Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Uberflip Named 2021 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVendors selected for the “Hot Vendor” report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces it has been selected as one of four Hot Vendors in Content Experience for 2021 by Aragon Research. The firm’s report identifies CEP providers which optimally support the production, distribution and analysis of enterprise content to support a richer, more engaging customer experience.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#B2b Marketing#Content Marketing#Personalized Marketing#Marketing Campaigns#Digital Marketing#Aragon Research#Cep#Marketing Technology News#Martech#Lead Analyst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
TechnologyCMSWire

Doubling Down on Customer Identity Management

Consumers have developed certain expectations of brands. They want them to know their preferences, personalize their content and most especially have a complete view of their interactions with them across websites, mobile apps and even brick and mortar stores. But data silos prevent brands from meeting these customer demands and...
Internetvermont-towns.org

Ecommerce Analytics: How You Can Leverage the Power of Data to Grow Sales

How can you expect to achieve results if you don’t know how you are performing at present?. How can you make sales if you’re simply having a stab in the dark whenever you try a new ecommerce marketing technique?. Good strategies require careful pre-planning. Good businesses learn from previous efforts...
Computerssiliconangle.com

Software testing startup Statsig raises $10.4M round led by Sequoia

Statsig Inc., a new startup with a cloud service designed to help companies find ways of improving their software, on Thursday said that it has closed a $10.4 million funding round led by Sequoia Capital. The investment also saw the participation of Madrona Venture Group, as well as a group...
SoftwareCMSWire

How to Coordinate Google Analytics Reporting Access

Coordinating analytics reporting across a team can feel like whack-a-mole rather than a progressive workflow. Who is in charge of updating an analytics report? Who should be notified when reports are updated? Who no longer needs to be notified?. To make Google Analytics reporting less of a game, users should...
Businessaithority.com

CRM Maker HubSpot Elevates Yamini Rangan to CEO Position

HubSpot’s competitive Q2 run earned the leading CRM and Marketing automation platform a decent $310.8 million in total revenue, growing substantially from last year’s Q2. But that’s not the only martech news from the martech company today. Co-founder and CEO, Brian Halligan has stepped down from his role and appointed Chief Customer Officer Yamini Rangan as his successor.
Marketshelpnetsecurity.com

Options partners with Packets2Disk to provide monitoring and business analytics solution

Options announced its partnership with Packets2Disk to offer trade-latency monitoring and business analytics as a fully managed service. Options’ Telemetry Analytics service has been specifically designed to meet the demands of the Capital Markets Industry, covering all asset classes from Equities through to Fixed Income, FX, and Commodities. This service provides network and business analytics with nanosecond granularity that propels technology and front office teams with impactful, actionable data.
Businessmartechseries.com

CloudCommerce Becomes AiAdvertising with New Stock Symbol AIAD

The Company’s new corporate name better describes its focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate waste in advertising. AiAdvertising, Inc. (AIAD) (formerly CloudCommerce, Inc. / CLWD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, announced that the Company has changed its name to AiAdvertising, Inc. and will trade under the new stock symbol AIAD. The new corporate name better describes the Company’s focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate waste in advertising.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Conversational AI and Customer Experience Automation Platform yellow.ai Secures $78M+ via Series C led by Westbridge Capital, Others

a customer experience (CX) automation platform, “trusted” by over 700 enterprises internationally, reveals that it has acquired $78.15M through a Series C round, which was led by WestBridge Capital along with contributions from Sapphire Ventures, and Salesforce Ventures. As noted in a release shared with CI, Lightspeed Venture Partners...
Economymartechseries.com

RTB House Releases U.S. Marketplaces Advertising and Impact Guide, Champions Brand Success on Digital Marketplaces

RTB House releases guide on American online marketplaces, packed with information to help online sellers and marketplace owners drive more value. RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art marketing solutions for top brands and agencies worldwide, today announced the release of their U.S. Marketplaces Advertising and Impact Guide. Packed with statistics, data, expert opinions, and predictions for the future, this guide is crucial reading for any brand that sells their products on a third-party online marketplace — and for digital marketplaces themselves.
Softwareaithority.com

LiveVox’s Next-Gen Contact Center Platform Delivers 229% ROI According to Total Economic Impact Study

Independent study evaluates the financial impact of deploying LiveVox’s Blended Omnichannel and purpose-built CRM together for improved agent and customer experience. LiveVox Holdings, Inc, a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, has released the results of a commissioned Total Economic Impact (TEI) study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of LiveVox. The study examines the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying LiveVox’s Blended Omnichannel and purpose-built customer relationship management (CRM). Guest speakers, Forrester’s Art Schoeller and Nick Ferrif, will present key findings from the study on August 11th during a LiveVox webinar.
Businessaithority.com

Omnicom’s Credera Launches Amazon Center of Excellence to Innovate and Transform the Digital Customer Experience

Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, announced the launch of a new Amazon Center of Excellence to serve clients with innovative solutions at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns...
Businessaithority.com

Conversica Names Former IBM Exec, Terrie Banuelos, to Vice President of Global Sales

Banuelos brings decades of sales experience in marketing cloud, enterprise marketing management, commerce, and digital experience solutions across SMB, mid-market and enterprise businesses and directly supports Conversica’s transparent commitment to Diversity and Inclusion. Conversica, Inc., the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions that help enterprise marketing, sales, and customer success...
Technologymartechseries.com

A Public Transport Company Invests in Clevertouch Interactive Displays

Boxlight Corporation, a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, announces that Guagas Municipales (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain) has implemented Clevertouch Technologies interactive displays in meetings and presentations. “Undoubtedly, the meetings improved in quality. We (can) work on-the-fly together, something that we could not do...
Marketsmartechseries.com

Worldwide Direct Mail Advertising Industry to 2030 – Featuring Harte Hanks, InfoUSA and Cactus Mailing Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Yaroslav Kholod, Director Of Programmatic Operations, Admixer. “Direct Mail Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030”. This report provides...
Technologymartechseries.com

ActionIQ Partners With Data Axle To Power Superior Identity Resolution And Identity Enrichment For B2B Marketers

New Solution Enables B2B Businesses to Create Actionable Customer Profiles to Improve Customer Experience and Drive Revenue. ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Data Axle, the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time marketing intelligence solutions, today announced their strategic partnership across two key focus areas: account-based identity resolution and identity enrichment to enhance ActionIQ’s CDP for the growing B2B market.
White Plains, NYwestchestermagazine.com

Digital Marketing Is Here to Stay: Is Your Company up to the Challenge?

Elena Rivera-Cheek, chief creative officer and founder of Copy & Art advertising and marketing in White Plains, offers expert advice. Digital marketing may seem overwhelming to some. You know digital is the marketing way of the future but may not know where to start or what you need to do to stay ahead of your competition (or up to date on current trends).
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Named a Leader in ‘Salesforce Consulting Partners’ Report by Independent Research Firm

Accenture has been named a Leader among Salesforce consulting providers in “The Forrester Wave™: Salesforce Consulting Partners, Q2 2021” report. Accenture received top scores in the “Current Offering” and “Market Presence” categories. “We believe this recognition by Forrester reflects our differentiated capabilities, the strength of our talented people to deliver...
Computersmartechseries.com

Do You Need to Invest in Digital Asset Management Platforms?

What is a Digital Asset Management Platform (DAM)?. A DAM platform catalogues and maintains repositories of all your media files like photos, audios, and videos. With the help of metadata taxonomies to assets, users are able to group, search and distribute files at ease. DAM solutions often come with features like import/export functionality, preview and thumbnail views, versioning, optimized processing speed and automatic conversion of files into other formats as per the requirements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy