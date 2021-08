To start off deadline day, the Braves acquired Eddie Rosario from the Indians — the first of four additions by Alex Anthopoulos on July 30th. Rosario is expected to provide more outfield help and bench depth, but he’s currently on the injured list with an abdominal strain. He hasn’t played since the All-Star break, and after the Braves traded for him, Alex Anthopoulos said he was about a week away from beginning a rehab stint and probably a couple of weeks away from joining the major-league club.