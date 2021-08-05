Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north

Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Afghan air force carried out more airstrikes against Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, as the insurgent force made additional gains in the country's north.

The European Union, United Nations and Human Rights Watch urged both sides to avoid causing civilian casualties as the fighting rages on. The Taliban has been on the offensive in recent months, as U.S. and NATO forces complete their pullout from the war-torn country. They have taken vast swaths of land and have now turned their guns on larger urban centers.

A defense ministry statement said air strikes were carried out across the country, including in the southern Helmand province, where the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah is being fiercely contested. The Taliban control of nine of the city's 10 police districts.

Residents in Lashkar Gah reported heavy bombing near the government radio and television station, which is under Taliban control. Several wedding halls and a guesthouse of the provincial governor are located near the radio and television station.

The fighting has driven thousands of people from Kandahar and Helmand provinces in the south to seek refuge in Kandahar city, which is under siege by the Taliban. Government forces control only three of Kandahar province's 17 districts.

The battle for the city remains at stalemate despite days of ground and air operations. Most of the markets are closed, and people in the four displacement camps lack proper access to water under a scorching sun.

In northern Afghanistan, the Taliban have taken control of most of the provincial capital of Sar-e-Pul, the head of its council, Mohammad Noor Rahmani said. In recent months, the group has gained control of dozens of districts across several provinces in the north.

Meanwhile, Jawzjan province in the north remains under a three-month Taliban attack. The stronghold of Marshal Rashid Dostum, an Uzbek warlord, it has lost eight out of ten districts to the insurgents, who continue to advance on the capital, Shibirghan city.

The Taliban onslaught seems to have intensified with the start of the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops in late April. As attacks intensify, Afghan security forces and government troops have retaliated with increasing air strikes, aided by the United States. This has raised growing concerns about civilian casualties across the country.

“We can tell you that we are deeply concerned about the safety and protection of people in Lashkar Gah, in the south, where tens of thousands of people could be trapped by fighting,” Stephane Dujarric, the United Nations spokesman said on Wednesday.

“We, along with our humanitarian partners in Afghanistan, are assessing needs and responding in the south, as access allows,” he said.

People living in urban centers have stared a campaign in support of Afghan forces and saying no to violence in country shouting “Allahu Akbar” God is great starting from western Herat and continues to different other provinces.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Civilian Casualties#Kabul#Helmand Province#The European Union#Nato#Uzbek#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
Worlddallassun.com

94 Taliban, Al-Qaeda terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): Over 90 Taliban and Al-Qaeda terrorists were killed; and 16 others suffered injuries in security operations conducted by Afghan forces in the past 24 hours in the city of Lashkar Gah, the Afghan Defence Ministry announced on Friday. Last week, heavy fighting erupted between Taliban...
Middle Eastphiladelphiaherald.com

30 Pak nationals among Taliban terrorists in airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 7 (ANI): As many as 30 Pakistani nationals, who were members of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, were killed in airstrikes on Taliban targets in Helmand province. The Afghan Defense Ministry said the airstrikes that took place in the Lashkargah city on Friday killed a total of...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia says Afghan Taliban offensive running out of steam - report

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The Taliban offensive in Afghanistan is "gradually running out of steam" as the group lacks resources to take over major cities, Interfax news agency quoted a senior official at Russia's foreign ministry as saying on Thursday. Alexander Vikantov, deputy head of information and press at...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan war: Taliban capture regional capital Zaranj

A city in southwestern Afghanistan has become the first provincial capital to fall to the Taliban since the militants launched a sweeping offensive earlier this year. Local officials said the Taliban had captured Zaranj, in Nimroz province, in a major blow to government forces. The insurgents continue to make rapid...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan war: Sheberghan falls to Taliban, militants say

The Taliban say they have taken control of the city of Sheberghan in the northern Afghan province of Jawzjan. An Afghan defence ministry spokesman told the BBC government forces were still in the city and would clear out the Taliban "soon". This is the second regional capital to fall to...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban kill Afghan media chief in Kabul, take southern city

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban ambushed and killed the director of Afghanistan’s government media center on Friday in the capital, Kabul, the latest killing of a government official just days after an assassination attempt on the country’s acting defense minister. The slaying comes amid significant Taliban advances. In a...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

13 Taliban killed, 8 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes

Kabul [Afghanistan] August 6 (ANI): At least 13 Taliban terrorists were killed and 8 injured in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Taleqan city of the country's Takhar provincial center on Thursday, informed the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense. "13 Taliban terrorists were killed and 8 others were...
MilitaryPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Official: Airstrikes in south Afghanistan hit clinic, school

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — Airstrikes damaged a health clinic and high school in the capital of southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, a provincial council member said Sunday. In northern Kunduz province, Taliban fighters made additional gains. A Defense Ministry statement confirmed that airstrikes were carried out in parts of the...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Taliban seize key north Afghan city of Kunduz

The Taliban on Sunday seized the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan, marking the third provincial capital that the military organization has taken since it began its campaign in May. As The New York Times reports, Kunduz, with a population of about 374,000, is an important commercial hub near the...
WorldInternational Business Times

Taliban Capture First Afghan Provincial Capital In Blow To Government

The Taliban on Friday captured their first provincial capital since launching an offensive to coincide with the departure of foreign troops, a major blow to an Afghan government desperately trying to push back the insurgents. "Zaranj, provincial capital of Nimroz, has fallen to the Taliban," Roh Gul Khairzad, the deputy...
WorldWBUR

Taliban Gains Ground In Afghanistan

The Taliban is claiming responsibility for an attack at the guesthouse of a top Afghan official, which left eight people dead and 20 others injured Tuesday. Susannah George, Afghanistan bureau chief for The Washington Post, explains the Taliban's advancements and what could come next. Here & Now and The Washington...
WorldDerrick

Taliban take much of provincial capital in south Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban pressed ahead with their advances in southern Afghanistan on Tuesday, capturing nine out of 10 districts of the Helmand provincial capital, residents and officials said. Afghan government forces launched airstrikes, backed by the U.S., in a desperate effort to defend the city of Lashkar Gah.

