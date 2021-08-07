4 Bedroom Home in Stafford - $720,000

Why build? Just like brand new - very well maintained home. Built 2019. Tremendously convenient to everything including back entrance to Quantico - 5 minutes away. Backs to woods. Main level office could be bedroom with half bath right beside it that could easily be made into a full bath. Coffered ceiling in front room living space, stone fireplace, LARGE island, upper level laundry, his and her closets in primary bedroom are just some of the many features awaiting you.