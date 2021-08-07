Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2021) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN) ("Burcon or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, today announced that it will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.
