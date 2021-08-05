Gorilla Logic® to Acquire Modernist Studio

Increased Investments and Continued Emphasis on Developer Experiences, Work Automation, and Seamless Integration Fuel Nylas’ Expansion in the Developer Community. Nylas, provider of communications APIs for business productivity automation, announced they have surpassed 100,000 developers worldwide using the Nylas platform. The APIs allow developers to structure and extract rich communications data that can be used to quickly and securely build email, scheduling, and work automation features into their applications. Along with email, calendar, and contacts APIs, the addition of Nylas’ front-end UI/UX Components, AI-powered Neural API, enterprise-grade security, and more, have armed the growing developer community with the modern tools needed to advance innovation and delivery in the rapidly growing API economy.