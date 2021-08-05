Cancel
Atento Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter and First Half Results

Cover picture for the articleAtento S.A., the largest provider of customer relationship management and business-process outsourcing services in Latin America, and among the top five providers globally, today announced its second quarter and first half operating and financial results for the period ending June 30, 2021. All comparisons in this announcement are year-over-year (YoY) and in constant-currency (CCY), unless otherwise noted.

