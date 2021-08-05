Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Gorilla Logic® to Acquire Modernist Studio

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorilla Logic, a world-class software development services provider backed by the private equity firm Sverica Capital Management, today announced that it has acquired Modernist Studio, a high-quality design and ideation boutique in Austin, Texas that helps clients envision and design valuable products and services. This partnership enables Gorilla Logic to support clients from the inception of an idea all the way through to the final stages of execution.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Thinking#The Gorillas#Modernist Studio#Founder Ceo#Innovate Design Build#Gorilla Logic#Media And Entertainment#Healthcare#Industrial Goods#Analytic Partners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Zynga acquires Golf Rival maker StarLark Studio for $525 Million

Zynga enters into an agreement and acquires the StarLark for approximately $525 million, the makers of Golf Rival. The game, Golf Rival is considered as the second-largest mobile golf game in the world with 6 million downloads alone in 2021. Golf Rival has rapidly ascended to become the second-largest mobile...
Businessmartechseries.com

Nylas Surpasses 100,000 Developers Worldwide

Increased Investments and Continued Emphasis on Developer Experiences, Work Automation, and Seamless Integration Fuel Nylas’ Expansion in the Developer Community. Nylas, provider of communications APIs for business productivity automation, announced they have surpassed 100,000 developers worldwide using the Nylas platform. The APIs allow developers to structure and extract rich communications data that can be used to quickly and securely build email, scheduling, and work automation features into their applications. Along with email, calendar, and contacts APIs, the addition of Nylas’ front-end UI/UX Components, AI-powered Neural API, enterprise-grade security, and more, have armed the growing developer community with the modern tools needed to advance innovation and delivery in the rapidly growing API economy.
Businessmartechseries.com

CloudCommerce Becomes AiAdvertising with New Stock Symbol AIAD

The Company’s new corporate name better describes its focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate waste in advertising. AiAdvertising, Inc. (AIAD) (formerly CloudCommerce, Inc. / CLWD), a technology driven provider of digital advertising solutions, announced that the Company has changed its name to AiAdvertising, Inc. and will trade under the new stock symbol AIAD. The new corporate name better describes the Company’s focus on using artificial intelligence (AI) to eliminate waste in advertising.
Businessmartechseries.com

Adsquare Appoints Luise Weiss as VP Revenue

Adsquare, the global audience and location intelligence company, announced the appointment of Luise Weiss as VP revenue, effective 1st August 2021. Weiss, who has an extensive background in driving growth in the ad tech industry, will lead the sales strategy with a focus on cross-country collaboration and improved customer experience.
BusinessVideogamer.com

Streets of Rage 4 studio Dotemu acquired by Focus Home Interactive

Publisher Focus Home Interactive has acquired French studio Dotemu in a deal said to be worth €38.5 million EUR. As per the announcement, the Streets of Rage 4 publisher is also set to make an additional €15 million as part of the sale depending on “future revenue elements”. CEO Cyrille Imbert will remain CEO of the company and also join the Executive Committee of Focus Home Interactive.
Businessaithority.com

Omnicom’s Credera Launches Amazon Center of Excellence to Innovate and Transform the Digital Customer Experience

Credera, a global boutique consulting firm focused on strategy, transformation, data, and technology, announced the launch of a new Amazon Center of Excellence to serve clients with innovative solutions at the intersection of digital transformation and digital customer experience. Credera is part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group (OPMG), which aligns...
Businessmartechseries.com

Mase Graye Joins AudioEye as Chief Architect

15-year engineering team veteran brings experience from Facebook, Amazon and Oracle. AudioEye, Inc., the industry-leading digital accessibility platform, today announced that Mase Graye has joined its executive leadership team. With over 15 years of software and technology experience, Mase will focus on shaping AudioEye’s product and technical strategy to support the Company’s growth and its mission to make digital content accessible to everyone.
Businessmartechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Appoints Jose Ramirez as SVP Technical Customer Operations

Ramirez brings over 15 years of technical and client service experience to new leadership role. Integral Ad Science , a global leader in digital media quality, announced that Jose Ramirez will join the company as SVP, Technical Customer Operations effective August 9, 2021. Ramirez will be based in New York and report directly to Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer.
BusinessDestructoid

