43 celebrity couples that got married this year, so far

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's nuptials were chronicled on the Peacock reality show "Paris in Love." Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/Peacock

"Vikings" star Alexander Ludwig revealed that he and fiancée Lauren Dear eloped in Utah.

Alexander Ludwig in January 2020. Presley Ann/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

"My wife, my best friend, the future mother of my children, my everything," the "Hunger Games" alum captioned a photo from their wedding day that was posted on January 3.

The pair, who revealed their engagement in November 2021, exchanged vows at The Lodge at Blue Sky's private mountain retreat, They had a small ceremony that included an officiant and their dog named Yam, who Ludwig thanked for being their "witness."

"It has been such a crazy year but it certainly put things into perspective," the "Heels" star said. "Life is too short And i didnt want to spend another day without calling this beautiful woman my wife."

Oscar-nominated "Sound of Metal" actor Riz Ahmed secretly married author Fatima Farheen Mirza in 2020, but fans didn't learn until 2021.

Riz Ahmed and Fatima Farheen Mirza in April 2021. Chris Pizzello/AP Photo, Pool

The "Venom" star revealed the news casually during an interview for the podcast called "Grounded With Louis Theroux," released in January. Ahmed mentioned staying in California after filming a movie so he could spend time with his "wife's family."

At the time, the actor said that he wasn't married too long.

"I guess I don't really feel it's generally that relevant, so I don't delve into my personal life or my dating history or even family life much," he said.

Ahmed didn't divulge the name of his wife until a virtual appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" a few days later. He also explained the "modern" way they met while he was in New York preparing for his role in "Sound of Metal."

"We just both sat down at the same table in a café, where we both turned up to write," he said. "We were both jostling over the same laptop plug points, like a very modern way of meeting. And we struck up a friendship, and then we reconnected down the line."

The couple then made their first red-carpet appearance together at the 2021 Oscars.

During an interview for "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in April 2021, he recalled proposing to the novelist during lockdown when they went to a park for a picnic.

"She loves a bit of Scrabble," he said. "So we were actually playing Scrabble and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out 'Will you marry me?'"

Pamela Anderson wed her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst.

Pamela Anderson in November 2019. Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

The "Baywatch" star told Daily Mail UK that they got married on Christmas Eve in Vancouver Island, Canada.

"I'm exactly where I need to be — in the arms of a man who truly loves me," Anderson told the publication.

She added: "I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I've come full circle."

The model was previously married to Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. The stars share two sons named Brandon Thomas and Dylan Jagger.

Anderson went on to marry musician Kid Rock, and later, producer Rick Solomon.

In 2020, she married producer Jon Peters, who she has known for decades, in Malibu. Days later, they ended their relationship.

Anderson later told the New York Times that they were never married.

"I think I'm an easy target," she told the publication. "And I think people just live in fear. I don't know what all that was about, but I think fear really played a lot into it."

"It was just kind of a little moment," she said. "A moment that came and went, but there was no wedding, there was no marriage, there was no anything. It's like it never even happened. That sounds bizarre."

"Wonder Woman 1984" star Kirsten Wiig confirmed that she and her partner, Avi Rothman, got married.

Kristen Wiig and Avi Rothman in November 2016. Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Besides the fact that we are where we are — it's hard to not feel so much of the s--- and struggle that's going on — in my home, I'm very lucky about having these two babies and my husband," Wiig said of her experience during the pandemic in an interview for "The Howard Stern Show."

"They make it all better, and it's changed my life," she added.

Not much is known about the couple's relationship, but they've been linked since 2016.

Then in 2019, TMZ reported that Rothman and the "Bridesmaids" star were engaged. The pair also welcomed twins via surrogate in early 2020, People reported.

This is Wiig's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Hayes Hargrove from 2005 to 2009.

Nicolas Cage married his girlfriend, Riko Shibata, in Las Vegas.

Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage in July 2021. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The couple met in Japan over a year ago and the nuptials took place on February 16, People reported.

A rep for the "National Treasure" star told People and Us Weekly that the couple wed during a "very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas."

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage told the publications in a statement.

This is the "Pig" star's fifth marriage. Cage was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, followed by Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004. Cage was married to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016 and the couple share a son named Kal-El.

In 2019, the actor made headlines for filing for annulment four days after marrying Erika Koike in Las Vegas.

