Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrenceburg, TN

Lawrenceburg vaccinations: Where to get the COVID-19 shot Tuesday

Posted by 
Lawrenceburg News Beat
Lawrenceburg News Beat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcGXE_0bIgV2d600

(Mario Tama / Getty)

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) With the Biden administration moving up the date when Americans will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, the rollout is moving ahead, including in Lawrenceburg, where several locations have it on hand, according to an online database.

On April 3, the Biden administration moved up its timeline for eligibility, in an attempt to clear up confusion generated by state rollout plans: All Americans are eligible for the vaccine as of April 19.

“That doesn’t mean they will get it that day, it means they can join the line,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Lawrenceburg:

1700 N Locust Ave

Kroger Pharmacy

Phone: (931) 766-0029

Available vaccine types: Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 9:00 pm

Visit source for more information

2379 Buffalo Rd

Lawrence County Health Department

Phone: 866-442-5301

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+), Pfizer-BioNTech (age 12+)

Hours: Tuesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Wednesday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm; Thursday: 8:00 am - 4:30 pm

Visit source for more information

2130 N Locust Ave

Walmart Inc

Phone: 931-762-1094

Available vaccine types: Moderna (age 18+)

Walk-ins accepted

Hours: Tuesday: 6:00 am - 7:00 pm; Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm; Thursday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm

Visit source for more information

(Location and vaccine availability data from VaccineFinder.org)

Note: On April 13 the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a “pause” in administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while a panel reviews six cases where recipients of the vaccine developed a severe type of blood clot. Out of 6.8 million doses administered, cases in which patients developed clots are “extremely rare” the agency said in its statement, adding that part of the pause is to allow time to distribute information to doctors about the potential for the side effects.

Comments / 0

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg News Beat

Lawrenceburg, TN
211
Followers
340
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Lawrenceburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Lawrenceburg, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Americans#White House#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban enters Kabul as U.S. evacuation efforts continue

Members of the Taliban entered the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital Kabul Sunday to a negotiate for a "peaceful surrender" of the city, a spokesman for the group said Sunday. Three Afghan officials told the Associated Press that the Taliban were in the districts of Kalakan, Qarabagh and Paghman. NBC News...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

29 dead in Haiti after 7.2 magnitude earthquake hits

At least 29 people were killed when a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, just days before a tropical storm is expected to make landfall, and Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was mobilizing all available government resources to help victims in the affected areas. The epicenter of the...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Death toll from northern Turkey floods rises to 58

BOZKURT, Turkey, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Flash floods that have swept through towns in the Turkish Black Sea region have killed 58 people, authorities said on Sunday, in the second natural disaster to strike Turkey this month. The floods brought chaos to northern provinces just as authorities were declaring wildfires...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy to be reinstated

A federal judge has ordered the Biden administration to reinstate the "Remain in Mexico" policy that had been put in place by the Trump administration, stating that President Biden 's White House had acted "arbitrarily and capriciously" in ending the program. As CBS News reported, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk...
MLBPosted by
Fox News

D-backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher — and first in 68 years — to throw a no-hitter in his initial big league start, leading Arizona over the San Diego Padres 7-0 with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy