3 Bedroom Home in Camillus - $383,900

Introducing The Kelsey "A". by Milback Custom Homes. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1703 sq. ft. open concept ranch home is ready to be built. Enjoy maintenance-free living, lawn maintenance and plowing included with HOA payment of $125 per month. Standard items included in home are granite counter tops, 9 foot ceilings, gorgeous hard wood floors, high efficiency furnace, central air and so much more. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants , and also minutes away from downtown entertainment! Why settle for less. Build it better with Milback!