Uberflip Named 2021 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research

The Company’s new corporate name better describes its focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate waste in advertising. AiAdvertising, Inc. (AIAD) (formerly CloudCommerce, Inc. / CLWD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, announced that the Company has changed its name to AiAdvertising, Inc. and will trade under the new stock symbol AIAD. The new corporate name better describes the Company’s focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate waste in advertising.