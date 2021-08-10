Cancel
Big Rapids, MI

Vaccine database: Big Rapids sites that have it on hand

Big Rapids Daily
 5 days ago
(Joe Raedle / Getty)

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Big Rapids have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Big Rapids:

101 Maple St

Hometown Pharmacy - Big Rapids

Phone: (231) 796-7621

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

15400 Waldron Way

Meijer

Phone: 231-527-0210

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 09:00pm

842 S State St

Rite Aid

Phone: 231-796-8659

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Wednesday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm; Thursday: 09:00 am-9:00 pm

1010 S State St

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 231-592-0385

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Wednesday: 09:00am - 09:00pm; Thursday: 09:00am - 09:00pm

21400 Perry Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 231-796-1443

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

