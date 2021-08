Welcome to the 2021 NFL preseason. We have football tonight as the 2021 Hall of Fame Game is here. It may not be the greatest showcase of the talent of the NFL, with the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers facing off with most of their backups and training camp depth instead of their top players. The Cowboys actually left 16 players back at camp, rather than even take players like Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, and Amari Cooper to Ohio for a game in which they will not play.