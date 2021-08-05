2K to reveal a new franchise later this month

Agate Games has announced 19th August as the release date for Code Atma. A game that will offer an experience that currently is quite rare in the mobile gaming market. Code Atma is a story or narrative-driven game which throws the player into a dystopian world of modern-day gods and demons. The player plays as a seeker and joins an organization known as “Asterisk”. The game brings creatures from Indonesian mythology to the forefront in the form of “Atmas”. The player is to summon, control and fight against these “Atmas”. The player also solves mysteries about the “Atmas” by making use of an in-game universe application which helps him to learn about them. The game also features real-time combat, for which the player will have to strategize. While progressing through the game, more and more characters will be unlocked, which will make the experience all the more exciting!