy now £219.00, Currys.co.uk

Nintendo Switch lite and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1etE_0bIijyjB00

Currys is offering nearly £30 off this bundle including the Mario Kart 8 deluxe game right now. One of the most popular colourways of the Switch lite, the grey device boasts a 5.5in display, built-in controllers and is compatible with any game in handheld mode.

Buy now £209.00, Currys.co.uk

Nintendo Switch lite, ‘Minecraft’ and ‘Super Mario 3D All-Stars’ bundle, grey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QK2QC_0bIijyjB00

Save nearly £20 on this Nintendo Switch lite bundle that includes both Minecraft and Super Mario 3D All-Stars . The lightweight, classic grey console is perfect for popping in your bag for spontaneous gaming. As well as the two games that are included, there’s a wealth of others available in the Nintendo Switch library.

Buy now £239.00, Currys.co.uk

Nintendo Switch FAQs

Which Nintendo Switch should I buy?

There are currently two key versions of the Switch on sale. The first incarnation, the Nintendo Switch, is a handheld device that can also be used as a more traditional home console, allowing you to play games on your TV as well as on its built-in touchscreen.

The Nintendo Switch comes with detachable joy-con controllers that enable wireless play when the device is docked in the supplied cradle – two controllers are supplied initially, but you can have up to eight players in this mode if you purchase more separately.

It’s most instantly recognisable in its red and blue colourway (£274.98, Amazon.co.uk ) – it was also previously available in grey, but this option has officially been discontinued and therefore is usually more expensive.

The other console option is the Nintendo Switch lite (£189.95, Amazon.co.uk ): a smaller, more lightweight and more affordable console that only offers handheld play, and is therefore great for gaming on the go (not that the tablet-sized original isn’t, to be fair).

The touchscreen is smaller on the lite – 5.5in compared to the larger version’s 6.2in – but the resolution is the same, making for an impressive visual experience, whichever Switch you invest in. Both consoles also include 32GB of internal memory, which you can expand upon with microSDHC or microSDXC cards.

The Nintendo Switch lite is also available in grey, as well as fun pastel colours such as coral and turquoise.

A new version of the Nintendo Switch, rumoured to be called the Nintendo Switch pro, could reportedly drop before the end of the year. It’s said to have features including a larger, brighter screen, a better processor and an impressive battery life – but Nintendo has yet to confirm any details, so if you’re holding out for this model, you’ll have to sit tight.

How to get the best Nintendo Switch deals

On its own, the Nintendo Switch typically retails from £279, rising to around £319.99 when part of a bundle with one game, and up to £359.99 when bundled with two. A bundle is usually the best deal as you’ll always make a saving compared to the cost of buying the game and console individually.

If you’re shopping for the larger, multifunctional Nintendo Switch, it’s also helpful to check whether the listing is for a V1 or V2 edition.

The former is the original 2017 version, which has considerably worse battery life as this was the main thing that Nintendo improved upon in the new edition, which it quietly started distributing in 2019.

Most retailers will only stock the V2 these days but it’s not always clear what is stocked when you’re looking at resale sites or descriptions without much detail. If you’re unsure, look to the packaging – the box for the V2 has a bright red background and should have a serial number starting with XKW.

The Nintendo Switch lite usually starts at around £199, with bundles from £219 with selected games. As above, buying the lite with a game usually represents the best value for money.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on the Nintendo Switch and other tech offers, try the links below:

Did you know there’s a brand new Nintendo Switch about to be launched? Here’s how to pre-order an OLED in the UK

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

234K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Console#New Nintendo#The Nintendo Switch#Xbox#Minecraft#Amazon Nintendo Switch#Super Mario 3d#Nintendo Switch Faqs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: 23 free games you can download in September

September's free collection of games for PlayStation Plus subscribers are in. From Sept. 7, subscribers can get Hitman 2, Overcooked All You Can Eat and Predator Hunting Grounds for free. You should be excited about two of those games, can you guess which?. You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4...
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: How to get the EE PS5 restock, plus more console news

Update: ShopTo PS5 consoles sell out as EE stock goes live. Argos, Amazon and Game could drop this week. Read on for more information.The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s already off to a great start. Last week, we had 12 incredible drops from the...
Video GamesIGN

Secured a PlayStation 5 Recently? These PS5 Games are On Sale

PlayStation 5 consoles can still be a little tricky to get hold of, but as we progress further into 2021, it's slowly getting easier to secure a PS5. If you haven't secured the console yet, make sure to follow @IGNUKDeals for live stock updates. For those who have managed to...
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Kayo Sports app now available on PS4, PS5 via PlayStation Store

A Kayo Sports app is now available on PS4 and PS5 through the PlayStation Store. Those on PS5 can find the app by searching for “Kayo” in the Media section of the Store. We’d assume searching on the PS4 would be conducted in the same manner, but we don’t have a console to double-check.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

