Riskified (RSKD) IPO Opens 29% Higher

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) files for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services. We provide the foundation of trust and safety our clients need to create great environments for their most essential resource-people. We offer a comprehensive hiring and risk management solution that begins with identity verification, followed by criminal background screening, credential verification, drug and health screening, processing of employee documentation required for onboarding and ongoing risk monitoring. Our services are delivered through our purpose-built, proprietary, cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs efficiently and effectively. Our clients face a dynamic and rapidly evolving global labor market with increasing complexity and regulatory requirements. We believe that our services and platform enable organizations to make more informed employment decisions, improve workplace safety, protect their brand and mitigate risk. As a result, we believe our solutions are mission-critical to their core human resources, risk management and compliance functions. During the twelve months ended June 30, 2021, we completed over 75 million searches for over 40,000 clients, including over 50% of the Fortune 100 and over 45% of the Fortune 500."