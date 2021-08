As the secondary transfer window in Major League Soccer comes to a close on Thursday afternoon, Seattle Sounders FC added two attacking players to its roster prior to the deadline. From leading Brazilian side Grêmio, Seattle has acquired 21-year-old attacker Léo Chú, who joins the club on a four-year contract with an additional club option year. He will occupy an international roster position and a U-22 initiative slot. He is being formally added to Seattle’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.