West Linn, OR

West Linn Police Log

By Holly Bartholomew
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department

7/23/2021 7:47 a.m. A man told police that people were going through trash looking for cans.

7/23/2021 10:54 a.m. A caller told police that someone was trying to drive them off the road on I-205.

7/23/2021 1:27 p.m. A man told police that someone used his information to apply for unemployment benefits and loans.

7/23/2021 3:14 p.m. A caller complained about kids skateboarding in a parking garage.

7/23/2021 3:15 p.m. A man told police the dog he was pet-sitting went missing.

7/23/2021 4:04 p.m. A caller told police that their neighbor had placed a bunch of items outside their house for a "garage sale" for almost two months.

7/23/2021 4:27 p.m. Someone asked for help locating their daughter.

7/23/2021 7:30 p.m. A caller told police someone ran their car into a light pole.

7/23/2021 10:05 p.m. A caller told police teenagers were skateboarding.

7/24/2021 2:29 a.m. Police received a call about someone trapped in an RV.

7/24/2021 7:41 a.m. Police received a call about a woman setting fires on Willamette Falls Drive.

7/24/2021 noon p.m. A man told police the catalytic converter was stolen out of his Prius.

7/24/2021 12:14 p.m. A caller told police they found four nails in the tire of their daughter's car.

7/24/2021 2:46 p.m. Someone told police there were cars in the boat trailer parking area at the Cedaroak boat ramp.

7/24/2021 9:56 p.m. A man reported that teenagers were skating, hooting and hollering near Sunset Park.

7/25/2021 2:09 p.m. A caller complained about cars parked in the boat trailer spots at Cedaroak Boat Ramp.

7/25/2021 4:45 p.m. A man told police that lots of cars and trailers were at the boat ramp, making it hard to get through the parking lot.

7/25/2021 6:36 p.m. A caller told police they found their neighbor, who appeared dead, in their garage.

7/26/2021 7:59 a.m. A caller told police he believed someone tried to break into his garage.

7/26/2021 10:01 a.m. Police took a call about a lost labradoodle.

7/26/2021 12:22 p.m. A man told police about someone flying their drone over the neighborhood.

7/27/2021 5:29 a.m. A woman told police a man was going through a neighbor's trash looking for cans.

7/27/2021 11:30 a.m. A caller told police that blackberry bushes were growing onto her property.

7/27/2021 2:37 p.m. A woman went to the police station to turn in guns.

7/28/2021 9:49 a.m. A caller told police that a car was running in the carport at her neighbor's house. She said she texted the neighbor and did not receive a reply.

7/28/2021 10:10 a.m. A caller told police about tall weeds on Rosemont Road.

7/28/2021 2:51 p.m. A man told police he believed his landlord was trying to poison his dog because he found a "pastry with something ground up in it."

7/28/2021 8:22 p.m. A caller told police fireworks had been going off for 20 minutes.

7/28/2021 10:02 p.m. Someone on Fairview Court told police they heard three gunshots.

