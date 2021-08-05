Cancel
DDoS attacks largely target the US and the computers and internet sectors

Cover picture for the articleDDoS attacks are a nuisance to be sure, but they’re also used in a variety of ways that make them a severe threat, says Atlas VPN. DDoS attack data presented by Atlas VPN found that attackers prefer the United States and the computers and internet sectors as targets. In June 2021 alone, more than a third of DDoS attacks worldwide targeted servers in the U.S.

