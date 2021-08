You know you've been doing something way too long when someone is declared an "industry veteran" after five years in the business and you've been in it for a lot longer than that. I get that feeling every year at Podcast Movement (and, come to think of it, at every radio convention as well), and I've come to terms with it, because it's no different from every other business in which everyone's an expert. Credentials are beside the point. Just walk in and behave as if you're the fount of all wisdom and you'll find a certain percentage of the audience will buy in. (Works for me.)