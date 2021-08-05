Gorilla Logic® to Acquire Modernist Studio
Gorilla Logic, a world-class software development services provider backed by the private equity firm Sverica Capital Management, today announced that it has acquired Modernist Studio, a high-quality design and ideation boutique in Austin, Texas that helps clients envision and design valuable products and services. This partnership enables Gorilla Logic to support clients from the inception of an idea all the way through to the final stages of execution.martechseries.com
Comments / 0