The 10 best PlayStation Summer Sale games to buy

The PlayStation Summer Sale is underway. That means you have until next Wednesday (August 18) to get some excellent PS4 and PS5 titles — including some of the best PS5 games — at a steep discount. Naturally, like any big gaming sale, there are some genuinely compelling deals — and a lot of shrug-worthy ones. The Tom's Guide staff is here to help you separate the must-plays from the maybe-sorta-plays.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

PS5 restock: Sony Direct and GameStop drop confirmed today

Today looks like it'll be a busy one for PS5 restock deals; alongside a potential GameStop drop this morning, Sony Direct is holding a stock event for those on its waiting list. Unlike other PS5 drops held in this fashion, which are open to the public, today's Sony deals are for account-holders only; you'll need to be logged in at 12pm ET/ 3pm PT in order to have a shot at picking the system up today.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Forza Horizon 5 preorders: Editions, prices, demo, and more

One of the most anticipated games of 2021 is undoubtedly Forza Horizon 5, the latest open-world racing game from Playground Games that's nearly guaranteed to become one of the best Xbox racing games you can play. Like previous Forza Horizon games, buying and playing Forza Horizon 5 comes with multiple options for players to choose from, with three different editions and various add-ons, so choosing which one to buy could be slightly daunting. In this Forza Horizon 5 buying guide, we'll cover it all.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Xbox Cloud Gaming hits the Windows 10 Xbox app, but only for a select few

Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out the Xbox Cloud Gaming beta on Windows 10 PCs and iOS. At first, Xbox Cloud Gaming was available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers through browser-based streaming, but today, we’re seeing Microsoft bring cloud gaming to the Xbox app on Windows 10 PCs. Unfortunately, this functionality is only available for a select number of users.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation: Analyst Shares Good News for PS4 Owners

The PS5 is selling like hotcakes, despite supply constraints, leaving PS4 owners worried about the future of the platform and how long Sony will support it. That said, according to one industry analyst, PlayStation isn't leaving behind PS4 owners anytime soon, largely because it's too big of a financial gamble. In other words, don't expect too many PS5 exclusives anytime soon.
TV Showsvooks.net

Pokémon TV now available on Nintendo Switch

While the Nintendo Switch isn’t flush with media apps right now, there’s another one we can add to the list, at least. Pokémon TV was added to the eShop overnight and is available to download now. On it, you can watch a range of Pokémon TV shows, movies, web series and more.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

13 of the Longest Games to Play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

So, chances are, thanks to Covid-19, you’re spending more time indoors than you used to. How should you waste away the time? Well, how about by playing some video games?. There are, of course, thousands of video games available across all the current formats. If you want some titles to really sink your teeth into though, there are many that fit the bill. Here you’ll find 13 of the longest games we can think of, available across PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and even Stadia. That’s right: you don’t even need to own a console to enjoy some of these.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

The best free and sale games for this weekend; PUBG, Battlefield 4, and more

Another weekend, it’s time to choose the titles in which to invest your free time, and we can not think of a better way to do it than to take advantage of the games that are available to play for free for a limited time. Between August 13 and 15 You can enjoy several at no cost on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. In addition, we also have the possibility to get hold of a multitude of games that are currently on sale. We tell you the best promotions so you don’t miss anything during the weekend.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Humble Best of Stealth Bundle Now Available

A new multi-tiered Humble Bundle focuses on some of stealth’s heavy-hitters and offers some amazing value for the dollar across the board. For a mere $1, you can get Aragami – a stunning-looking cel-shaded stealth game that alone is worth buying the bundle for. Stepping up to around $11 beats the average and nets you Styx, Heat Signature, and ECHO as well. However, for only $1 more than that, you unlock everything. This gets you all of those games alongside Ghost of a Tale, Hitman – GOTY Edition, Hitman 2 Gold Edition, and a 10% coupon for Hitman 3 that allows you to enjoy all of the Hitman 1 and 2 levels with 3’s gameplay enhancements.
Video GamesGamespot

PS4 Game Sale: PSN Deals From Now Until Jan. 16

A handful of new deals are now available in the US PlayStation Store. This week's selection of discounts is very slim, but PS4, PS3, and Vita owners can still take advantage of some deals that are available as part of PSN's ongoing holiday sale, which concludes next week. As is...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Frenetic firefighting multiplayer ‘Embr’ to launch on PC and Console

Curve Digital and Muse Games have announced that their frenetic firefighting multiplayer Embr will launch on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on Thursday September 23, 2021. It’s been little over a year since the game first entered Early Access on Steam and Google Stadia. Embr will also see a physical release on PlayStation and Switch the following day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy