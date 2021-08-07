Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stafford, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $720,000

Free Lance-Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy build? Just like brand new - very well maintained home. Built 2019. Tremendously convenient to everything including back entrance to Quantico - 5 minutes away. Backs to woods. Main level office could be bedroom with half bath right beside it that could easily be made into a full bath. Coffered ceiling in front room living space, stone fireplace, LARGE island, upper level laundry, his and her closets in primary bedroom are just some of the many features awaiting you.

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stafford, VA
Real Estate
City
Quantico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Stafford, VA
Business
City
Stafford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Space#Closets#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy