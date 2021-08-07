Burcon to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.65.