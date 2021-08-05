Cancel
Dutch Inflation Eases In July

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 15 days ago

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in July, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday. The consumer price index rose 1.4 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.0 percent increase in June. The latest inflation was mainly due to lower prices for house rent, the agency...

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Dutch Inflation Eases