"American Horror Story" alum Chloë Sevigny got married to Sinisa Mackovic in March 2020, but didn't reveal the news until their first anniversary.

Sinisa Mackovic and Chloë Sevigny in May 2021. Robert Kamau/2021 Robert Kamau/Getty Images

"Married on a Monday March 9th 2020 Happy one year anniversary my love," she captioned a post that was taken on their wedding day.

The actress, who was then pregnant with their first child, wore a black dress and white veil. The groom wore a black-and-white suit.

The couple's son, Vanja Sevigny Mačković, was born on May 2, 2020, in New York City, Sevigny revealed on Instagram that year.

Comedian Hannah Gadsby married girlfriend Jenney Shamash.

Hannah Gadsby in December 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Gadsby shared the news with a post on Instagram in April, writing: "I would like to introduce all y'all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire. She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold."

The comedian also said that they wed in January and "are very chuffed about it."

"You" star Elizabeth Lail married a pediatric dentist named Nieku Manshad in April.

Elizabeth Lail in September 2018. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

In a feature for Brides, the actress said that they met at a mutual friend's party in Williamsburg and got engaged in August 2020 while in Montauk, NY.

The couple's wedding took place on April 24 at Hasbrouck House in Stone Ridge, NY, and was planned "with COVID in mind," Lail told the outlet.

"We could have easily invited 200 people had it been another time," she said. "We decided not to wait, and just invite family to keep it safe for everyone. We were also the only guests on property, which gave us peace of mind to be in our own little bubble."

The bride wore a custom-made silk dress from UK designer Andrea Hawkes and the groom chose a navy suit from Freemans Sporting Club.

"Our wedding was so small and intimate we couldn't help but have every aspect reflect a part of us," Lail said. "It was primarily our two families coming together for the first time. We laughed and cried the whole way through."

Aubrey Plaza shocked fans when she revealed that she married her longtime boyfriend, Jeff Baena.

Aubrey Plaza and Jeff Baena in June 2017. Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The "Parks and Recreation" star casually shared the news on Instagram while gushing about Baena's upcoming film, "Spin Me Round." The script was cowritten by Baena, who will direct it. Meanwhile, Plaza will star in the film alongside Alison Brie.

"So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to italia to cause some more trouble," Plaza wrote.

Plaza previously spoke about her relationship with Baena while appearing on the fall 2013 cover of Cosmopolitan for Latinas.

"He's a creative person and we understand each other on that level," the actress said. "When we're together we like hanging out at home. We're happy having people over and playing Settlers of Catan or Battlestar Galactica. We're kind of dorks."

Throughout their relationship, the pair have teamed up on several projects. Plaza starred in the 2014 movie "Life After Beth," which marked Baena's directorial debut. She also had roles in his films "Joshy" and "The Little Hours."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony held in May.

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande in a selfie shared on Instagram. @arianagrande/Instagram

The couple began dating in January 2020 and confirmed their relationship in Grande and Justin Bieber's music video for "Stuck With U." Grande and Gomez got engaged in December of that year.

Grande and the real-estate agent got married at the Grammy-winning singer's home in Montecito, California.

"It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people," Grande's rep told People. "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Grande's home was decorated with flowers hanging from the ceiling and candles on the floor, as seen in photos from the couple's Vogue feature.

Among the small number of guests were the bride's parents, Joan Grande and Ed Butera, who gave her away.

Grande wore a custom-made silk gown from Vera Wang while Gomez sported a Tom Ford suit.

According to E! News, the groom worked with Solow & Co to create a handmade diamond-and-platinum wedding band for Grande.

"This Is Us" star Justin Hartley married actress Sofia Pernas.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley in May 2021. Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

It's unclear when exactly the actors began dating, but they previously costarred on the soap opera "The Young and the Restless."

Hartley and Pernas were first linked in May 2020, when they were spotted kissing. They also rang in 2021 together.

Fans suspected that the pair quietly got married after they were photographed wearing wedding bands on their left hands in early May 2021. The rings were again seen on the stars weeks later when they attended the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Shortly after, People and Us Weekly confirmed that Hartley and the "Jane the Virgin" star did, in fact, get married.

This is Hartley's third marriage. He was previously married to "Passions" costar Lindsay Korman, with whom he shares a daughter named Isabella Justice Hartley. Hartley and "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause broke up in 2019 after two years of marriage.

Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen secretly married her fiancé, Robbie Arnett.

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen in October 2019. Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for The Rape Foundation

It's unclear when the low-key couple got married, but Olsen called the musician her husband during a conversation with Kaley Cuoco as part of Variety's "Actors on Actors" series. The interview was released in June 2021.

Olsen and Arnett were first linked in 2017 and got engaged two years later.

"The Voice" costars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton exchanged vows on July 3 in Oklahoma, the groom's home state.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton in January 2020. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

"dreams do come true !!!" Stefani captioned a series of wedding photos that she shared on Instagram.

Stefani wore two Vera Wang dresses for her big day, and the reception outfit featured cowboy boots. The singer's veil also included the names of Shelton and her three sons that she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The groom wore blue jeans.

"you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton," Stefani captioned a black-and-white photo of herself.

"The Voice" host Carson Daly, who's known the couple for years, officiated the wedding. Stefani's sons — Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo — were also in attendance. For his vows, Shelton performed a song that he wrote just for Stefani, Daly told NBC's "Today" show.

Stefani and Shelton met when the No Doubt frontwoman joined "The Voice" for season seven. The couple announced their engagement in October 2020.

They also collaborated on several songs together, including "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" and "Nobody But You."

This is Shelton's third marriage. He was previously married to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006. Shelton and country-music star Miranda Lambert announced their split in July 2015 after four years of marriage and a decade together.

Spice Girls member Emma Bunton married longtime partner Jade Jones.

Jade Jones and Emma Bunton in February 2019. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

The couple announced their wedding with posts shared on Instagram. Bunton wore a white minidress and accessorized with a floral headband, while the groom wore a brown fedora and patterned Gucci blazer.

According to Metro, Bunton and Jones began dating in 1998. They welcomed two children together, Beau Lee and Tate Lee, and got engaged in 2011.

"Mom" star Anna Faris revealed that she and cinematographer Michael Barrett eloped.

Anna Faris in April 2018. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Faris shared the news in July on her podcast "Anna Faris Is Unqualified," but didn't give away too many details.

"It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state," the actress told Top Chef judge and guest Gail Simmons. "It was great."

The couple met through her film "Overboard" and began dating in 2017. Faris confirmed their engagement in early 2020.

Faris was previously married to Chris Pratt. They share a son named Jack.

"Glee" star Jenna Ushkowitz married David Stanley on July 24 during an outdoor ceremony in LA.

Jenna Ushkowitz and David Stanley in October 2019. Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Adopt Together

"The MOST magical day getting to marry this man," the actress captioned a photo of the newlyweds.

In a feature for Brides, Ushkowitz said: "We were elated and so grateful that we didn't have to push our wedding and that we got to have the day of our dreams. It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family."

According to the publication, the pair met through the dating app Hinge. They announced their engagement in August 2020.

"Ginny & Georgia" star Brianne Howey married lawyer Matt Ziering in Palos Verdes, California.

Brianne Howey in February 2019. Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"It was the most beautiful feeling to be surrounded by so many people we love," Howey told People. "The night was more magical than I could have ever imagined."

"I wish all of my nights could end with a Son of a Gun fried chicken sandwich and a Spice Girls dance party," she added.

The couple met at a bar approximately five years ago. At the time, Ziering was celebrating finishing the bar exam and Howey was hanging out with friends.

"We ran into each other three nights in a row at a couple bars in LA," Howey told Los Angeles Magazine in a video posted in early 2021.

"Wasn't totally random, but we had some mutual friends and now we're here!" Ziering added.

In late July, Issa Rae announced that she and fiancé Louis Diamen got married in the South of France.

Issa Rae and Louis Diame in February 2017. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

The "Insecure" star shared plenty of photos from her wedding day on Instagram and revealed that she wore a custom Vera Wang dress.

Rae and Diamen have remained relatively quiet about their relationship, but their engagement was revealed in 2019.

"To All the Boys" star John Corbett and longtime partner Bo Derek got married during a private ceremony in 2020 after two decades together.

John Corbett and Bo Derek in November 2019. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Corbett revealed the news during a virtual appearance on "The Talk" in August and said that they exchanged vows "around Christmastime."

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity," he told cohost Jerry O'Connell.

The "Sex and the City" actor added: "After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated. We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.'"

"Frozen" director Jennifer Lee and "Spider-Man" actor Alfred Molina exchanged vows in a garden ceremony.

Jennifer Lee and Alfred Molina attend the Los Angeles premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Zootopia." Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

"We did. We do," the chief creative officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios captioned photos of her and Molina's outdoor wedding in August.

Actor Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff in Lee's "Frozen" and "Frozen 2," appeared to officiate the flower-filled garden ceremony. Lee later credited the Broadway star on social media as "the reason Fred and I met" (Molina played Agnarr in "Frozen 2").

The couple has not confirmed when they officially started dating, but in 2019, Lee briefly mentioned their relationship during an interview with The New York Times.

"I just feel very lucky because I'm, you know, 48 years old and I'm very happy in my family life and he's very caring and very good to my daughter. And so I feel lucky," she said.

This is the second marriage for both parties. Lee has a daughter named Agatha from her previous relationship with her ex-husband Robert Joseph Monn, and Molina was married to Jill Viola Gascoine until she died in 2020.

Longtime partners Sophie Hart and Ian Harding had a secret wedding ceremony in 2019.

Sophie Hart and Ian Harding attend The Hollywood Reporter & Salvatore Ferragamo's 2015 event in Los Angeles.. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

The "Pretty Little Liars" actor and the set designer kept their marriage out of the public eye for nearly two years.

After Harding wore a wedding band in an Instagram post he shared in August, fans speculated about the longtime couple's marital status.

Shortly thereafter, E! News confirmed that the actor married his girlfriend of eight years in a private ceremony in October 2019.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer had a scaled-back wedding.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer attend the opening night of "Company" in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

The music producer provided a glimpse into the nuptials on his 46th birthday in September.

"To my truest love...out of nowhere, you made 45 hands down the greatest year of my life. And i'm sure it took me 45 years to become the man worthy of your love. I hope I spend every one of these birthdays by your side til my last day. And beyond. Forever and ever yours," he captioned a black-and-white photo of himself with Gummer on their wedding day.

The actress, whose mother is Oscar-winner Meryl Streep, and the DJ were first seen together dining in New York City in 2020. They never confirmed their relationship, but in May, Gummer was spotted wearing an engagement ring with an estimated value of $100,000.

Ronson confirmed the engagement while hosting a June episode of the podcast "The Fader Uncovered." A month later, at the opening of the Gucci East Hampton boutique, they made their first red-carpet appearance together following the proposal.

According to Page Six, the couple was planning on having a larger wedding but scaled down the guest list to close friends and family due to the pandemic.

Before tying the knot with the Grammy winner, Gummer was married to actor Tay Strathairn for 42 days before they split in 2020.

Ronson was engaged to actress Rashida Jones in 2003 before they parted ways a year later. He went on to marry French actress Joséphine de La Baume in 2011, but the couple ultimately divorced in 2018.

Actress Jinjara Mitchell and "Riverdale" star Jordan Connor tied the knot at a 50-person ceremony in British Columbia.

Jinjara Mitchell and Jordan Connor attend the UBCP/ACTRA Awards at Vancouver Playhouse in 2019. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

In September, the couple got married in front of 50 people at Long Beach Lodge Resort in Tofino, British Columbia, where they took one of their first trips as a couple and later got engaged.

Both Mitchell and Connor shared photos from the wedding on their Instagram pages.

"BEST DAY OF MY LIFE," Connor, best known for his role as Sweet Pea on "Riverdale," wrote. Mitchell captioned her picture, "We dang well did it!"

The pair met in acting class in 2012. "We were paired for a scene together and the rest was history," Mitchell told Brides.

They got engaged in 2018.

"It was sunset on the beach. As Jordan got on one knee, the tide came in and soaked us," Mitchell told the publication. "But, it was the best day of our lives, up until our wedding day, of course!"

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins got married in Colorado.

Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins got married in September 2021. Allen Berezovsky / Contributor / Getty Images

The "Emily in Paris" actress and the director exchanged vows in Dunton, Colorado, nearly a year after they got engaged.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond," Collins, who wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown to the ceremony, wrote on her Instagram.

McDowell shared the same photo and praised the actress as the "most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person" he's ever known.

Collins, the daughter of Genesis musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman, and McDowell, the son of actors Mary Steenburgen and Malcolm McDowell, were first seen together in July 2019.

A month later, the "Mirror Mirror" star confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Filmmaker Robert Sweeting and "Orange Is the New Black" star Uzo Aduba had a secret wedding in 2020.

Robert Sweeting and Uzo Aduba attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Aduba announced their marriage with a wedding-day selfie that she posted to her Instagram account in September.

"When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible," she wrote, quoting Nora Ephron's 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally."

She continued, "For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me."

E! News confirmed that Sweeting and Aduba got married the year prior in a private ceremony held in New York.

"Younger" actress Molly Bernard married attorney Hannah Lieberman in Brooklyn.

Molly Bernard and Hannah Lieberman attend celebration for Entertainment Weekly's annual LGBTQ issue in 2019. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The actress and the criminal defense attorney had a September wedding at the Boathouse in Prospect Park, Brooklyn.

Bernard donned a gown designed by Wray Serna, and Lieberman wore a custom three-piece suit from Bindle and Keep, per Vogue.

The actress described their outdoor wedding as a "gorgeous, emotional, artistic, Jewish, and very queer ceremony."

She later shared photos from the event on her Instagram and wrote: "WIVES! Perfect day, perfect party."

The couple originally met through a mutual friend and announced their engagement in January 2020.

"Girls" creator Lena Dunham and musician Luis Felber tied the knot at a members-only club in London.

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber attend the "Zola" screening in London. John Phillips/Getty Images

Dunham and Feiber, who performs under the stage name Attawalpa, got married in September at London's Union Club in front of 60 guests.

The Golden Globe winner, who wore three custom gowns designed by Christopher Kane throughout the evening, told Vogue that she and Feiber penned their own vows.

After the nuptials wrapped, Dunham shared an Instagram photo of herself with Feiber and wrote: "9*25*21 - that's how she became the nanny..."

In her Vogue interview, Dunham said the couple met through "a series of friends machinations" in January. Several months later, in an April interview with The New York Times, the writer and director said they had been dating for a few months.

"I feel really lucky," she said, adding that he's the "greatest person I've ever met."

Actor Freddie Highmore revealed that he got married but didn't reveal his wife's identify.

Freddie Highmore's performance in "The Good Doctor" earned him a golden Globe nomination. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

During a September episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the "Good Doctor" star confirmed that he was married.

"Yes, I got married," he told the host, continuing, "It's funny — ever since I've been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured I should clarify it."

Highmore joked that he was "as happy as a Brit can be" and said he was "married to a very wonderful woman." The actor did not reveal his new wife's identity, however he confirmed that she is British as well.

Actress Christina Ricci married hairdresser Mark Hampton two months after announcing her pregnancy.

Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton attend the Premiere Of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" in Los Angeles. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ricci and Hampton tied the knot in October, the "Addams Family" actress announced on Instagram.

"Mr. and Mrs," she captioned a selfie of herself and Hampton at their wedding.

Two months before she married Hampton, Ricci shared the news that she was pregnant by posting a sonogram. And in December, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Cleopatra Ricci Hampton.

"My heart has exploded. @riccigrams and baby Cleo are doing fantastic, we're all resting after such an eventful morning.. welcome to the world baby Cleopatra Ricci Hampton," the hairdresser wrote on Instagram.

Ricci has a son named Freddie Heerdegen from her previous marriage to actor James Heerdegen. The couple was married for seven years before they divorced in 2020.

Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine opted for a destination wedding in Cabo.

Chloe Bridges and Adam Devine attend the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles. George Pimentel/Getty Images

The actors got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October, according to Vogue.

After getting engaged in 2019, the "Freddie" actress and the "Pitch Perfect" star planned on having a 200-person wedding in California but changed courses due to the pandemic, they told the publication.

So, they cut down the guest list and exchanged their vows at Esperanza, a Mexican resort.

"I felt so present and so surrounded by love," Bridges, who started dating Devine in 2015 after they costarred in "The Final Girls," said during her interview with Vogue.

"Love Life" actor Michael Hartung and "Gossip Girl" star Jason Gotay tied the knot in upstate New York.

Michael Hartung and Jason Gotay attend the opening night New York City Center Dinner Gala for "Evita" in 2019. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

The actors, who first met on the set of NBC's "Peter Pan Live" in 2014, got married in Memphis, New York, in October.

In an essay published in Brides, Gotay said they both wanted a "sophisticated backyard wedding" and landed on Kester Homestead as their venue.

"He's All That" actor Peyton Meyer married Taela and is expecting his first child with the singer.

Peyton Meyer attends Netflix's premiere of "He's All That" in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"Alright I have to get sappy with you for a minute. I had 100 million reasons to never get married. I always hated the concept of marriage. But all I needed was one reason to conquer all those reasons... And that one was you," Meyer wrote in an Instagram post featuring photos of himself and Taela LaCour at their wedding in October.

He went on: "I'm so grateful for our little family, it has changed my life forever. You changed me forever. I love you."

River, Taela's son from a previous relationship, also posed in the photos.

Meyer also used the marriage announcement as an opportunity to confirm that he and Taela are expecting their first child together by sharing a photo of a sonogram.

"To all the dads out there please send ya boy some tips," he concluded.

Marty Shannon and Jillian Rose Reed threw a "desert chic" wedding in California.

Marty Shannon and Jillian Rose Reed attend the grand opening of the Museum Of Selfies in 2018. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

The recording artist and the "Awkward" actress got married in October 2020 and held their wedding a year later at Rimrock Ranch in Pioneertown, California.

"Our wedding is my actual dream come true," Reed told People, adding, "We're out in the middle of the desert and the theme is desert chic. Our guests have no idea what that means, and honestly neither do we. But it's a vibe for sure."

The outlet reported that around 65 guests attended the ceremony to watch Shannon and Reed, who have been together since 2011, recite their vows.

Food Network host Anne Burrell married Stuart Claxton in upstate New York.

Anne Burrell and Stuart Claxton attend the Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society special screening of "Julia" in New York City. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Burrell and Claxton, who works in ad sales marketing at Univision, got engaged in April 2020 and married in October in the bride's hometown of Cazenovia, New York.

The couple originally met on the dating app Bumble in 2018.

Prior to their union, Burrell was engaged to chef Koren Grieveson but never married her fellow chef. Claxton was previously married and has a son named Javier.

"Succession" actress Sarah Snook proposed to comedian Dave Lawson during the pandemic and married him in February.

Sarah Snook attends the HBO's "Succession" Season 3 Premiere at American Museum of Natural History on October 12, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"At the beginning of the pandemic last year, I got locked down in Melbourne with one of my best mates and we fell in love," Snook told Vogue Australia in October, referring to her now-husband, comedian Dave Lawson.

The Australian actress said she and Lawson had a strictly platonic relationship since 2014, noting that they have "never been single at the same time." But after the longtime friends spent more time together during the pandemic, their relationship took a romantic turn.

"I proposed and we got married in February in my backyard," Snook said.

And though the actress said the pandemic has brought great "heartache and sadness" across the world, she said she's felt very "fortunate" on a personal level.

"There's a really lovely grace in that without the pandemic, we might not have ended up together so quickly," Snook said.

"Schitt's Creek" actress Sarah Levy exchanged vows with actor Graham Outerbridge in California.

Sarah Levy attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards. David Crotty/Getty Images

Levy and Outerbridge held their October wedding at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, California, per E! News.

"Bells are ringing," the actress captioned a series of black-and-white photos from the nuptials.

Outerbridge also shared a photo from the wedding on social media and called it the "happiest day" of his life.

According to Page Six, the actors began dating in 2018, however they kept their relationship private and never publicly confirmed their engagement.

Photographer Cory Tran and actress Freida Pinto eloped early in the pandemic.

Cory Tran and Freida Pinto wed in 2021. Freida Pinto/Instagram

After getting engaged in November 2019, Tran and Pinto were in the middle of planning their wedding when the pandemic began in 2020, the actress recalled during a visit to "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in October.

"We just realized, we were gonna be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never doing it," Pinto explained.

She continued, "So we decided, one day, to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim and just get married."

The "Slumdog Millionaire" actress joked that she and Tran "got married" and then "got to go home and take an afternoon nap."

In October, she paid tribute to her husband, who she met through their mutual friend Aaron Paul in 2017, in an Instagram post marking their one-year anniversary.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby named Rumi-Ray, in November.

