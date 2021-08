Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is beating the S&P 500 in 2021 and over the weekend delivered second quarter earnings that showed its rebound from the pandemic. One area where Buffett and Berkshire aren't leading, though, is on environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics, and on issues like climate change, where Buffett has said personal belief in its significance does not compel management to make decisions based on shareholder climate concerns. The UN's IPCC said it was "code red for humanity" in a new report on Monday.