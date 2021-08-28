Riskified (RSKD) IPO Opens 29% Higher

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "Toast is a cloud-based, end-to-end technology platform purpose-built for the entire restaurant community. Our platform provides a comprehensive suite of software as a service, or SaaS, products, financial technology solutions including integrated payment processing, restaurant-grade hardware, and a broad ecosystem of third-party partners. We serve as the restaurant operating system, connecting front of house and back of house operations across dine-in, takeout, and delivery channels. As of June 30, 2021, approximately 48,000 restaurant locations across approximately 29,000 customers, processing over $38 billion of gross payment volume in the trailing 12 months, partnered with Toast to optimize operations, increase sales, engage guests, and maintain happy employees."