Longtime partners Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson held a wedding ceremony for their friends and families in California.

Jesse McCartney and Katie Peterson attend the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

The couple, who got engaged in 2019 after seven years of dating, wed in front of 147 guests at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, in October, per People.

According to the outlet, the singer performed "Party for Two," a song he wrote for his proposal to Peterson, at the reception.

Both McCartney and Peterson later shared photos from their wedding day on social media.

"Mrs. Jesse McCartney," the "Step Up Revolution" actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her kissing the singer. And McCartney raved that it was the "best wedding" he's ever attended.

"And certainly, the most beautiful bride," he added.

Reality stars Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young recited their vows in an outdoor California wedding.

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young got married in 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I married the love of my life today. My sweet man, my everything. Cheers to forever and then some," the "Selling Sunset" star wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself with the "Flipping 101" host at their Santa Barbara wedding.

The couple met through a mutual friend in 2019 and got engaged on their one-year anniversary.

Before tying the knot with Young, El Moussa was married to Christina Haack, his "Flip or Flop" costar, and shares two children with her. They divorced in 2018.

Actors Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster had three separate wedding celebrations.

Shantel VanSanten and Victor Webster attend the 2019 World of Children Hero Awards Benefit. Rich Polk/Getty Images

"The Boys" actress and the "Days of Our Lives" star, who met in 2016 while costarring in a movie called "Love Blossoms," ended up having three wedding events this year.

The couple got engaged in February and told Brides that they always planned on having one ceremony in California for home friends and another in VanSanten's native Luverne, Minnesota, for her elderly relatives.

After the actress' grandfather died, VanSanten decided she also wanted to have a "spontaneous civil ceremony" on her grandparents' wedding date: August 9.

"The idea of my grandparents being reunited and watching over our ceremony from above gave me some peace. They were married for 63 years had such a special, deep love. They were the example to me of how love is a choice and takes work. It wasn't perfect, but their love was always pure," she said.

Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai married Asser Malik in a small ceremony in the UK.

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik attend a Gala performance of "Cinderella" to support The Malala Fund in London. Joe Maher/Getty Images

"Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families," the Nobel Peace Prize winner wrote on Instagram in November.

"Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.

And Malik, a general manager for the Pakistan Cricket Board, said that he "found the most supportive friend, a beautiful and kind partner" in Yousafzai.

"Thank you all for the wishes on our Nikkah. In following our cricket team's tradition, we had to do a victory cake cutting," he tweeted along with a picture of himself and Yousafzai slicing into the large pastry.

According to Brides, a nikkah ceremony is a Muslim marriage ceremony that can take place at a mosque, venue, or home.

The couple first met in 2018. Malik visited friends at the University of Oxford, where Yousafzai was enrolled.

"We became best friends. We found we had common values and enjoyed each other's company. We stood by each other in moments of happiness and disappointment," the activist told British Vogue.

She went on: "Through our individual ups and downs, we talked and listened to each other. And when words failed, I sent him a link to our horoscope compatibility, hoping the stars could help reinforce our connection."

"Mr. Robot" star Carly Chaikin had a California wedding with filmmaker Ryan Bunnell.

Carly Chaikin and Ryan Bunnell attend the 2016 GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont in 2016. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

After sharing news of their engagement in September 2018, the couple tied the knot three years later at Alisal Guest Ranch and Resort in Solvang, California.

"Married. Finally," the "Mr. Robot" actress captioned an Instagram photo of their hands intertwined.

Reality star and entrepreneur Paris Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum in a luxurious Bel Air ceremony.

Hilton and Reum were friends for years before they started dating. Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/Peacock

Hilton and Reum had a star-studded November wedding at private estate in Bel Air, California, according to Vogue.

"My forever begins today," the "Simple Life" star captioned a photo of herself in her wedding gown.

Before they began their relationship, Reum and Hilton were friends for over a decade. They reconnected at a Thanksgiving gathering in 2019, she told Vogue. The two began their relationship about a year after Hilton split from actor Chris Zylka, to whom she'd been engaged since January 2018.

"From that night, I felt the spark, and the rest is history," she said of her relationship with Reum.

The couple got engaged in February during a trip to a private island, and experts estimated that Hilton's ring is worth at least $1 million.

"It was so romantic! All of my closest family and friends surprised me, too, and flew out for the moment," she told Vogue.