Nacon acquires Session creator Crea-ture Studios

The skateboarding sim studio has a new parent company. Nacon announced today that it has acquired Crea-ture Studios, the developer behind the early access skateboarding game Session. In a press release, Nacon confirms it’s acquired 100% of Creat-ture Studios, and that founding directors Marc-André Houde and Vincent da Silva will...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Plarium acquires Finnish mobile studio Futureplay to grow casual presence

Israeli developer Plarium has acquired Finnish mobile games studio Futureplay. The addition of the Helsinki-based company looks to expand Plarium's presence in the casual market. Furthermore, both firms will now look to share knowledge and resources to grow Futureplay's existing games catalogue while bringing new titles to the casual space. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Businesspocketgamer.biz

Animoca Brands acquires Australian indie developer Blowfish Studios

Blockchain game company Animoca Brands has acquired Australian indie developer Blowfish Studios. As part of the deal, Animoca has paid $6.6 million upfront, with roughly $2.9 million paid in cash and $3.7 million in shares. Animoca will distribute conditional payments of up to $19.2 million with regard to employment and performance targets.
Businessmartechseries.com

Statsig Announces $10.4 Million in Series A Funding Led by Sequoia

Statsig today announced general availability of the Statsig platform that enables product teams to quickly assess the impact of new features and deliver products that their customers love. Statsig also announced $10.4 million in Series A funding led by Sequoia Capital with participation from Madrona Venture Group and several individual investors including Aparna Chennapragada (CPO at Robinhood), Calvin French-Owen (Co-founder of Segment), Dylan Field (CEO & Cofounder at Figma), Fidji Simo (ex-Facebook and CEO at Instacart), Gokul Rajaram (Product Leader at DoorDash), Hadi Partovi (CEO and Founder at Code.org), Jay Parikh (ex-VP at Facebook and co-CEO at Lacework), and Sriram Krishnan (ex-Twitter and General Partner at a16z).
Businessaithority.com

Infinipoint Appoints Dave Burton Chief Marketing Officer

Burton to Lead Strategic Marketing Initiatives and Accelerate Company Growth. Infinipoint, provider of the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS)–a comprehensive device identity and security solution that is a critical part of a Zero Trust approach to secure device access–today announced that Dave Burton has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Burton brings more than 30 years of software and technology marketing experience to the team, including two decades focused on information security.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Nsight, Inc. Expands Its Global Footprint to Gurugram, India

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Nsight, Inc., the leading global technology consulting firm that helps organizations orchestrate their Digital Transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, CPQ, ERP, Robotic Process Automation, Big Data & Analytics, announced that this morning in Gurugram, India, they went live with their 7th business operations office globally and their 2nd in India. The office was inaugurated by Sumit Bhatia, Executive Director and Board Member at Nsight, Inc.
Businessmartechseries.com

COPC Inc. Announces Release 7.0 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard

New release includes new and updated best practices to help organizations improve the customer experience and increase revenue while lowering cost. COPC Inc., a global consulting, training, certification, benchmarking and research firm that has set the standard in customer experience (CX), is pleased to announce Release 7.0 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard with specialized editions for Customer Operations and Contact Centers. The COPC CX Standard is a performance management system used to improve operations that support the customer experience. These specific versions of the COPC CX Standard will be available in English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Portuguese and Spanish.
Technologymartechseries.com

Star Performance Marketing Partners with OfferLogix to Launch New FinTech Application

The new partnership bridges disconnect between the vehicle, the customer, and the monthly payment for auto dealers across North America. Star Performance Marketing (Tampa, FL) has partnered with OfferLogix (Washington, DC) to license it’s fully-automated payment calculation platform, PaymentLogix and its patented payment advertising solution, APILogix to deliver dynamic and compliant payments across every customer touchpoint. With OfferLogix, Star Performance Marketing can provide its dealers a seamless customer buying experience with precise, customized and compliant payments on every vehicle across all customer touchpoints.

Comments / 0

Community Policy