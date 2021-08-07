Cancel
Granite Falls, NC

2 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $169,900

Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck Out this wonderful Pre-sale opportunity to live at Duke Street Cottages.This will be a pocket neighborhood of eleven Zero Energy Ready Homes near downtown Granite Falls, North Carolina. Homes will feature spacious front porches overlooking a shared green space and super efficient layouts. Traditional architecture is skillfully blended with open floor plans and modern technology to provide the home of the future, today. The homes will be built to the DOE Zero Energy Ready Home standard with the goal of achieving a net-zero energy community. A solar pavilion will provide a community gathering space and generate renewable energy with battery storage. Electric vehicle charging stations will enable residents to choose cleaner transportation and reduce travel expenses. These homes will located in downtown Granite Falls, across from Granite Falls Brewery, with sidewalks connecting to the downtown business district, shopping, restaurants, etc. Homes should be ready by 4/2022.

