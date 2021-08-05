Cancel
Video Games

2K to reveal a new franchise later this month

By Tuffcub
TheSixthAxis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn earnings call by Take-Two Interactive has revealed that 2K will be launching a brand new IP later this month. The “exciting new franchise” will launch sometime before June 2022, the end of their current fiscal year. The call specifically states the IP is coming from 2K so it’s not...

Strauss Zelnick
#Nba 2k#Mobile Game#Take Two Interactive#Ip#Private Division#Nba#Red Dead Redemption 2#Red Dead Online#Rockstar#Ea Play#Xbox Game Pass
