TV Highlights for Thursday, Aug. 5: Peacock launches Kevin Hart talk show

By Liz Snyder
Kenosha News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving added many viewers with its Olympic coverage, NBC’s Peacock streaming service introduces a new talk show, “Hart to Heart,” featuring comedian/actor Kevin Hart. Set in what appears to be a wine cellar, Hart’s chat show promises unfiltered conversation over a glass of vino or two. In addition to “Hart,” Peacock begins streaming the second season of “Departure.” This Canadian drama stars Archie Panjabi (“The Good Wife”) as an investigator specializing in transportation disasters. The first season focused on an airliner crash. Season two follows the investigation into a passenger train disaster.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

