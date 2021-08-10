Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

COVID-19 vaccine: Newberry sites that have it on hand

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZcib_0bIgXTLU00

(Oli Scarff / Getty)

(NEWBERRY, SC) Supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine are increasing nationwide, and multiple locations in Newberry have it on hand, according to an online database.

After the Biden administration earlier said all Americans would be eligible for the vaccine by May 1, in early April the administration moved that date to April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, describing what the change would mean for ordinary Americans.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Newberry:

1210 Wilson Rd

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Phone: (803) 276-6350

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am-09:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am-09:00pm

Visit source for more information

1233 Wilson Rd

Walgreens Co.

Phone: 803-597-3202

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Wednesday: 08:00am - 07:00pm; Thursday: 08:00am - 07:00pm

Visit source for more information

2812 Main St

Walmart Inc

Phone: 803-276-4411

Available vaccine types: Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 1:30pm, 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
130
Followers
341
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sc#Americans#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson Janssen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
EducationPosted by
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: One-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is INEFFECTIVE against the Indian 'Delta' variant, study suggests

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is ineffective against the Indian 'Delta' coronavirus variant, a new study suggests. Researchers found that antibody levels from people who received the one-shot vaccine were much lower compared to those given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. The findings add to the growing body...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'We're not crying wolf here': CDC claims data on Indian 'Delta' variant that led to mask U-turn will be released TODAY amid fury at delay: Decision based on 'stunning findings from July 4 Cape Cod outbreak' and internal document claiming vaccinated are as contagious as unvaccinated

Health officials in the United States will on Friday explain the science behind their u-turn on face masks, as Republicans express skepticism over the decision - which appears to have stemmed from research into a July 4 outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday announced that...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Fully-vaccinated people who catch Delta Covid variant really may be JUST as infectious as the un-jabbed, Government figures suggest

Fully-vaccinated people who catch Covid really may be just as infectious as the un-jabbed, official data suggested today. Public Health England say viral loads appear similar among people infected with the Delta variant in both groups, meaning, theoretically, they are equally contagious. But health chiefs insisted the current crop of...
Public HealthShareCast

Moderna vaccine offers double the protection against breakthrough Covid-19 infection

Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine offers nearly twice the protection against so-called breakthrough infections than Pfizer's, a new study found. According to the study from the Mayo Clinic, rates of infection between "matched individuals" across its health system in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona, Florida, and Iowa, showed the Moderna jab "conferred a two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough infection compared to [Pfizer]".
Pharmaceuticalswesternmassnews.com

CVS pharmacies to distribute third shot of Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--CVS pharmacies will begin administering a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible immunocompromised people beginning today. The drugstore chain said people are now able to schedule vaccination appointments on CVS.com. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and...
Pharmaceuticalsorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Vaccinated People Are Spreading the Covid-19 Delta Variant

Kim Iverson, one of our favorite reporters, is reporting on Joe Rogan’s recent statements regarding Coronavirus. Joe Rogan made some statements that garnered some negative publicity, but Kim Iverson goes through the issues Joe brought up in his podcast and Kim shows that Joe Rogan’s comments were based on facts.
Public Healthaninjusticemag.com

Americans Would Rather Get Arrested Than Take the COVID-19 Vaccine

Two arrests in Hawaii show just how far our collective critical thinking skills have declined. It was reported today that two tourists have been arrested in Hawaii after showing up to the island state with fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. This is getting ridiculous. And it tells us a lot of crazy things at once, none of them good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy