Uberflip Named 2021 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research
Vendors selected for the “Hot Vendor” report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces it has been selected as one of four Hot Vendors in Content Experience for 2021 by Aragon Research. The firm’s report identifies CEP providers which optimally support the production, distribution and analysis of enterprise content to support a richer, more engaging customer experience.martechseries.com
