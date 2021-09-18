3 Bedroom Home in Stevensville - $1,595,000

To be Built Farmhouse on 14.62 irrigated acres in the Bitterroot Valley. This spacious 2600 sq ft home with an oversize 3 car garage is ultra inviting for its space and with an additional dog kennel if a buyers wants there pets to be safe and warm.A Rustic and simple exterior suits the landscape and lifestyle of the Big Sky Country. It includes a covered wrap around porch that can be accessed inside and out through several sliding doors to enjoy the great outdoor views.The spacious interior begins with the great room that has vaulted ceilings with barn wood beams and large windows to enjoy views in all directions. A rustic rock fireplace adds warmth and character to the open concept floor plan. Large office located from the great room with rustic sliding barn wood doors.